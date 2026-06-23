ARTICLE
23 June 2026

In The Action: Meet Lateral Partner Julissa Reynoso (Video)

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Winston Taylor

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Whether you're leading the way, disrupting an industry, entering a new phase of growth, or launching a defining product—we're in the room with you. In the action. Sleeves rolled up.

With a rich history spanning both sides of the Atlantic, we are present in the major commercial centers that matter to our clients: the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Combining scale with the speed clients demand, our defining capabilities include major litigation, critical transactions, strategic IP, and private wealth.

Our team of over 1,400 lawyers works hand-in-hand across markets, sectors, practice areas, and client teams. All-in problem solvers, we bring the creativity to think differently, and the pragmatism to get things done when it counts the most.

Embedded in your business and sharing your ambition, we take the work personally. Shaping what we do and how we do it around your goals and needs, always one step ahead of the moment.

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Eva Davis sits down with former U.S. Ambassador Julissa Reynoso to explore the foundations of leadership in high-stakes global work. The conversation examines how reputation, accountability, and collaborative approaches shape success when navigating complex challenges across law, policy, and business.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Eva Davis and Julissa Reynoso

Keep your word. Everything else follows.

In this episode of In the Action, Eva Davis sits down with lateral partner Julissa Reynoso—former U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra—to talk about what it takes to lead in high-stakes, global work.

Her world is complex. Law, policy, business—all moving at once. Trust isn’t optional. It’s built through presence, accountability, and doing what you say you’ll do.

In this conversation:

  • How reputation shapes long-term success

  • What clients expect when challenges are at their most complex

  • How to build trust—and keep it—when it matters most

  • Why working shoulder to shoulder drives better outcomes

This is about being in the work. And earning trust the right way. This is Winston Taylor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Eva Davis
Eva Davis
Photo of Julissa Reynoso
Julissa Reynoso
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