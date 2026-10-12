When Does A SEC Investigation Turn Into A Federal Criminal Inquiry? (Video)

David R. Chase, a former Division of Enforcement Attorney and for over the last three decades a SEC defense lawyer, explains typically when a SEC investigation will be referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ). David identifies the factors that the SEC focuses upon and why this potential threat needs to be incorporated in a SEC defense strategy. If you are under investigation in a parallel SEC and DOJ investigation, contact David directly for a strictly confidential consultation at 800-760-0912 or www.securitiesfrauddefense.net.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]