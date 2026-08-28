SEC Submits Executive Compensation Disclosure Rulemaking For OIRA Review

On August 26, 2026, the SEC submitted a rule proposal titled “Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform” to the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA). Those SEC rulemaking initiatives that are under review by OIRA are listed on a dashboard until the review is completed.

The SEC signaled that it was considering potential changes to the executive compensation disclosure rules by announcing a roundtable on executive compensation disclosure requirements on May 16, 2025. The roundtable was held on June 26, 2025, and the SEC also solicited comments on potential changes to the disclosure requirements. The agenda for the roundtable called for three panels to discuss the evolution of executive compensation disclosure over time and to explore whether the rules have achieved their policy objectives, the challenges in preparing the required disclosure, the types of disclosure that investors find material, and what the disclosure requirements should look like in the future.

A consistent theme throughout the roundtable was the complexity of the compensation tables and the required methodologies for reporting the required information. During the roundtable, the panelists addressed the concept of materiality, including whether executive compensation information is material to investors. Some of the panelists at the roundtable advocated for a move to principles-based disclosure requirements, while others indicated certain prescriptive disclosure requirements may be necessary. The panelists discussed the challenges with perquisites, including the need to disclose personal security for executives as a perquisite. Several panelists noted the significant difficulties that companies encounter with the executive compensation requirements adopted pursuant to the Dodd-Frank Act, including the pay versus performance disclosure requirements, the mandatory clawback requirements and the CEO pay ratio disclosure requirements. Approximately 70 substantive comment letters and over 1,000 form comment letters were submitted in response to the SEC’s solicitation of comment.

While OIRA has up to 90 days to review an agency’s rulemaking, it has typically approved most SEC proposals in a much shorter period of time. Once the rulemaking has been cleared by OIRA, the Commission could schedule or an open meeting to vote on the proposal or approve it by a seriatim process without the need for an open meeting.