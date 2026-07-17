The Letter Of Intent As A Business Sale’s Operating System

In many business acquisitions, the letter of intent, often called an LOI, memorandum of understanding, or term sheet, is treated as a preliminary document that sits somewhere between discussion and definitive contract. That characterization is accurate, but incomplete. Once a transaction moves from exploration to execution, the LOI begins to actively shape how the deal runs.

This dynamic is especially pronounced in small and mid-sized acquisitions, where fewer institutional guardrails exist later in the process and the LOI often becomes the primary framework governing diligence, leverage, and negotiation behavior. In that context, the LOI is best understood not as a placeholder, but as the operating system of the deal.

Like an operating system, the LOI does not run the entire program. That role belongs to the definitive asset or equity purchase agreement and related closing documents. Instead, the LOI determines how the deal functions while those documents are being built: who controls the process, how diligence unfolds, where leverage shifts, what happens when problems are discovered, and which obligations apply even if the transaction never closes. A poorly structured operating framework creates friction, delay, and downstream inefficiency. A disciplined one aligns incentives and keeps the process moving toward closing. In practical terms, the LOI determines whether the transaction proceeds as a structured effort designed to close or devolves into an expensive, open-ended negotiation that ultimately collapses.

This article focuses on U.S.-domestic business acquisitions structured as asset purchases, which remain the most common structure for privately held small and mid-sized transactions. The asset purchase model best illustrates how LOI terms drive diligence, allocation of liabilities, and operational transfer. Equity transactions and cross-border deals raise different liability, tax, and diligence considerations that warrant separate treatment.

With that scope in mind, the question is not whether an LOI matters, but how buyers and sellers should use it to set the acquisition up for success.

Where the Letter of Intent Fits in the Deal Lifecycle

The LOI typically appears after the parties have exchanged enough information to agree on a preliminary valuation range and basic structure, but before either side has invested heavily in due diligence or document drafting. It marks the transition from exploratory discussions to execution. At this point, professional advisors are engaged, diligence requests begin in earnest, and the parties start allocating time, money, and opportunity cost to a single transaction path.

Buyer lens. From the buyer’s perspective, the LOI is often the first opportunity to put structure around the deal. LOIs are commonly initiated, and frequently drafted, by buyers, which is an underappreciated advantage. The buyer can use that first draft to set a tone of sophistication: a clear diligence plan, a realistic timeline, and a principled approach to the economic mechanics that will later be papered in the definitive agreement. In our experience, when the LOI reads like a serious process document, as opposed to a casual “price email”, sellers tend to cooperate earlier and deals tend to move faster.

Seller lens. For sellers, the LOI is the point at which leverage often begins to shift. Once an LOI is signed, the seller is no longer negotiating in an open market, especially if the LOI includes exclusivity. Other bidders are paused or eliminated, momentum builds around a single buyer, and the seller’s ability to walk away without cost diminishes. Sellers who treat the LOI as a casual or “pre-legal” document often discover later that they gave up negotiating power earlier than they realized. That is why many sellers are best served by treating the LOI as the first “real” negotiation, not the last informal step before the lawyers take over.

“Non-Binding” Does Not Mean “Risk-Free”

Most well-drafted LOIs draw a clear distinction between non-binding business terms and binding process protections. The purchase price, structure, and many economic mechanics are typically non-binding and expressly subject to negotiation and documentation. At the same time, certain provisions are intended to be legally enforceable even if the deal never closes. These commonly include confidentiality obligations, exclusivity or no-shop commitments, governing law and venue, expense allocation, and survival language. Crucially, the LOI should also make unmistakably clear that neither party is obligated to consummate the transaction unless and until a definitive agreement is signed.

Buyer lens. From the buyer’s standpoint, clarity around binding provisions is essential. If the buyer expects exclusivity, controlled access to information, and enforceable process protections, those expectations must be stated clearly and drafted with sufficient specificity to be enforceable. Vague references to “good faith” rarely substitute for clear obligations. When buyers draft the LOI, this is also an opportunity to demonstrate that diligence and negotiation will be structured, rather than opportunistic, which can matter to sellers who have experienced prospective buyers in the past who used diligence as a reason to reopen the entire deal. Before signing, buyers should ask: “Does this LOI clearly establish the process discipline and leverage framework we will actually rely on during diligence, or does it leave critical points ambiguous in ways that will slow the deal or undermine credibility later?”

