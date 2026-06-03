Seller Structures: Why Deal Structure Matters More Than Price

When selling a business, the way the deal is structured can have a bigger impact on what sellers take home than the headline purchase price.

GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.

Article Insights

GGI Global Alliance are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Employment and HR topic(s)

in United States

When selling a business, the way the deal is structured can have a bigger impact on what sellers take home than the headline purchase price. Seller structure affects how a transaction can be done, how much goes to taxes, how risk is shared, and how long it takes to close. For buyers, it also influences future cash flow, tax deductions, and inherited risk.

At a high level, seller structure plays a key role in whether a deal is completed as an asset sale or a stock (or equity) sale, and that choice can significantly change the outcome for both sides.

What the seller structure influences

In asset sales, buyers may benefit from a basis step-up, allowing them to depreciate assets at their new purchase values, which can create substantial tax advantages over time. Buyers often prefer this structure because it can provide future tax benefits and more protection from past liabilities.

Sellers may see more of the sale proceeds taxed at higher rates, though, depending on the assets involved. For example, certain assets in an asset sale, like inventory or receivables, may be taxed at ordinary income rates, while others, such as goodwill, may qualify for capital gains rates. This distinction can lead to a mix of ordinary and capital gains tax treatment for sellers, often resulting in higher overall taxes compared to a stock sale.

In a stock or equity deal, the buyer purchases ownership of the company itself, including its assets and liabilities. This structure is often more attractive to sellers because the gain is typically taxed once at the owner level. Buyers may take on more risks, which is why stock deals often include stronger protections like representations, warranties, and escrows.

Common seller legal structures

Seller entity type also plays an important role. C‑corporations, S‑corporations, and LLCs are all treated differently for tax purposes, which means the same deal structure can produce very different after‑tax results depending on how the business is set up. In some cases, sellers may expect capital gains treatment on the full sale price, only to find that parts of the proceeds are taxed differently once the structure is finalised.

These differences often come up during letter of intent (LOI) negotiations. Buyers may push for asset deals to improve their economics, while sellers may push back if the tax cost is too high. When structure isn’t addressed early, it can lead to late‑stage renegotiations or cause deals to fall apart.

Understanding seller structure early helps both buyers and sellers focus on the economics that matter most. With the right planning and guidance, deal structure can be used as a tool to reduce surprises, bridge valuation gaps, and support a smoother closing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.