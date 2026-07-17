2 AI Washing Rulings Apply Familiar Securities Fraud Rules

Early 2026 decisions confirm a consistent through line. AI washing claims do not mark a doctrinal shift but instead reflect the standard application of settled PSLRA principles to new technologies. AI may change the facts, but it does not change the law. Claims continue to proceed only where plaintiffs identify concrete, verifiable statements and plead particularized facts showing those statements were false or misleading when made. Absent that, the PSLRA's gatekeeping function remains firmly intact.

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Originally published by Law360