Seller lens. Sellers should not take comfort in the label “non-binding” without understanding which provisions bind and what those provisions actually require. Even when there is no obligation to consummate a transaction, binding LOI provisions can restrict the seller’s ability to solicit other offers, disclose information, or change course without consequence. The legal and practical impact of an LOI turns less on its headline characterization and more on the precision of its binding sections. Before signing, sellers should ask: “What am I giving up during the negotiation window, and what am I getting in return?”

The Right Amount of Detail: Why “Short” Is Not Always Safer

There is no universal rule that an LOI should be short. Short-form LOIs can be faster to sign and may feel efficient at the outset. That brevity, however, often comes at the cost of clarity. When key issues are deferred entirely to the definitive agreement, they tend to surface only after exclusivity has been granted and professional fees have already been incurred. That is the worst time to learn that a core assumption was wrong. As transaction size increases, especially into the $10–$50 million range, these dynamics intensify. Diligence costs rise quickly, lenders and financial advisors impose additional requirements, and ambiguity becomes more expensive to resolve. In that environment, a well-calibrated LOI often saves time rather than adding it.

Buyer lens. Additional detail at the LOI stage can reduce buyer risk. Buyers who insist on bare-bones LOIs frequently encounter one of two outcomes later in the process: either diligence reveals a material issue that causes the deal to collapse after significant expense, or the buyer attempts a late-stage re-trade that damages credibility and increases friction. Addressing core mechanics early, without attempting to negotiate the definitive agreement twice, often produces a faster, cleaner path to closing. The goal is not exhaustive drafting; it is to front-load the few issues most likely to either kill or materially reshape the deal.

Seller lens. Detail becomes particularly important once exclusivity is on the table. If a seller is going to step off the market, the seller benefits from having the parties aligned, at least in principle, on the major economic and operational assumptions underlying the deal. The LOI is often the best opportunity to surface issues that could otherwise derail the transaction weeks or months later. Sellers should be wary of LOIs that are “short” but also grant “long” exclusivity, because that combination tends to defer hard conversations until leverage has shifted.

Asset Purchases: Defining the Business Being Sold

Because this discussion assumes an asset purchase, one of the most important LOI functions is defining what is actually being sold. Asset deals are often chosen to limit liability exposure, but they also require careful attention to the assets that make the business operational.

Buyer lens. Buyers typically intend to acquire the business as a going concern, not merely a collection of equipment. That usually includes tangible assets, customer relationships, contracts (to the extent assignable), intellectual property, and an increasing array of digital and data-driven assets. Modern businesses often depend on assets that are easy to overlook at the LOI stage, such as CRM databases, domain names, social media accounts, online profiles, phone numbers, and internal operating systems and workflows that support daily business operations. If those assets are not clearly contemplated, the buyer risks acquiring a business that cannot function as expected on day one. For example, we frequently see transactions where the seller’s customer communications, scheduling, and lead intake are routed through a CRM and phone system controlled by the owner’s personal accounts and credentials. If those systems cannot be transferred or re-created cleanly, the buyer may face an immediate disruption in customer intake and billing, which could trigger last-minute renegotiation of price, escrow, or transition obligations, or delay closing altogether.

Deferred ownership through licensed use of key assets. In some transactions, the parties may also agree that one or more assets critical to the business will be made available to the buyer at closing through a license arrangement, with ownership transferring only after a deferred portion of the purchase price (often a seller note) has been paid in full. This structure is most common where the asset is operationally essential but also serves as practical security for the seller’s deferred consideration. In those cases, the LOI can establish the principle that the buyer will receive a non-exclusive, revocable license to use the asset in the ordinary course of business pending payoff of the note, with title transferring later pursuant to a pre-agreed bill of sale once the note is satisfied. Addressing this structure at the LOI stage helps avoid confusion about whether the buyer is acquiring ownership outright at closing, clarifies responsibility for maintenance, insurance, and risk of loss during the interim period, and reduces the likelihood of later disputes over leverage if the note remains outstanding longer than expected.

