The Court Of Mom: What An Eight-Year-Old’s Garage Sale Taught Me About Washington Partnership Law

“You Were Never Really My Partner”: Proving an Informal Partnership Under Washington Law

A missing signature does not mean a missing partnership. In Washington, how people run a business may matter more than the labels they use or the names on the paperwork.

Before I ever litigated a partnership dispute, I lost one. I was eight.

I grew up in a town with two colleges, and every spring something magical happened: the students left. When they went home for the summer, they would throw away everything. Mini fridges. Lamps. Perfectly good chairs. Fans, futons, stereos. A river of merchandise abandoned by people who were too careless to keep it or had no way to haul it home.

So each spring, eight- or nine-year-old me would make the rounds. Dorm to dorm and campus to campus, I collected the harvest of other people’s poor planning and squirreled it away in my parents’ basement. At the end of summer, just as the students returned, I would hold an enormous garage sale and sell their discarded stuff right back to them.

It was, and I say this with the full authority of my later legal education, a brilliant business model.

One sale day, my mother’s friend came over with her daughter, a girl about my age whom I had never met. My mother suggested we run the garage sale “together.” Fine, I thought.

The girl helped me carry things into the yard and deal with customers. To her credit, she was pretty good at it. Customers saw two children running one sale and asked predictable questions:

“Are you two having a garage sale?”

“Are you two business partners?”

We both said yes. It looked good: two young entrepreneurs making our own deals and showing off negotiation skills far beyond our years.

“Yup, this is my partner,” I no doubt said.

By dinnertime, I had collected an ungodly amount of money for a child. In my innocence, or perhaps in my first documented act of commercial avarice, I assumed the whole take was mine.

Obviously.

I had collected the inventory. I had decided what was valuable. I had stored it in my basement all summer. I had made the signs and posted them around the neighborhood. She had shown up for one morning and one afternoon.

My mother handed down her ruling: split the money.

Half and half.

I was outraged. I made every argument an eight-year-old proto-litigator could make. But the Court of Mom did not entertain motions for reconsideration, had no appellate division, and enforced its judgment on the spot. My new friend went home with half the take. I went to bed convinced a grave miscarriage of justice had occurred.

Decades later, I am prepared to admit that my mother may have reached a fair result. Whether she correctly applied Washington partnership law is another question.

One day of helping at someone else’s garage sale does not necessarily make the helper a co-owner. The issue was not whether we worked together, appeared together, or casually called ourselves partners. It was whether we were carrying on the business as co-owners.

Washington Partnerships Do Not Require a Signing Ceremony

Washington defines a partnership as “an association of two or more persons to carry on as co-owners a business for profit.” No state filing, formation document, or written agreement is required. A partnership may exist even when the people involved never intended to create a legal relationship called a partnership. RCW 25.05.055.

Intent still matters. The parties do not need to understand that their arrangement meets the legal definition of a partnership, but their intentions about ownership, control, contributions, profits, and business risk often carry substantial weight. Two people can therefore create a partnership without realizing they have done so. They do not need to declare, “We hereby form a general partnership under Washington law.” They need to operate as co-owners of a business for profit.

The partnership agreement may be written, oral, or implied. RCW 25.05.005(7). Implied agreements generate many of these lawsuits. An implied agreement may emerge from years of conduct: making decisions together, contributing money or labor, splitting profits, accepting business risks, and building something both people believe they own. It can also arise from a short conversation:

“We split it fifty-fifty.”

“Deal.”

Business partners should put their agreement in writing and choose a business entity that fits what they are building. A good agreement addresses ownership percentages, management authority, compensation, capital contributions, distributions, losses, departures, disability, death, buyouts, dispute resolution, and what happens when the partners stop liking each other.

People sometimes treat those subjects as evidence of distrust. They are the opposite. The best time to decide how a relationship will end is when everyone still believes it never will. That advice helps at the beginning of a venture. Once the relationship has deteriorated, the absence of a signed agreement does not end the inquiry. The parties may have to reconstruct their deal from the record they created while doing business.

