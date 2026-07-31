Chris Carney authored the article “Opinion: Unleash utility companies to expand electric grid.” The article was published in The Times-Tribune, which serves the Scranton, Pennsylvania region. The article explores solutions for lowering electricity costs Pennsylvania, such as “greater production, increased generation capacity, more competition among qualified builders like utilities and additional investment hardening the grid.”

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Chris Carney authored the article “Opinion: Unleash utility companies to expand electric grid.” The article was published in The Times-Tribune, which serves the Scranton, Pennsylvania region. The article explores solutions for lowering electricity costs Pennsylvania, such as “greater production, increased generation capacity, more competition among qualified builders like utilities and additional investment hardening the grid.”

In addition to representing Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, Chris also served as a tenured professor of political science specializing in international relations at Penn State University. Prior to running for Congress, he worked at the Pentagon for four years on strategic analysis of the global terrorist threat, ran the Department of Defense’s Policy Counterterrorism Evaluation Group (PCTEG) and was the “Special Projects” intelligence officer for two tours during Operation Southern Watch. Chris received a Presidential appointment as a Commissioner on the Military Compensation and Retirement Modernization Commission (MCRMC) and served as a Senior Intelligence Specialist for the National Aviation Intelligence Integration Office (NAI2O).

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