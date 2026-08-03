Airboss: A Practical Guide To Where Things Stand

As most are aware, the Michigan Supreme Court’s 2023 decision in MSSC, Inc. v. Airboss Flexible Products addressed the question of what purchase promise is required to create an enforceable requirements contract (i.e., an obligation of continued supply) under Michigan law.1 However, since then courts have disagreed on what Airboss said and, thus, whether particular contract promises are sufficient. This update will focus on providing a practical understanding of where things stand now. Butzel has addressed the reasoning and outcome of Airboss and many of the subsequent cases in prior Client Alerts {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6}, as well as in webinars and presentations. It will not repeat those legal analyses, except for cases central to understanding the current state of Michigan law.

Until mid-April 2026, it seemed likely that the law would be very clear by now. The Michigan Supreme Court had agreed to hear an appeal in case called Kamax (discussed below), in which it was expected that the Court would explain what Airboss meant and how it applied to two types of purchase promises frequently used by buyers: (1) “Buyer promises to purchase between 1 part and 100% of its requirements" or (2) “Buyer promises to purchase between 65% [or some other non-trivial percentage] and 100% of its requirements.” However, after hundreds of pages of briefs had been filed and only days before oral argument, the parties settled, so the appeal was dismissed. After that dismissal, the law more or less stands where it did a year or more ago, which is to say it is uncertain.

Understanding where things stand beyond “uncertain” begins with two practical questions: (1) “which Court is the boss” and (2) “what did the boss say.” The answers to those questions requires a brief and over-simplified discussion of some legal “technicalities.”

There is a hierarchy of authority regarding Michigan contract (or any other Michigan) law questions, but that hierarchy differs depending on whether a lawsuit is in state or federal court. Also, the hierarchy breaks down into “binding” and “persuasive” authority. With slight over-simplification, a court must follow binding authority–a court may not (lawfully) say “a binding court decision said the answer is ‘Yes’, but I disagree, so I will answer ‘No’.” By contrast, a court may consider and follow persuasive authority, but it may lawfully decide not to do so.

State Court Federal Court Binding Authority Michigan Supreme Court Michigan Court of Appeals Opinions (published) Federal Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Opinions (published) Persuasive (Non-binding) Authority Michigan Court of Appeals Opinions (unpublished) Michigan Court of Appeals Opinions (published) Federal Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Opinions (published) Federal Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Opinions (unpublished) Federal Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals Opinions (unpublished) Federal District (trial) Court Opinions (published and unpublished) Federal District (trial) Court Opinions (published) Federal District (trial) Court Opinions (unpublished) Michigan Court of Appeals Opinions (unpublished)