The Fine Print On Filing Less: Potential Contractualand Regulatory Consequences Of The Sec’s Proposed Semiannual Reporting Proposal

The SEC's proposed shift from quarterly to semiannual reporting may seem like a straightforward compliance simplification, but it could create significant misalignment with existing credit and derivatives agreements that contractually require quarterly financial data. This potential disconnect raises questions about defaults, operational disruptions, and the preservation of contractual rights across financing and derivatives documentation.

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For more than half a century, quarterly reporting has been a critical component of the SEC’s disclosure framework, supplying inves tors, lenders, and hedge providers with regular insight into the financial health of U.S. public companies. On May 5, 2026, the U.S. Securi ties and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) is sued a proposed rule permitting public compa nies to shift to semiannual reporting (the “Proposed Rule”), a change that would have ripple effects on credit agreements and deriva tives documentation and that could create regulatory consequences for bank lenders and hedge providers.1 This article describes the potential consequences as well as steps lend ers and hedge providers can take now to prepare.

Background on Proposed Rule

In September 2025, Paul Atkins, chair of the SEC, published an op-ed in the Financial Times endorsing the idea that the market, rather than the SEC, should determine the frequency of company communications to their securityholders.2 In addition to saying that this would have the SEC “remove its thumb from the scale” and “allow the market to dictate the optimal reporting frequency,” Chair Atkins noted that other countries, such as the UK, similarly allow companies to report on a semi-annual basis. In the same op-ed, he announced that he was fast tracking the pro posal through the SEC.

The proposal has been widely discussed as a deregulatory measure designed to reduce compliance costs and short-term performance pressures on public companies. While much of the early commentary focused on issuer reporting burdens and investor transparency, an equally importantly, yet often overlooked issue lies in the downstream impact on financ ing and derivative documentation. For many companies, the most immediate and tangible risk of a reporting change is not regulatory non-compliance, but contractual non-compliance. The SEC’s Proposed Rule will make quarterly reporting optional and does not scale disclosure requirements among newly public (“emerging growth companies”) or smaller (“smaller reporting companies”) registrants, and bigger, more established reporting companies (“large accelerated filers” and “well known seasoned issuers”), as some had expected. All filers will have the option to convert to a “semiannual filer,” which in addition to the annual report on Form 10-K, would require the filing of one Form 10-S.

Quarterly Reporting as a Contractual Assumption

Alarge number of existing credit agreements, de rivative contracts, and other financing arrangements are drafted against the backdrop of the SEC’s long standing quarterly reporting framework.3 These docu ments frequently include affirmative covenants or delivery obligations that require one or both parties to provide periodic financial information evidencing their financial condition or require financial covenants to be calculated using quarterly financials. In many cases, those obligations are expressly tied to quarterly reporting.

Some agreements specifically require the delivery of a Form 10-Q-a quarterly report delivered to the SEC. Others are drafted more generically, requiring the delivery of “quarterly unaudited financial state ments” or similar financial reporting prepared in ac cordance with GAAP. Regardless of formulation, the commercial expectation underlying these provisions is clear: counterparties expect to receive regular, quarterly financial information.

If an issuer elects to avail itself of the semiannual reporting option in the SEC’s Proposed Rule, this expectation may no longer align with regulatory reality.

When Regulatory Relief Creates Contractual Risk

Absent proactive remediation, the failure to deliver quarterly financial reporting, even where fully compli ant with SECrules, mayconstitute a breach of contrac tual obligations under existing agreements. This is not merely a technical issue. Many financing and deriva tive documents tie financial reporting covenants directly to default provisions.

Afailure to provide required quarterly financial in formation can trigger serious contractual conse quences, including:

An event of default, potentially accelerating obligations or triggering cross-defaults across other agreements;

potentially accelerating obligations or triggering cross-defaults across other agreements; A suspension of performance or delivery, which can disrupt liquidity, hedging arrange ments, or ongoing commercial relationships; and

which can disrupt liquidity, hedging arrange ments, or ongoing commercial relationships; and Awaiver or loss of contractual rights, includ ing voting rights, amendment rights, or access to collateral.

In other words, a regulatory change intended to reduce burdens could inadvertently increase legal and commercial risk if existing documentation is not care fully reviewed and updated.

Why This Risk Is Especially Acute in Financing and Derivatives

Financing and derivative documentation is particu larly sensitive to financial disclosure obligations for several reasons.

First, lenders, agents, and swap counterparties rely heavily on periodic financial information to assess ongoing creditworthiness and risk exposure. Quarterly reporting has long served as the market standard for this monitoring function.

Second, these agreements often contain tightly drafted default frameworks in which financial report ing covenants are expressly carved into event-of default provisions. Unlike other operational cove nants, financial reporting failures are frequently treated as material breaches with limited cure periods.

Finally, many counterparties, particularly in syndi cated facilities or derivatives, are constrained from informally waiving covenant breaches without formal amendments or approvals. As a result, even a good faith regulatory shift can create friction if contractual language is not aligned with the new reporting regime.

Potential Impacts on Other Regulatory Regimes

Although a shift to semiannual reporting would be viewed as deregulatory for public companies, it could lead to additional regulatory scrutiny for bank lenders and hedge providers. If existing credit documentation is not amended in anticipation of reduced reporting frequency, widespread covenant breaches, and result ing events of default, could raise questions from regulators about a bank’s credit risk management practices, operational risk controls, and portfolio monitoring. Even if these issues do not rise to the level of “material financial risk” under the banking regula tors’ proposed enforcement standard,4 they would likely trigger additional questions during examina tions, along with potential informal observations.

