Talent And Creators: 7 Smart Ways To Evaluate A Deal Before You Sign

As a global team of more than 500 financial service professionals, we stand ready to serve you through assurance, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and private client services where and when you need us.

Article Insights

MGO CPA LLP are most popular: within Criminal Law, Privacy and Law Department Performance topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries

Key Takeaways:

Not all deals are created equal — you need to evaluate long-term earnings, not just upfront compensation.

Understanding taxes, cash flow, and opportunity cost helps you see what a deal is really worth.

Taking a strategic, portfolio-based approach helps you make smarter decisions that support your long-term value.

—

When a new deal lands in front of you, it can “feel” like momentum — validation of your work, talent, and trajectory. But not every opportunity moves you forward in the way you think. The right deal doesn’t just pay you today; it shapes your earning power, flexibility to take on other projects and opportunities, brand visibility, and positioning for years to come.

That’s where strategic deal evaluation comes in. Before you sign, you need to understand not just what you’re getting or getting into — but what you might be giving up.

1. Look Beyond the Headline Number

A large upfront payment can be compelling, especially in an industry where income can fluctuate. But focusing only on the headline number can limit your long-term upside.

You want to ask:

What does this deal look like over time?

Are there backend participation opportunities, royalties, or equity?

How does this compare to what you might earn by structuring compensation differently?

In many cases, deferring a portion of compensation or taking equity instead of cash can potentially create significantly more value — if the project succeeds.

For example, taking a large upfront payment to star in or write for a new streaming project may look attractive, but a smaller fee paired with backend participation could ultimately be more valuable when you’re confident in the project’s success.

On the flip side, guaranteed cash flow may provide stability when your pipeline is uncertain. The right choice often depends on your broader financial picture and professional guidance, not just the deal in isolation.

2. Understand What You’re Really Taking Home

Your gross compensation is only part of the story. Taxes, commissions, and timing all impact how much you actually keep.

Before signing, evaluate:

Federal, state, and international tax exposure

Withholding requirements and estimated payments

Payment timing and its impact on your cash flow

A deal that looks strong on paper can shrink quickly after taxes and fees. For touring artists, tax exposure on a multi-state or international level can significantly alter the economic pros and cons of a deal. Structuring payments across tax years or jurisdictions may improve your net outcome. Without this analysis, you risk overestimating the real benefit of the opportunity.

3. Weigh the Opportunity Cost

Every deal you sign has trade-offs. Committing your time, likeness, or exclusivity can limit what you’re able to do next.

Ask yourself:

Does this project prevent me from taking on other roles, endorsements, or collaborations?

Could it conflict with future opportunities already in motion?

What doors might this close — and are those doors more valuable?

For example, locking into a long-term agreement may provide stability, but it could also restrict your ability to capitalize on rising demand or pivot into higher-value opportunities. Endorsement deals with brands commonly have terms around category exclusivity which can close doors with their competitors who may be better fits for your long-term goals for a significant amount of time.

Strategic evaluation helps you measure what you’re potentially giving up — not just what you’re gaining.

4. Consider the Broader Market Timing

Your deal doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It sits within a broader market and your personal pipeline of projects.

Think about:

Upcoming releases, tours, or campaigns already planned

Market demand for your work right now versus later

Whether this deal amplifies or distracts from other priorities

The right deal can elevate your visibility and drive momentum across multiple revenue streams. The wrong one can dilute your impact or create scheduling conflicts that limit your ability to maximize other opportunities.

For instance, creators and influencers need to consider their platform’s traffic and engagement cycles — a partnership being executed during a known seasonal engagement spike or a potential algorithmic push can perform significantly better than one that takes place at a quieter time of the year.

Timing matters — sometimes more than the deal terms themselves.

5. Evaluate Long-Term Positioning

While financials should lead your evaluation, it’s still important to consider how a deal aligns with your long-term direction.

You don’t need to overcomplicate this, but you should ask:

Does this project align with where I want my career to go?

Will it help build credibility or expand my audience?

Does it support the type of work I want more of?

Not every deal needs to be perfectly aligned, but consistent misalignment can make it harder to command higher-value opportunities in the future. Keep this in mind along with your long-term goals such as transitioning from being on-screen/stage talent to being a producer or from performing to being an entrepreneur.

6. Balance Risk and Flexibility

Some of the most valuable deals come with uncertainty — performance-based compensation, equity stakes, or emerging platforms. Others offer predictability but less upside.

The goal isn’t to avoid risk entirely. It’s to balance:

Guaranteed income vs. variable upside

Short-term security vs. long-term growth

Flexibility vs. commitment

Your career stage plays a big role here. Early on, you may prioritize exposure and upside. Later, you may focus more on protecting what you’ve built and creating stable, scalable income streams.

7. Take a Portfolio Approach

No single deal defines your career — but your collection of deals does.

Instead of evaluating opportunities one by one, step back and look at your overall portfolio:

Do you have a mix of high-risk, high-reward and stable income sources?

Are your deals diversified across platforms, formats, or revenue types?

Are you building multiple income streams that support each other?

This approach helps inform more strategic, objective decisions, prevents overcommitting to one path, and gives you more control over your long-term value.

Work With a Business Manager to See the Big Picture

Strategic deal evaluation becomes significantly more effective when you have a business manager who understands both your finances and your career trajectory, and can show you how to make objective decisions.

A strong business manager doesn’t just review numbers — they understand your heightened emotions as your career grows, connect the dots between your deals, your cash flow, your tax exposure, and your long-term goals. Before you sign, they help you break down:

What the deal is truly worth after taxes, commissions, and timing

How it fits into your overall income stream, financial plan, and overall career goals

Whether the structure (cash vs. equity, upfront vs. backend) aligns with your current needs

The financial trade-offs and opportunity costs tied to the decision

They can also help you step back and look at your full pipeline — helping identify where a deal may complement your upcoming work or highlight potential conflicts that limit your earning potential.

With that level of visibility, you’re not reacting to opportunities — you’re making informed, strategic decisions that support your long-term value.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.