Seller lens. That upfront clarity becomes even more important where ownership of certain assets is intentionally deferred and operational use is provided through a license pending full payment of the purchase price. Sellers may assume that certain assets are personal, non-transferable, or obviously excluded. Those assumptions do not always align with the buyer’s expectations. The LOI is an appropriate place to identify categories of assets that require attention, even if the final schedules are completed later. Doing so reduces the risk of late-stage disputes over whether a particular asset “was supposed to be included.” Sellers can protect themselves by insisting the LOI clearly distinguishes “business assets” from personal assets and sets realistic expectations about what is transferable and what requires third-party cooperation.

Liabilities: Asset Deals Reduce Risk, Not Responsibility

One reason buyers favor asset purchases is the ability to limit, or in some cases avoid, assumed liabilities. Nevertheless, an asset deal does not eliminate liability risk. Certain obligations can attach by operation of law, by contract, or through the structure of the transaction itself.

Buyer lens. Buyers should be precise about which liabilities they are assuming and which they are excluding. Clear drafting at the LOI stage helps align expectations and supports financing discussions, particularly where lenders want clarity around post-closing obligations. This is also where buyers can signal sophistication by being principled: assume what must be assumed to operate, exclude what should remain with pre-closing ownership, all while acknowledging that some categories require careful diligence rather than blanket assumptions.

Seller lens. Sellers should recognize that even if a liability is contractually retained, third parties may still seek recovery from whoever they can reach. The seller’s “clean exit” depends not only on contractual allocation but also on diligence, payoff mechanics, and closing deliverables. These practical realities underscore why liability allocation deserves attention early in the process. Sellers should also remember that “asset deal” does not mean “no post-closing obligations” because escrows, indemnity frameworks, and transition covenants can keep sellers economically connected for months (or longer) after closing.

Price Is More Than a Number

Many transactions falter not because the parties disagreed on valuation, but because they failed to agree on how the purchase price actually works. Headline price alone rarely tells the full story.

Buyer lens. Buyers benefit from explaining, at least in principle, how the price was calculated and what assumptions underlie it. This may include whether any portion of the price is deferred, whether a seller note or escrow is contemplated, and whether post-closing adjustments are expected. The goal is not to lock down every definition, but to avoid misalignment that later turns into conflict. Even in sub-$10M deals, the parties should at least identify whether there will be a working capital adjustment (and the general concept of how it will be measured), because “we’ll figure it out later” frequently becomes a dispute when it matters most. As deal size increases into the $10–$50M range, these “mechanics” typically become even more central because lenders, accountants, and transaction advisors often require tighter definitions earlier.

Seller lens. Sellers should pay close attention to LOI language that leaves room for unilateral or undefined adjustments. Vague references to price being “subject to adjustment” without any guiding principle can invite re-trades that feel arbitrary. When sellers understand the buyer’s assumptions early, they are better positioned to evaluate risk and negotiate appropriate protections. A seller-friendly approach is not necessarily “no adjustments,” but rather “adjustments with rules,” so the parties don’t discover late that they were using different definitions of the same concept.

Deposits, Exclusivity Fees, and Expense Reimbursement

In sub-$10 million transactions, good-faith deposits, exclusivity fees, and expense reimbursement provisions are not universal. When used thoughtfully, however, they can be powerful tools.

Buyer lens. A refundable deposit or similar commitment can demonstrate seriousness and help manage seller skepticism, particularly where the seller has experienced prior failed deals. Structured properly, such tools can reinforce diligence discipline without creating an obligation to close. The key is alignment: if the buyer wants the seller to pause the market, the buyer should usually be willing to pause “optionality” too, whether by committing to concrete milestones, investing in diligence promptly, or using a deposit to signal real intent.

Seller lens. Sellers should evaluate whether these tools meaningfully change buyer behavior. A deposit that is fully refundable during a defined negotiation or diligence period may be more symbolic than substantive, but even symbolic commitments can influence momentum and cooperation. The key is understanding what the tool is intended to accomplish and whether it aligns with the parties’ objectives. And sellers should avoid confusing “money on the table” with “a commitment to close”: a well-drafted LOI can and should preserve the principle that the deal is non-binding unless and until definitive documents are signed.