Some agreements specifically require the delivery of a Form 10-Q-a quarterly report delivered to the SEC. Others are drafted more generically, requiring the delivery of “quarterly unaudited financial state ments” or similar financial reporting prepared in ac cordance with GAAP. Regardless of formulation, the commercial expectation underlying these provisions is clear: counterparties expect to receive regular, quarterly financial information.

If an issuer elects to avail itself of the semiannual reporting option in the SEC’s Proposed Rule, this expectation may no longer align with regulatory reality.

When Regulatory Relief Creates Contractual Risk

Absent proactive remediation, the failure to deliver quarterly financial reporting, even where fully compli ant with SECrules, mayconstitute a breach of contrac tual obligations under existing agreements. This is not merely a technical issue. Many financing and deriva tive documents tie financial reporting covenants directly to default provisions.

Afailure to provide required quarterly financial in formation can trigger serious contractual conse quences, including:

An event of default, potentially accelerating obligations or triggering cross-defaults across other agreements;

potentially accelerating obligations or triggering cross-defaults across other agreements; A suspension of performance or delivery, which can disrupt liquidity, hedging arrange ments, or ongoing commercial relationships; and

which can disrupt liquidity, hedging arrange ments, or ongoing commercial relationships; and Awaiver or loss of contractual rights, includ ing voting rights, amendment rights, or access to collateral.

In other words, a regulatory change intended to reduce burdens could inadvertently increase legal and commercial risk if existing documentation is not care fully reviewed and updated.

Why This Risk Is Especially Acute in Financing and Derivatives

Financing and derivative documentation is particu larly sensitive to financial disclosure obligations for several reasons.

First, lenders, agents, and swap counterparties rely heavily on periodic financial information to assess ongoing creditworthiness and risk exposure. Quarterly reporting has long served as the market standard for this monitoring function.

Second, these agreements often contain tightly drafted default frameworks in which financial report ing covenants are expressly carved into event-of default provisions. Unlike other operational cove nants, financial reporting failures are frequently treated as material breaches with limited cure periods.

Finally, many counterparties, particularly in syndi cated facilities or derivatives, are constrained from informally waiving covenant breaches without formal amendments or approvals. As a result, even a good faith regulatory shift can create friction if contractual language is not aligned with the new reporting regime.

Potential Impacts on Other Regulatory Regimes

Although a shift to semiannual reporting would be viewed as deregulatory for public companies, it could lead to additional regulatory scrutiny for bank lenders and hedge providers. If existing credit documentation is not amended in anticipation of reduced reporting frequency, widespread covenant breaches, and result ing events of default, could raise questions from regulators about a bank’s credit risk management practices, operational risk controls, and portfolio monitoring. Even if these issues do not rise to the level of “material financial risk” under the banking regula tors’ proposed enforcement standard,4 they would likely trigger additional questions during examina tions, along with potential informal observations.

The regional bank shocks in 2025, driven in part by the high-profile bankruptcies of First Brands and Tricolor and subsequent bank disclosures of large charge-offs tied to collateral fraud, illustrate how rapidly credit risk concerns can lead to broader market-wide stress. Although documentation-based defaults would differ from the root causes of the 2025 turmoil, markets react quickly to signs of strain. That dynamic underscores the importance of proactively addressing potential covenant issues now to avoid any sudden, widespread credit impact.

The Importance of Early Document Review and Planning

The key takeaway for issuers, borrowers, and mar ket participants is that the SEC’s proposed shift to semiannual reporting should prompt an early and sys tematic review of existing documentation and devel opment of a plan for amending them, if a significant number will require amendment.

This review should focus on identifying agreements that:

Require the delivery or posting of quarterly financial reports; and Provide for adverse consequences if those re quirements are not satisfied.

Importantly, not all agreements will require an amendment. Some provisions are drafted flexibly enough to accommodate changes in regulatory report ing frequency. Others, however, are explicitly tied to quarterly delivery obligations and will require targeted remediation to avoid unintended defaults. It may also be useful to consider which borrowers or counterpar ties are likely to adopt a semiannual reporting option. Many larger public companies may continue provid ing quarterly reports to meet investor expectations or for internal governance reasons, which could further reduce the scope of agreements requiring amendment.

Looking Ahead

The comment period on the SEC’s Proposed Rule closes on Jule 6, 2026.As the SEC continues to evalu ate and advance its semiannual reporting proposal, companies should resist the temptation to view the change as purely deregulatory. For many organiza tions, the more significant work will occur at the contract level, and there could be impacts on non-SEC regulatory regimes. Further, it is expected that inves tors will push back on the change or otherwise push public companies to provide quarterly reporting.

Thoughtful, early action can help companies capture the intended benefits of reduced reporting burdens while avoiding the very real risks embedded in legacy agreements.

Footnotes

1 Semiannual Reporting, 91 Fed. Reg. 24,968 (proposed May 7, 2026) (to be codified at 17 C.F.R. pts. 200, 210, 229, 230, 232, 239, 240, 249, 260).

2 Paul Atkins, Let the Market Decide How Often Companies Report, Fin. Times (Sept. 28, 2025), http 4 s://www.ft.com/content/0f6be08a-fd24-4558-b373-6a da31e18900.

3 Securities Exchange Act of 1934 § 13(a), 15 U.S.C.A. § 78m(a). See also, 17 C.F.R. § 240.13a-13.

4 See OCC and FDIC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking: Unsafe or Unsound Practices, Matters Requiring Attention, 90 FR 48835 (Oct. 30, 2025); Federal Reserve Statement of Supervisory Operating Principles (Oct. 29, 2025), https://www.federalreserv e.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/files/bcreg20251118a 1.pdf.

Originally published by Futures & Derivatives Law Report examining.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.