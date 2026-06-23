Gary Gensler’s Most Entertaining Lines In The Kalshi Litigation

Few figures in financial regulation generate stronger reactions than Gary Gensler.

Depending on whom you ask, he is either one of the most consequential financial regulators of the modern era or the face of regulatory overreach. In crypto circles, particularly, Gensler remains a controversial figure. Many market participants viewed his approach to digital assets as unnecessarily hostile to innovation, and his tenure at the SEC left him with no shortage of critics.

Which is why the reaction to his recent amicus brief in the Kalshi litigation has been somewhat surprising.

Across securities law, derivatives law, fintech, gaming law, and regulatory circles, lawyers who disagree with Gensler on virtually everything have nevertheless found themselves sharing excerpts from the brief.

Not because they necessarily agree with his conclusion. Because it is entertaining. I guess we are just nerds like that.

There is also an important framing issue. Gensler repeatedly describes the products at issue as sports betting. That may be rhetorically effective, but it is also part of the dispute. Prediction market advocates generally see the harder question as whether event contracts should be classified by surface resemblance or by their statutory structure under the Commodity Exchange Act. That is why the brief is interesting even for those who support prediction markets, federal preemption, and financial innovation.

Whether one ultimately agrees with Kalshi’s position, the CFTC’s position, the states’ position, or Gensler’s position, several passages stand out.

1. “The answer, from someone who was there”

The brief opens with one of its most quoted lines:

“The answer, from someone who was there, is that Congress did nothing of the sort.”

Most appellate briefs rely on text, precedent, legislative history, or administrative practice.

Gensler’s opening move presents himself as a firsthand witness to the drafting and implementation of Dodd-Frank.

The phrase “from someone who was there” appears to be the sentence lawyers have cited most frequently.

Not because it proves the argument, but because it frames the entire brief.

2. Harry Reid Makes an Appearance

One of the more memorable passages concerns former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Gensler writes:

“Harry Reid of Nevada would never have consented to or passively accepted legislation” that displaced Nevada’s sports betting regime.

He later adds:

“He would not have allowed it.”

Regardless of where one comes out on the legal issue, it is difficult not to appreciate the image being invoked.

The argument is not primarily textual. It is political. Gensler is effectively asking the court to consider whether the Senate Majority Leader from Nevada would have unknowingly allowed Congress to federalize sports betting.

The caveat, of course, is that many prediction market lawyers would resist the label “sports betting” as the starting point. The debate is not simply whether the contracts resemble wagers. It is whether federally regulated event contracts should be treated as derivatives products because of how they are structured, listed, executed, and regulated.

3. The “Curve Ball” Line

The most frequently shared phrase in the brief may be this one:

“No one working on Dodd-Frank … was attempting to put a curve ball by the Senate Majority Leader.”

Appellate briefs are not generally known for baseball metaphors.

This one landed.

4. Fifty-Four Congressional Appearances

At one point Gensler notes:

“There was no mention of sports betting during Amicus’s fifty-four times testifying before Congress as CFTC Chairman.”

The substance of the point is straightforward.

The delivery is what makes it memorable.

Fifty-four hearings is a large number.

If Congress intended to create a national framework for sports prediction markets through Dodd-Frank, Gensler’s point is that one might reasonably expect the subject to have surfaced at least once.

That is an interesting historical point. It does not necessarily answer the modern statutory question. Financial markets often evolve faster than the debates that produced the statutory text. But it does explain why Gensler’s institutional-memory argument has been so widely discussed.

5. The “Nobody Ever Mentioned It” Argument

One of the brief’s recurring themes is not that Congress explicitly rejected sports prediction markets.

Rather, that nobody appears to have recognized the alleged consequence at all.

Gensler writes:

“If Dodd-Frank had preempted the states on sports betting, it would have been one of the biggest stories about Dodd-Frank at the time. But nobody ever mentioned it.”

This is perhaps the most effective passage in the brief because it does not require any specialized knowledge of derivatives law.

It is also where the tension is sharpest. Gensler’s point has intuitive force. But prediction market proponents would say the question is not whether Congress talked about “sports betting.” The question is whether Congress created a technical federal framework broad enough to cover event contracts that may resemble wagers in form but operate as exchange-traded financial products.

6. The Barroom Bet

Gensler also pushes the implications of Kalshi’s theory beyond regulated exchanges.

At one point he discusses sports wagers made “between two friends at a bar.”

Again, whether one agrees with the legal conclusion or not, the example stands out because it takes an otherwise abstract dispute and translates it into a familiar setting.

It also shows the rhetorical strength of the brief. By moving from regulated exchanges to barroom wagers, Gensler makes the theory sound overbroad. The counterpoint is that regulated event contracts listed on a CFTC-regulated market are not necessarily the same thing as informal bets between friends.

That distinction is doing a lot of work in the prediction market debate.

7. The PASPA Problem

Another notable aspect of the brief is what it says about the years of litigation surrounding PASPA.

The Supreme Court’s decision in Murphy v. NCAA generated extensive litigation and commentary regarding the future of sports betting in the United States.

Gensler’s observation is essentially: nobody involved seemed to think Dodd-Frank had already handed the issue to the CFTC years earlier.

That is a good line of attack. It also reflects the broader problem courts are now confronting. Prediction markets sit at the intersection of federal commodities law and state gambling authority. They may look familiar to gaming regulators while being structured in ways that financial regulators understand as derivatives market activity.

Why Lawyers Are Talking About the Brief

The reaction to the brief has been interesting because many of the lawyers sharing it are not natural members of Team Gensler.

Many represent exchanges, fintech companies, crypto firms, prediction market operators, broker-dealers, funds, and other market participants that have often found themselves on the opposite side of Gensler’s policy preferences.

Many also support prediction markets as a legitimate and valuable financial product. Others believe federal law ultimately does preempt state restrictions in this context. They see event contracts as part of the broader capacity of U.S. financial markets to create complex products, allocate risk, and develop instruments that may resemble other commercial products without becoming them.

That is why the brief’s popularity does not necessarily reflect agreement.

Instead, it reflects appreciation for something more specific: a filing that is sharp, unusually readable, and grounded in the institutional memory of someone who was deeply involved in the statutory regime now being debated.

Whether the Sixth Circuit, or the fintech bar, ultimately finds Gensler persuasive is another matter entirely.

But as far as memorable amicus briefs go, this one has succeeded.