Diligence and Access: Discipline Matters

The LOI often sets the framework for due diligence: what information will be provided, how access will be granted, and how disruptive the process can be. The way diligence is structured during this stage frequently determines whether the transaction builds momentum or stalls under friction. As transaction size grows, diligence becomes more complex and more expensive, and open-ended processes can quickly consume time and resources without advancing the deal. Clear structuring at the LOI stage benefits both sides by keeping diligence focused, proportional, and tied to closing.

Buyer lens. Buyers who approach diligence with structure tend to move more efficiently and preserve goodwill. That structure consists of clear requests, defined timelines, and respect for the seller’s operations. It is one of the most effective ways to build seller confidence and reduce defensiveness midway through the process. At the same time, buyers must have meaningful access to evaluate the business they are being asked to acquire. A disciplined process does not limit diligence; it focuses it through clear expectations around scope, cadence, and conduct so the review remains targeted and tied to resolving material issues rather than drifting into an open-ended exercise that erodes trust and momentum.

Seller lens. Diligence access is rarely unlimited in well-run transactions. Sellers have legitimate interests in controlling disruption, protecting sensitive relationships, and complying with confidentiality, privacy, and contractual restrictions on information sharing. The LOI is therefore an appropriate place to set expectations around how diligence will be conducted, not just what diligence will cover. This often includes establishing protocols for how information requests are made, who within the seller organization serves as the main point-of-contact, and when, if ever, buyer representatives may communicate directly with employees, customers, or suppliers.

These contact protocols are not cosmetic. In many deals, the question of who can contact whom, and when, is central to preserving employee morale and customer retention through closing. Premature or uncontrolled outreach can create anxiety, trigger rumors, or disrupt commercial relationships, particularly where the transaction does not ultimately close. Addressing these issues at the LOI stage helps prevent misunderstandings and allows diligence to proceed without destabilizing the business being evaluated.

Beyond the risk of operational disruption, much of the enterprise value in closely held businesses resides in proprietary data, pricing history, vendor economics, customer concentration, and employee know-how. Sellers therefore face a distinct risk that a prospective buyer could use diligence access to gather competitive intelligence and then terminate the process. The LOI should make clear that diligence materials are provided solely for evaluating the proposed transaction and may not be used for competitive purposes if the deal does not close. This clarity reinforces that access is tied to transaction evaluation, not market reconnaissance.

Who Drafts the First Definitive Agreement and Why It Matters

Although market practice varies, either party may draft the first version of the definitive asset purchase agreement, depending on deal leverage, timing considerations, and industry norms. In many small and mid-sized asset transactions, the seller’s counsel often prepares the first draft, particularly where the seller is seeking to define the asset perimeter, excluded liabilities, and post-closing exposure early. In other deals, especially where the buyer initiated and circulated the LOI or is driving financing and diligence, the buyer’s counsel may draft first. Where the LOI specifies which party will deliver first paper, that allocation is often intended to promote efficiency and ensure that definitive documentation builds directly from the LOI’s agreed framework. Whoever prepares the initial draft, that first paper sets the negotiating baseline and signals tone, often shaping the scope and efficiency of subsequent negotiations.

Buyer lens. Buyers who draft aggressively may gain short-term leverage but often pay for it in extended negotiations and strained relationships. A buyer who wants to be seen as sophisticated should draft first paper that is protective but commercially coherent: one that reflects the LOI’s agreed principles and avoids “surprise” positions that force the seller to reopen economics.

Seller lens. Sellers should focus less on who drafts first and more on whether the process includes reasonable timelines, issue prioritization, and accountability. A disciplined drafting process is often more important than authorship.

Conditions, Exclusivity, and the Reality of Leverage

LOIs typically condition closing on diligence, consents, financing, and other customary items. Including conditions can help identify deal breakers early, but overly broad or undefined conditions can also create excessive optionality.

Exclusivity deserves particular attention. In U.S. transactions, exclusivity periods commonly range from 30 to 60 days, depending on complexity. Best practice is to tie exclusivity to diligence milestones rather than a fixed calendar alone. Sellers are often right to treat “shorter is better” as a default principle, unless the buyer is showing real commitment through performance: clear milestones, prompt diligence, first draft timing and, in some deals, a deposit or other seriousness signal. Put differently, exclusivity is not just a period of time; it is a trade of leverage for momentum.

