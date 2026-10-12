When Does A SEC Investigation Turn Into A Federal Criminal Inquiry? (Video)

David R. Chase is a former SEC Enforcement Division Senior Counsel and Special Assistant US Attorney, and now SEC defense attorney representing individuals, executives, investment professionals, and companies in SEC investigations, including insider trading, stock manipulations, investment adviser fraud on a nationwide basis, including New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco, San Diego and Austin.

David R. Chase, a former Division of Enforcement Attorney and for over the last three decades a SEC defense lawyer, explains typically when a SEC investigation will be referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ). David identifies the factors that the SEC focuses upon and why this potential threat needs to be incorporated in a SEC defense strategy. If you are under investigation in a parallel SEC and DOJ investigation, contact David directly for a strictly confidential consultation at 800-760-0912 or www.securitiesfrauddefense.net.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.