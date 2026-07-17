2 AI Washing Rulings Apply Familiar Securities Fraud Rules

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Recent court decisions demonstrate that AI-related securities litigation claims are being evaluated through established Private Securities Litigation Reform Act frameworks rather than novel legal theories. WilmerHale attorneys analyze two 2026 cases showing how courts require plaintiffs to identify specific, verifiable AI statements and plead contemporaneous contradictory facts to survive dismissal motions.
Early 2026 decisions confirm a consistent through line. AI washing claims do not mark a doctrinal shift but instead reflect the standard application of settled PSLRA principles to new technologies. AI may change the facts, but it does not change the law. Claims continue to proceed only where plaintiffs identify concrete, verifiable statements and plead particularized facts showing those statements were false or misleading when made. Absent that, the PSLRA's gatekeeping function remains firmly intact.