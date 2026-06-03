WilmerHale is pleased to present its 2026 IPO, Venture Capital and M&A Reports, offering a comprehensive analysis of activity and trends across the capital markets lifecycle.

Together, these reports take a look at the forces shaping the market in 2025 and the outlook for 2026, including shifting macroeconomic conditions, evolving regulatory dynamics and changing expectations among companies, investors and dealmakers worldwide.

The 2026 IPO Report provides a detailed review of public offering activity, analyzing trends in IPO volume, market windows and regulatory developments influencing companies as they prepare to access the public markets. The report also considers how market volatility and investor sentiment are affecting the timing and structure of offerings.

The 2026 Venture Capital Report explores venture financing and liquidity activity, with a focus on trends in deal structures, SAFE financings and evolving venture terms. It also examines how companies and investors are navigating a more dynamic funding environment, including shifts in valuation expectations and exit pathways.

The 2026 M&A Report examines the global dealmaking landscape, highlighting the resurgence of large-scale transactions and the factors driving deal value growth. The report also analyzes regulatory developments—including changes to tender offer rules—as well as key trends influencing transaction structuring, execution and the broader market outlook.

These reports provide insight into the interconnected forces shaping capital markets activity and offer practical perspectives for companies, investors and advisors navigating the year ahead.