In one case we tried, text messages, loan documents, shared account access, and witness testimony helped prove a partnership even though the parties had never signed a partnership agreement. We wrote about that trial in A Story of a Trial Won.

The Same Disputes, with More Zeros

The pattern repeats in the business world, with far more money at stake.

The kitchen-table startup. One person develops the product. The other contributes money, works on the business plan, and lands the first customers. Both spend years working nights and weekends under some version of “we are building this together.” An LLC may eventually be formed in one person’s name because someone needs to open a bank account. Once the product becomes valuable, that person announces that the other was merely a contractor.

The real estate venture. Two friends decide to acquire and operate rental property. One has better credit, so the loan and deed go in that person’s name. Both contribute money, cover shortfalls, deal with tenants, approve expenses, and share rental income.Then the property doubles in value, and the person on the deed announces there never was a partnership.

The name-and-reputation deal. An experienced operator joins a new business and spends years contributing relationships, credibility, industry knowledge, and a recognizable face. That person attends every pitch meeting and is introduced to customers, lenders, and investors as a co-founder or partner. After the business succeeds, the paperwork suddenly describes the supposed partner as an “adviser.”

You cannot resolve any of these disputes merely by asking whether a formal partnership agreement exists or whose name appears on the entity documents. You have to examine how the relationship worked.

Partner or Helper? Follow the Evidence

No single fact decides every partnership dispute. The evidence must be considered as a whole.

Start with these questions:

What did each person contribute: money, property, labor, expertise, intellectual property, relationships, or credit?

Who ran the business: who made decisions, hired and fired employees, approved spending, signed contracts, and handled customers and vendors?

Who controlled the bank accounts and financial records?

Were profits distributed, and how were the payments described?

Who had to contribute more money when the venture needed it, and who absorbed the losses?

How did the parties describe themselves to banks, accountants, insurers, landlords, investors, customers, and employees?

What do the tax filings, contracts, loan applications, pitch decks, emails, text messages, and internal records say?

Profit sharing can be especially important. Washington law presumes that a person receiving a share of a business’s profits is a partner, subject to specific exceptions. The presumption does not apply when the money represents wages, independent-contractor compensation, rent, debt repayment, loan interest, or payment for the sale of property or business goodwill. RCW 25.05.055(3)(c).

A salesperson receiving a profit-based commission is not automatically a partner. Neither is a landlord whose rent varies with revenue. What matters is what the payment represented and how the broader relationship operated.

Hard Work Alone Does Not Create Ownership

The law is not a participation trophy. Helping a business succeed does not, by itself, make someone an owner. Washington law provides that joint ownership of property, by itself, does not establish a partnership. RCW 25.05.055(3)(a). Sharing gross returns does not establish one either. RCW 25.05.055(3)(b). Substantial unpaid work may support an ownership claim, but it is not conclusive. The same is true of lending money to the business, contributing expertise, being called a partner in conversation, or expecting to receive equity someday.

Those facts become more persuasive when they appear alongside shared control, profits, risks, and decision-making. Courts do not turn every badly documented collaboration into a partnership. This is where eight-year-old me may have had a point. The inventory existed before the girl arrived. I had collected it, selected it, stored it, and advertised the sale. Nothing suggests we agreed beforehand to share ownership, profits, losses, or control.

My mother could reasonably have concluded that the girl deserved to be paid for her work. It does not follow that she owned half the enterprise. The Court of Mom was a court of equity. Washington courts have statutes and case law they must follow.

Calling Someone a “Partner” Still Matters

The word “partner” does not settle the case, but repeated public representations can become important evidence. If your collaborator introduced you to lenders, investors, employees, vendors, and customers as a co-owner, that creates a record. So does placing you on pitch materials, giving you contract-signing authority, identifying you as an owner on financial applications, or presenting you as a founder on the company website.

