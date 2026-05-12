5 Common Misconceptions About CFOs In Growing And PE-Backed Businesses

Are CFOs merely expensive accountants, or do they serve a fundamentally different strategic purpose in growing and PE-backed businesses? This analysis examines five persistent misconceptions about the CFO role—from cost concerns to technological capability—and reveals how these myths can lead organizations to undervalue one of their most critical leadership positions.

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If you’re a CEO, private equity sponsor, or board member, the strength or weakness of your company's finance function comes into focus quickly. At first, it might be less obvious when the business is performing and reporting is on time, which can make it easy to overlook the importance of selecting the right person for the CFO role. Under those conditions, sometimes companies will rely on an otherwise capable accounting leader to try to step up and oversee the finance function. But a finance leader’s effectiveness is tested when attention turns to defending the numbers and tying them to forward-looking decisions, particularly during a capital raise, lender discussion, or diligence process.

As a finance and leadership professional with two decades of experience, I have encountered numerous misconceptions about the role of a CFO or head of finance. Below, I address five common myths and provide clarity on the responsibilities and strategic value a CFO brings to an organization.

Myth 1 - Hiring an experienced CFO is too expensive

The belief that hiring a CFO is prohibitively costly is a short-sighted view. In reality, the expense of an inexperienced or underqualified financial leader can far exceed the cost of hiring a seasoned professional. Private equity firms frequently enlist my expertise to address the financial missteps of unqualified CFOs, which often lead to significant business setbacks. Poor financial decision-making is a primary factor in the failure of many small businesses. A proficient CFO provides financial oversight that mitigates risk and enhances profitability, making them an invaluable investment.

Situation Without an experienced CFO What happens Forecasting Limited driver-based modeling Missed projections in board or lender discussions Cash management No structured liquidity planning Reactive decisions under pressure Pricing/margins Incomplete cost visibility Margin erosion goes unaddressed

Myth 2 - CFOs and accountants perform the same role

While accountants handle financial reporting and compliance, CFOs assume a more strategic function. They provide critical financial insights and recommendations to CEOs, shaping business decisions and ensuring sustainable growth. My experience has shown that the career trajectory of a Controller differs significantly from that of a CFO. Accountants whose core strengths lie in reporting generally do not transition effectively into decisive, forward-looking CFO roles. Similarly, many outstanding CFOs do not personally hold CPA licenses or deep technical accouniting expertise. While accounting is vital to any organization, The CFO’s role extends beyond accounting, focusing on financial strategy, risk management, and long-term business planning.

Myth 3 - CFOs have limited business impact

Contrary to the notion that CFOs have minimal influence on business success, they play an integral role in organizational strategy. Effective CFOs are typically involved in acquisitions, goal-setting, and operational planning, leveraging financial expertise to drive company performance. Additionally, they contribute to shaping workplace culture and demonstrating leadership. In private equity-backed businesses, a CFO with deep industry knowledge and expertise in credit markets and financial metrics can significantly enhance a company's valuation, potentially adding another multiple to the final business valuation.

Myth 4 - CFOs do not make business decisions

The assumption that CFOs merely execute a CEO’s directives is inaccurate. CFOs serve as trusted advisors, offering objective counsel and data-driven recommendations that balance the interests of all stakeholders. Their role becomes even more crucial when a CEO lacks financial expertise, such as those with backgrounds in sales or operations. In such cases, the CFO bridges the financial knowledge gap, ensuring that strategic decisions incorporate sound financial principles and risk assessments.

Myth 5 - CFOs lack technological expertise

The perception that most CFOs are not tech-savvy is a misconception. Modern CFOs harness technology to streamline processes, enhance financial reporting, and support strategic planning. The failure of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation has led numerous organizations into bankruptcy, underscoring the necessity of a CFO who understands and integrates technology effectively. By leveraging data-driven decision-making, CFOs mitigate risk, improve efficiency, and drive business growth.

Effective CFO ownership across ERP decisions typically includes:

Defining reporting requirements upfront, including KPIs, segment reporting, and board-level outputs

Structuring the chart of accounts and data model to support consistent, scalable reporting

Establishing data governance and controls to ensure integrity across transactions and reporting

Overseeing implementation decisions that affect financial workflows

Setting post-go-live expectations for close timelines, reporting cadence, and data usability

Dispel these myths by appointing a strategic leader

CFOs are more than just financial overseers or simply accountants. The right head of finance will be a strategic leader who drives growth, safeguards financial health, and shapes company direction, especially at key stages across a private equity or other growth lifecycle. Dispelling these common misconceptions about CFOs clarifies the indispensable role finance leaders play in an organization’s success.

How Riveron strengthens the Office of the CFO

Riveron supports CFOs, CEOs, and sponsors in strengthening finance execution through advisory, technology enablement, and interim leadership solutions. This includes guiding companies as they refine reporting structures, align ERP architecture to business requirements, or engage experienced finance leadership during periods of transition or increased scrutiny.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.