Introducing Series SAFE Preferred: A New Venture Financing Tool

Mintz has launched Series SAFE Preferred, a newly designed early-stage financing security that blends the efficiency of a SAFE with the structural clarity of preferred stock.
What it is:
Series SAFE Preferred offers the familiar simplicity of Y Combinator's SAFE while issuing actual preferred stock under a filed charter. This provides investors with stockholder rights from the outset without changing the economic terms that make SAFEs attractive to founders.
Key advantages:
- Preserves hallmark SAFE economics and ease of use
- Provides investors with the rights and protections associated with preferred stock
- Offers greater certainty around eligibility for the IRC Section 1202 Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) capital gains exemption
