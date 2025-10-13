ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Trending Up/Trending Down: Mergers And Acquisitions

D
Dykema

Contributor

Dykema logo

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

Explore Firm Details
The first half of 2025 saw many automotive companies narrowing their scope to adopt a more efficient approach to dealmaking. Instead of chasing every growth opportunity, companies are shedding non-core assets...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Joseph DeHondt
Dykema are most popular:
  • within Technology, Insurance, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

Trending Up: Lean and Mean Portfolios

The first half of 2025 saw many automotive companies narrowing their scope to adopt a more efficient approach to dealmaking. Instead of chasing every growth opportunity, companies are shedding non-core assets and leaning into technologies they see as essential to their long-term strategy.

The result: more carve-outs of non-core assets and more targeted acquisitions. For example, suppliers are doing deals in ADAS, interiors, and powertrain designed to align with shifting OEM needs. Going forward, expect more moves that favor depth over breadth.

Trending Down: Deals on Hold, Not Off the Table

When we launched our Automotive Trends Report in January, respondents expected 2025 to bring a strong rebound in deal activity. That hasn't happened—at least not yet.

Uncertainty about consumers' continued adoption of electric vehicles, shifting emissions rules, and questions around global tariffs have made deals harder to negotiate. Private equity firms, in particular, are holding back, citing a lack of clarity on rates and valuations.

The result may not be a complete stop, but it is a slowdown. Buyers are still circling, but more deals are stalling in diligence or waiting for better conditions. The capital is there, and so are the targets. What's missing is the green light.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joseph DeHondt
Joseph DeHondt
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More