The other person may later argue that “partner” was merely a casual title or marketing language. Courts hear that argument. Whether it works depends on everything else the parties did. Washington also has a separate rule for a “purported partner.” Someone who represents themselves as a partner, or allows another person to present them that way, may become liable to an outside party who relies on the representation when entering a transaction. RCW 25.05.135. That rule primarily protects third parties. It does not automatically create ownership rights between the supposed partners.

Still, someone who spent years presenting you as a co-owner will have some explaining to do when later claiming you were merely the help. Investors heard the introductions. Customers saw the pitch deck. The accountant prepared the forms. Usually, an email server remembers too.

It Was My Basement. Whose Property Was It?

Property disputes are where informal partnership cases often become expensive. The house, building, equipment, intellectual property, inventory, or other asset may be titled in one person’s name. Title matters, but it does not always end the inquiry.

Property acquired in the partnership’s name is partnership property. Property purchased with partnership assets is presumed to be partnership property even when title was taken in an individual partner’s name. The reverse presumption also applies. Property acquired in one partner’s name, with no indication of a partnership and without the use of partnership assets, is presumed to be that person’s separate property, even when the partnership later uses it. RCW 25.05.065.

The analysis usually turns on when the property was acquired, whose funds purchased it, whether it was contributed to the venture, and how the parties treated it. Mortgage payments, taxes, maintenance, improvements, bookkeeping records, and tax filings may all matter.

As for my garage sale, the basement was plainly my parents’ property. The inventory was probably mine. Whether I contributed it to a newly formed partnership with a stranger who arrived that morning is, at best, a fact question. My mother declined to make findings of fact.

Partnership Status Brings Rights and Risks

Establishing a partnership can create rights worth real money. Unless the partners agreed otherwise, Washington’s default rules generally give each partner an equal share of the profits and equal rights in managing the business. RCW 25.05.150. Partners are also entitled to inspect and copy partnership records and obtain information concerning the partnership’s affairs. RCW 25.05.160.

They owe duties as well. Washington law imposes duties of loyalty and care, along with an obligation of good faith and fair dealing. A partner generally must account for benefits derived from partnership property or opportunities, refrain from dealing with the partnership on behalf of an adverse interest, and refrain from competing with the partnership before dissolution. RCW 25.05.165.

Partnership status is not all upside. Unless limited liability status or another exception applies, general partners are jointly and severally liable for partnership obligations. RCW 25.05.125. Someone fighting to prove an ownership interest may also be proving personal exposure to the venture’s debts and claims. Before asserting that a partnership existed, find out what is on both sides of the balance sheet.

What to Preserve When the Relationship Starts to Break Down

Informal partnership disputes are usually won or lost through documents, financial records, and credible witnesses. If your access is shrinking, your title is changing, or the word “contractor” has begun appearing where “partner” used to live, preserve the record before it disappears.

Save the communications. Keep the texts, emails, and messages in which you discussed “our company,” “our customers,” “our profits,” “our property,” or “our plan.” Preserve the whole conversation, not just the sentences that help you. Never delete a bad text or email. The deletion can become a much bigger problem than the message itself, and it may lead to sanctions. Our evidence-preservation guide explains why.

Follow the money. Collect records of capital contributions, advances, expense payments, reimbursements, profit distributions, and transfers between the parties. Small details can matter. A payment memo saying “your half” may prove more useful than ten pages of later argument about what everyone supposedly intended. Preserve bank statements, tax returns, K-1s, loan documents, insurance applications, bookkeeping records, and communications with accountants.

Preserve public descriptions. Save the company website, “About Us” page, LinkedIn titles, business cards, pitch decks, conference programs, press releases, and marketing materials that describe either person as a partner, founder, or co-owner. Websites have a remarkable tendency to change once litigation becomes foreseeable.

Write down the history and identify the witnesses. Record when the venture began, what each person contributed, what was promised, how decisions were made, when money changed hands, and who witnessed important conversations. Do it while the facts are fresh. Litigation moves slowly, and memory does not improve with age.

