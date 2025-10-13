ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Texas Stock Exchange Obtains SEC Approval

Vi T. Tran
On September 30, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) formally approved the Texas Stock Exchange ("TXSE") to operate as a national securities exchange.1 This marks a major milestone — the first fully integrated national exchange approval in many years — and sets the stage for TXSE to begin trading and listing activities in 2026.

For decades, U.S. equity markets have been dominated by two national exchanges: the NYSE and Nasdaq. The SEC's approval of TXSE introduces a new contender, potentially increasing competition in trading, listings, and market structure.

One of TXSE's core ambitions is to help reverse the long-term decline in U.S. public companies. In the 1990s, the U.S. had over 8,000 listed companies; today, that number has fallen to around 4,400. TXSE seeks to compete directly in listings, targeting mid- to large-cap companies. It has adopted a mandatory confidential pre-application review and has publicly noted that approximately 35% of currently listed U.S. public companies would not meet its listing criteria.

Strategic Implications for Energy Companies

Texas remains the core of the U.S. energy economy, and TXSE's approval creates a regulatory and financial platform potentially tailored to that sector.

Key Considerations:

  • Legislative Support: Texas Senate Bill 1057 offers favorable governance treatment for companies listed on Texas exchanges—providing incentives even for non-Texas-based companies to list locally.
  • Lower Compliance Burden: While maintaining federal compliance, TXSE intends to streamline the listing process, potentially reducing ongoing costs compared to legacy exchanges.
  • Industry Alignment: Major TXSE shareholders include Kelcy Warren, executive chairman of Energy Transfer, who owns over 30% of the exchange's parent company. Other major investors include BlackRock, Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab.
  • Existing Exchanges & Flexibility: NYSE launched "NYSE Texas" in Dallas. Nasdaq has also announced plans to open a regional headquarters in Dallas. Early indicators suggest energy companies—particularly midstream, E&P, and transition-focused firms—may consider dual-listing, migration, or spinout listings on TXSE. Notably, NRG Energy recently dual-listed on "NYSE Texas," signaling increased regional diversification in exchange strategy.

Footnote

1.https://www.sec.gov/files/rules/other/2025/34-104146.pdf

Authors
Vi T. Tran
