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24 June 2026

Episode 138: Alexis Juergens, Senior Counsel (Podcast)

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Foley & Lardner

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Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
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This episode features a conversation with Alexis Juergens. Alexis is a senior counsel in Foley’s Salt Lake City office and chair of the firm’s associates committee. In this discussion, Alexis reflects on life growing-up in a military family, including a number of moves, before settling in Salt Lake City as a child. She shares her decision to attend Northern Arizona University for undergrad, as a D1 swimmer, and the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law. Additionally, Alexis details her journey joining an IP boutique out of law school and, five years later, joining Foley as a lateral attorney. She also provides insight on the role of the firm’s associates committee and advice on the importance of making time for what you love.

Alexis’ Profile:

  • Title: Senior Counsel
  • Foley Office: Salt Lake City
  • Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
  • College: Northern Arizona University
  • Law School: University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

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Alexis P. Robertson
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