Questions Your Business Should Ask Before Bringing On Outside Investors

Bringing on outside investors can help a business grow faster, hire key talent, expand into new markets or survive a difficult economic situation.

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Bringing on outside investors can help a business grow faster, hire key talent, expand into new markets or survive a difficult economic situation. It can also reshape control of the company, change how decisions get made and create pressure to hit specific milestones — sometimes on an investor’s timeline rather than your own.

Before you take money from outside investors, it is worth slowing down and asking the right questions. The answers will help you decide whether outside capital is the right move

What problem are we solving?

Start with clarity. Are you funding growth, covering operating losses, buying equipment, hiring, launching a new product or entering a new market? If the need is short-term cash flow, outside equity may be an expensive solution. If the goal is rapid scaling, investors may be a fit—but only if the business model supports it.

Follow-up questions:

Is the business already profitable, or do we expect losses for a period?

Could we solve this with pricing changes, cost reductions, or better collections?

Is the need temporary or ongoing?

Taking time to define the “why” helps you avoid raising money out of panic and instead raise money with a plan.

How much capital do we really need—and when?

Raising too little can leave you right back where you started. Raising too much can force dilution and investor expectations you don’t actually need. Build a realistic funding plan tied to specific uses, timing and milestones.

Ask:

What does the business need for the next 12–24 months?

What runway does the investment buy us?

What metrics or milestones should the money help us reach?

A clear capital timeline makes it easier to choose the right funding amount and reduces the risk of needing another round too soon.

What are we willing to give up?

Investment usually comes with dilution (giving up a percentage of ownership). It may also come with control concessions—like board seats, voting rights, veto powers, or approval requirements for major decisions.

Ask:

What percentage of the company are we willing to sell?

Are we willing to give investors decision-making power?

What decisions must remain with the founders or leadership team?

Are we prepared for the delays that outside investors may cause in decision-making?

Being honest about control issues upfront can prevent major conflict later, especially if the business hits a rough patch.

What type of investor fits our company?

Not all investors want the same thing. Some may be patient and hands-off. An angel might offer mentorship and connections. A venture capital firm may push for rapid growth and a defined exit timeline. Private equity can mean operational changes and aggressive performance targets.

Ask:

Do we want strategic help or just capital?

Do we want an active partner or a passive investor?

What return expectations come with this type of investor?

The “right” investor is often the one whose expectations match your company’s pace, market and goals. That is not necessarily the one offering the biggest check.

What is our exit plan, and is it compatible with the investor’s?

Many investors want a clear path to liquidity: a sale, acquisition or IPO. If you want to build a long-term lifestyle business or keep ownership in the family, that may conflict with investor goals.

Ask:

Do we want to sell the company eventually?

On what timeline?

Would we consider buyback rights or structured exits?

If your vision is to own and operate the company for decades, be careful about partnering with someone who expects an exit in five years.

Are we legally and operationally prepared to take investment?

This is where many deals break down. Investors typically want to see a clean corporate structure, proper ownership documentation, IP protection and compliance basics.

Ask:

Is the business correctly structured for investment?

Do we have clear cap table/ownership records?

Are our financial statements accurate and up to date, and can we commit to monthly or quarterly reporting?

Is key intellectual property owned by the company (not individuals)?

Are employment agreements and contractor relationships properly documented?

Getting these items in order early can speed up due diligence and reduce the chances of last-minute deal delays or renegotiations.

What happens if things go wrong?

Planning for best-case outcomes is easy. Planning for stress scenarios is what protects you.

Ask:

What if we miss projections or need more money sooner?

What rights does the investor have in a downturn?

Could we lose control of the business under certain terms?

A good deal anticipates setbacks and defines fair rules for how everyone responds when performance doesn’t match the plan.

Asking the right questions can be an essential step for your business

Outside investors can be a powerful catalyst, but they change the business relationship between founders, the company and its future. The best time to think through control, terms, expectations and exit strategy is before the money is in the bank.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.