Once exclusivity is granted, the LOI often becomes the buyer’s primary leverage tool during diligence. That reality is not inherently improper, but it underscores the importance of guardrails. In our experience, the healthiest deals are the ones where the LOI and diligence plan make clear what “good faith diligence” looks like. That way, diligence does not become a perpetual search for reasons to renegotiate. Buyers who use diligence to confirm assumptions and solve problems collaboratively are more likely to close than those who treat diligence as a price-reduction expedition.

Exclusivity is not the only way to allocate leverage during the LOI stage. In some transactions, the parties agree to a structured non-exclusive process under which the seller may continue to solicit or consider alternative proposals, while the buyer receives defined procedural protections. Those protections often include advance notice of competing offers, access to information shared with third parties, and a limited opportunity to revise the buyer’s proposal before the seller proceeds with another transaction. In certain cases, these non-exclusive arrangements are paired with a non-refundable payment, termination fee, or expense reimbursement to compensate the buyer for diligence costs and lost opportunity. When thoughtfully structured, this approach can preserve seller optionality while still discouraging opportunistic behavior and ensuring that the buyer’s investment of time and resources is respected.

Before You Sign

Before signing an LOI, both buyers and sellers should step back and ask whether the document truly reflects how they want the transaction to operate. The LOI is not just a waypoint. It is the operating system that governs the deal until closing, or until it fails to close. The practical question is: if the deal hits friction (and most do), does the LOI give the parties a framework to resolve it efficiently, or does it defer the fight until after exclusivity and sunk costs shift leverage?

Buyer lens. Before signing, buyers should pressure-test whether the LOI reflects a disciplined diligence process and a defensible economic framework. If the buyer is initiating the LOI, as is often the case, this is also the buyer’s chance to set the tone that the buyer will be sophisticated in diligence and pragmatic in negotiating the definitive agreement, rather than using the LOI as a starting point for later “gotchas.”

Seller lens. Sellers should treat the LOI as the moment to protect deal certainty and avoid preventable re-trades. If a seller is granting exclusivity, the seller should insist on a diligence cadence and milestones that prevent “deal limbo,” and should ensure the LOI identifies the few issues that truly matter so they are addressed early rather than discovered late.

For ease of reference, here are a few “before you sign” prompts that often separate smooth deals from painful ones:

For both parties:

Have we clearly described what is being sold, including the digital and intangible infrastructure that actually runs the business?

Are the assumed vs. excluded liabilities aligned with the asset-deal structure and with operational reality?

Do the price mechanics address the real “math” (escrow/holdback, seller note, adjustments) rather than only a headline number?

Do the binding provisions say exactly what the parties intend to bind and do they make equally clear there is no obligation to close absent definitive documents?

Buyer-focused:

Is the scope of diligence sufficient to confirm the assumptions underlying the valuation and structure?

If exclusivity applies, is it reasonable in length, tied to defined milestones, and supported by a disciplined diligence cadence?

Seller-focused:

If exclusivity applies, is it earned through demonstrated buyer commitment and performance?

Are diligence materials and access rights clearly limited to evaluating the proposed transaction, with adequate safeguards against competitive use if the deal does not close?

Are contact protocols structured to protect employee morale, customer relationships, and sensitive commercial information during the diligence period?

How We Can Help

In our experience representing both buyers and sellers across a wide range of acquisition sizes, well-designed LOIs align incentives, focus diligence, and streamline definitive agreement negotiations. Overly short or poorly considered LOIs often do the opposite, deferring conflict until leverage has shifted and costs have mounted. As deal counsel and transaction quarterback, our role extends beyond the LOI itself: we help clients design and manage a disciplined diligence process, identify and resolve material issues early, and draft and negotiate definitive agreements that faithfully implement the commercial framework established at the LOI stage rather than reopening it.

If you are considering issuing or signing a letter of intent, thoughtful structuring at this stage can materially improve the odds of a successful outcome. Our firm routinely advises buyers and sellers in both asset and equity transactions, and we can assist not only with LOI strategy and negotiation, but also with coordinating and advising on due diligence and leading the drafting and negotiation of the definitive transaction documents, so the deal runs on a stable operating system from day one of the diligence process.