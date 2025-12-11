ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Introducing Series SAFE Preferred: A New Venture Financing Tool

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.
Explore Firm Details
Mintz has launched Series SAFE Preferred, a newly designed early-stage financing security that blends the efficiency of a SAFE with the structural clarity of preferred stock.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Thomas R. Burton III,Sahir Surmeli,Amit Singh
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mintz are most popular:
  • within Law Practice Management topic(s)

Mintz has launched Series SAFE Preferred, a newly designed early-stage financing security that blends the efficiency of a SAFE with the structural clarity of preferred stock.

What it is:

Series SAFE Preferred offers the familiar simplicity of Y Combinator's SAFE while issuing actual preferred stock under a filed charter. This provides investors with stockholder rights from the outset without changing the economic terms that make SAFEs attractive to founders.

Key advantages:

  • Preserves hallmark SAFE economics and ease of use
  • Provides investors with the rights and protections associated with preferred stock
  • Offers greater certainty around eligibility for the IRC Section 1202 Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) capital gains exemption

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Thomas R. Burton III
Thomas R. Burton III
Photo of Sahir Surmeli
Sahir Surmeli
Photo of Samuel Effron
Samuel Effron
Photo of Amit Singh
Amit Singh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More