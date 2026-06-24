Episode 138: Alexis Juergens, Senior Counsel (Podcast)

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This episode features a conversation with Alexis Juergens. Alexis is a senior counsel in Foley’s Salt Lake City office and chair of the firm’s associates committee. In this discussion, Alexis reflects on life growing-up in a military family, including a number of moves, before settling in Salt Lake City as a child. She shares her decision to attend Northern Arizona University for undergrad, as a D1 swimmer, and the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law. Additionally, Alexis details her journey joining an IP boutique out of law school and, five years later, joining Foley as a lateral attorney. She also provides insight on the role of the firm’s associates committee and advice on the importance of making time for what you love.

Alexis’ Profile:

Title : Senior Counsel

: Senior Counsel Foley Office: Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT College: Northern Arizona University

Northern Arizona University Law School: University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law

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