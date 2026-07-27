Directors & Officers In The Hot Seat: Where Corporate Law, Litigation Risk And Insurance Coverage Intersect (Podcast)

- within Corporate/Commercial Law, Insurance and Tax topic(s)
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Insurance industries
Welcome to Corporate Conversations, our podcast breaking down the legal issues that matter most in today’s corporate landscape and delivering practical insights for business owners, executives and legal professionals. Be sure to subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts so you don't miss an episode!
In this episode of Nossaman's Corporate Conversations podcast, we delve into the evolving risk landscape for Directors and Officers (D&O) liability. Nossaman's Anna Tang, joined by corporate litigation partner Patrick Richard and insurance recovery partner Joe Saka, explore the growing complexities of D&O liability, driven by factors such as cybersecurity breaches, AI-related claims and shifts in state corporate laws that have prompted companies to reconsider Delaware as their domicile.
The discussion covers the essentials of D&O duties, the impact of legislative changes, and practical steps directors and officers can take to minimize exposure, including understanding indemnification provisions, securing adequate D&O insurance and ensuring robust corporate governance practices.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]