List the investors, employees, vendors, accountants, customers, and advisers who observed how the business operated. “The defendant called him a partner” is useful. “I attended monthly meetings where both of them approved budgets, hired employees, and divided profits” is much better.

Confirm real agreements and request the records. When appropriate, calmly put genuine agreements in writing:

To confirm our discussion, we agreed that profits from the project would be divided equally after expenses.

A clear response may become useful evidence. Silence is more ambiguous and should not be treated as an automatic admission.

Avoid theatrical messages designed to provoke a helpful response. Judges and juries can usually recognize correspondence written for an eventual exhibit rather than its stated recipient.

Partners generally have the right to inspect partnership books and records and obtain information about partnership affairs. A clear written request may produce the documents. A refusal, incomplete response, or sudden claim that no records exist may also become relevant.

Do not sign away your position or create a second lawsuit. If a consulting agreement, independent-contractor agreement, release, transfer, resignation, or document recharacterizing your historical role suddenly appears, do not sign it without understanding the consequences.

Do not empty accounts, lock people out of systems, take property, or download information you have no right to possess. Preserve evidence only through lawful access, and seek legal advice before making an irreversible move. Partnership disputes are hard enough without adding claims for conversion, computer misuse, breach of confidentiality, or evidence destruction.

What Can a Washington Court Do?

Proving that a partnership existed is usually only the first stage. The next question is what follows from that finding. Washington law allows a partner to seek legal or equitable relief, with or without an accounting, to enforce rights under a partnership agreement or the partnership statute. RCW 25.05.170. The available remedy depends on what happened, whether the business is continuing, what the parties agreed, and what can be proved.

An accounting. An accounting can reconstruct the venture’s financial history so the parties and the court can determine what came in, what went out, and what each partner should have received. In a poorly documented business, that may require bank records, tax filings, expert analysis, witness testimony, and discovery from third parties.

A buyout. When a partner is dissociated without triggering dissolution and winding up, Washington law generally requires the partnership to buy that partner’s interest. The statute bases the buyout on the value the partner would have received had the business been sold on the date of dissociation, subject to adjustments and offsets. RCW 25.05.250.

Damages or equitable relief. A partner may seek relief for breaches of the partnership agreement, violations of partnership duties, misuse of partnership property, diverted opportunities, or unpaid distributions. The remedy depends on the misconduct, the resulting harm, the evidence, and applicable deadlines.

Dissolution and winding up. In some circumstances, a court may order the partnership dissolved and its affairs wound up. Grounds can include a partnership’s economic purpose being unreasonably frustrated, conduct that makes it no longer reasonably practicable to continue with another partner, or the inability to carry on the business in accordance with the partnership agreement. RCW 25.05.300.

The legal standard is not simply that the partners despise each other, though that often supplies useful context.

The Court of Mom: Affirmed in Part, Modified in Part

The Court of Mom’s judgment was never appealed, so my childhood friend kept half the proceeds. I have made peace with that.

Two children ran one sale in front of the neighborhood. We greeted customers, negotiated prices, collected money, and publicly called ourselves partners. Those facts would matter. So would the rest of the record. I had created the business model, collected the inventory, stored it, and prepared the sale before my alleged partner arrived. We had no apparent agreement about ownership, profits, losses, control, or what would happen to the unsold inventory.

A Washington court could have viewed us as co-owners for the day or as one owner and one helper entitled to fair compensation. My mother skipped the classification problem and went directly to damages.

That is the lesson I missed at eight. Labels matter, but they do not decide ownership. Neither does the absence of a signed agreement, the name on a deed, or one person’s private understanding of the deal. When a former collaborator says you were “never really a partner,” do not begin with the label. Begin with how the business actually operated.

The Court of Mom denied me an appeal. Washington law offers something better: a forum, a record, and the chance to prove what the parties actually built. But I was lucky to have a mom who taught me fairness with love.

The Court Of Mom: What An Eight-Year-Old’s Garage Sale Taught Me About Washington Partnership Law