Episode 138: Alexis Juergens, Senior Counsel (Podcast)

- within Wealth Management topic(s)
This episode features a conversation with Alexis Juergens. Alexis is a senior counsel in Foley’s Salt Lake City office and chair of the firm’s associates committee. In this discussion, Alexis reflects on life growing-up in a military family, including a number of moves, before settling in Salt Lake City as a child. She shares her decision to attend Northern Arizona University for undergrad, as a D1 swimmer, and the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law. Additionally, Alexis details her journey joining an IP boutique out of law school and, five years later, joining Foley as a lateral attorney. She also provides insight on the role of the firm’s associates committee and advice on the importance of making time for what you love.
Alexis’ Profile:
- Title: Senior Counsel
- Foley Office: Salt Lake City
- Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT
- College: Northern Arizona University
- Law School: University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law
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