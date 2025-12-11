Introducing Series SAFE Preferred: A New Venture Financing Tool

Mintz has launched Series SAFE Preferred, a newly designed early-stage financing security that blends the efficiency of a SAFE with the structural clarity of preferred stock.

What it is:

Series SAFE Preferred offers the familiar simplicity of Y Combinator's SAFE while issuing actual preferred stock under a filed charter. This provides investors with stockholder rights from the outset without changing the economic terms that make SAFEs attractive to founders.

Key advantages:

Preserves hallmark SAFE economics and ease of use

Provides investors with the rights and protections associated with preferred stock

Offers greater certainty around eligibility for the IRC Section 1202 Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) capital gains exemption

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.