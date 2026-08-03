Texas Department Of Transportation Executes Contracts For The Grand Parkway Segment B-1 Project

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On July 15, 2026, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) executed a design-build contract and associated capital maintenance contract for the SH 99 Grand Parkway Segment B-1 Design-Build Project in Brazoria and Galveston Counties. Ferrovial Construction-Webber 99 JV, a partnership between Ferrovial Construction US Corp. and Webber, LLC, was awarded the contracts following a two-phase best value procurement that commenced with issuance of a Request for Qualifications in January 2025.



The SH 99 Grand Parkway Segment B-1 Design-Build Project consists of four new SH 99 tolled lanes (two in each direction) for approximately 14.0 miles, from FM 646 to south of FM 2403 and non-tolled operational improvements to SH 35. The SH 99 improvements include two direct connectors at the SH 35 interchange and approximately 5.9 miles of non-tolled operational improvements to SH 35. Also included in the scope of the Project is the SH 35 Bypass consisting of an additional 1.4 miles of non-tolled operational improvements to SH 35. These improvements will serve the Brazoria and Galveston County communities by enhancing regional mobility and supporting economic growth. Furthermore, the project will promote public safety by providing additional options for hurricane evacuation routes.



The design-build contract price is $1,438,590,000. The Grand Parkway Transportation Corporation, a transportation corporation created under the Texas Transportation Corporation Act to develop, finance and operate the Grand Parkway System, including the SH 99 portion of the Project, will be responsible for financing SH 99 costs. The financing is anticipated to include revenue bonds and a loan under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program. TxDOT will fund the SH 35 Bypass portion of the Project with state funds.



Nossaman congratulates TxDOT’s Alternative Delivery Division, General Counsel Division and Houston District for achieving this important milestone.

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