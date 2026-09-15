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15 September 2026

SEC Submits Several Rulemakings For Review

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The SEC has submitted three major rulemaking projects to OIRA for review that will significantly impact public companies and capital raising activities. These proposals address shareholder proposal regulations, proxy solicitation processes, and retail investor access to private markets. Once OIRA completes its review, the Commission will vote on these rulemakings before publishing the proposals.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn,Jonathan Burr,Jacqueline R. Kaufman
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At the end of August 2026, the SEC submitted three significant rulemaking projects to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) that would impact public companies and capital raising. OIRA updated its dashboard to indicate that these rulemakings are now subject to OIRA review. While OIRA has up to 90 days to review an agency’s rulemaking, it has typically reviewed most SEC proposals in a much shorter period of time. Once OIRA has completed its review, the Commission will vote on the rulemaking and, if it is approved, a proposing release will be published on the SEC’s website. The latest three proposals subject to OIRA review are:

  • Rescission of Rule 14a-8’s Federal Regulation of Shareholder Proposals and Amendments to Rule 14a-4;
  • Proxy Solicitation Modernization; and
  • Enhancing Retail Exposure to Private Markets.

As we recently noted in the Goodwin Public Company Advisory Blog, OIRA is also reviewing the SEC’s proposed rulemaking titled: “Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Photo of James H. Hammons Jr.
James H. Hammons Jr.
Photo of John O. Newell
John O. Newell
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