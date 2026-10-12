Received An SEC Subpoena? How To Choose The Right SEC Defense Lawyer

You open an overnight envelope and your stomach drops. It’s a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are required to produce documents and appear for sworn testimony. After the initial shock fades, reality sets in: this is serious. Your finances, career, professional licenses, and reputation may all be at risk.

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

You open an overnight envelope and your stomach drops.

It’s a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are required to produce documents and appear for sworn testimony.

After the initial shock fades, reality sets in: this is serious. Your finances, career, professional licenses, and reputation may all be at risk.

Your next step is critical — hiring the right SEC defense attorney.

But how do you choose?

With so much at stake, not all SEC defense lawyers are equal. Below are the three most important factors to consider when selecting experienced counsel to defend you in an SEC investigation.

Understanding What You’re Up Against: The Power of the SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is a powerful federal civil enforcement agency responsible for investigating and prosecuting violations of federal securities laws, including:

Securities Act of 1933

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Investment Advisers Act of 1940

While the SEC does not have criminal authority, it can refer cases to the Department of Justice for prosecution. It also has broad power to seek:

Court injunctions

Officer and director bars

License revocations

Civil penalties

Disgorgement of alleged ill-gotten gains

All enforcement actions and settlements are public. Even an investigation alone can damage reputations, disrupt businesses, and create long-term professional consequences.

SEC investigations often involve allegations such as:

Insider trading

Accounting fraud

Market manipulation

Cryptocurrency-related violations

Ponzi schemes

Unregistered securities offerings

Importantly, not all SEC charges require fraud or intent. Violations of registration provisions can lead to enforcement action even without allegations of deceptive conduct.

This is why choosing the right SEC subpoena lawyer matters.

The 3 Most Important Factors When Hiring an SEC Defense Attorney

Prior SEC Enforcement Experience

A former SEC enforcement attorney brings a distinct and powerful advantage.

Why?

Because institutional knowledge matters.

An attorney who has worked inside the SEC understands:

How investigations are initiated

How charging decisions are made

What persuades staff to close a case without enforcement

When and how the SEC negotiates settlements

That insight allows for strategic, proactive defense — not reactive damage control.

When facing sworn testimony or document demands, strategy from day one can significantly influence the outcome.

David worked at the SEC in its Enforcement Division as Senior Counsel from 1995 – 1999.

Decades of Experience Defending SEC Investigations

There is no substitute for experience in the trenches.

Defending SEC investigations requires:

Strategic judgment

Credibility with SEC staff

Knowledge of procedural nuances

Calm leadership during high-stress proceedings

Experienced SEC defense counsel understands what works — and what does not — when advocating before the Commission.

When attempting to persuade the SEC not to bring charges, credibility matters. Years of focused SEC defense work can carry significant weight in negotiations and advocacy.

As Julius Caesar famously said:

“Experience is the teacher of all things.”

In SEC defense, experience can be the difference between enforcement action and case closure.

David has 34 years of experience practicing securities law, and over 26 years focused on defending SEC investigations since having left the SEC.

Focused, Personalized Representation — Not Volume-Based Defense

Many individuals assume they need a large law firm to defend an SEC subpoena.

That is not necessarily true.

What you truly need is:

Direct access to your lawyer

Clear explanations of process and strategy

Prompt responsiveness

Individualized attention

A defense strategy tailored specifically to your facts

Large firms often assign junior associates to handle day-to-day work. In contrast, focused and selective representation ensures your case receives the attention it deserves.

When your reputation and financial future are at stake, personalized commitment matters.

David will personally handle your case from inception to conclusion – no junior lawyers, no associates, nobody learning on your dime.

The Bottom Line: Your Choice of SEC Defense Lawyer Is Critical

Receiving an SEC subpoena is not routine paperwork. It is a serious federal investigation.

David will shape:

Your document production strategy

Your sworn testimony preparation

Communications with SEC staff

Settlement negotiations (if appropriate)

Efforts to avoid enforcement action altogether

An experienced SEC defense attorney can help navigate what are often lengthy, complex, and stressful investigations — with the ultimate goal of closing the matter without enforcement action and without collateral reputational or financial damage.

Not all SEC defense lawyers are the same.

Choose wisely.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.