17 CFR Part 203 Explained: SEC Rules Relating To Investigations, Formal Orders, Witness Rights, Transcripts, And Subpoenas

Executive Summary

17 CFR Part 203 contains the SEC’s rules relating to investigations. These rules govern key aspects of SEC investigations and examinations, including the use of information obtained by the SEC, suspension and disbarment issues, non-public formal investigative proceedings, witness transcripts, witness rights, and service of subpoenas.

For clients, 17 CFR Part 203 is one of the most important procedural rules in the SEC framework because it deals directly with the investigative stage. This is where many SEC matters begin to become serious. A company, founder, executive, investment adviser, broker-dealer, public company, private fund, digital asset business, or individual may first encounter the SEC through a request for documents, testimony, subpoena, examination, or informal inquiry. Part 203 helps explain the rules that apply once the SEC is gathering information through investigations and formal investigative proceedings.

If Part 200 explains the SEC’s structure, Part 201 explains the SEC’s Rules of Practice, and Part 202 explains informal SEC procedures, then Part 203 explains the investigative machinery.

This is the rule set that matters when the question becomes: what can the SEC ask for, how does testimony work, what rights does a witness have, and what happens inside a non-public formal investigation?

1. What Is 17 CFR Part 203?

17 CFR Part 203 is titled “Rules Relating to Investigations.” It is codified at 17 CFR §§ 203.1 through 203.8 and is divided into two main subparts:

Subpart A: In General

§ 203.1: Application of the rules of this part;

§ 203.2: Information obtained in investigations and examinations; and

§ 203.3: Suspension and disbarment.

Subpart B: Formal Investigative Proceedings

§ 203.4: Applicability of §§ 203.4 through 203.8;

§ 203.5: Non-public formal investigative proceedings;

§ 203.6: Transcripts;

§ 203.7: Rights of witnesses; and

§ 203.8: Service of subpoenas.

In plain English, Part 203 addresses the SEC’s investigative process. It tells us what rules apply when the SEC obtains information in investigations and examinations, how formal investigations are treated, how transcripts are handled, what rights witnesses have, and how subpoenas are served. For anyone involved in an SEC investigation, Part 203 is critical.

2. Why 17 CFR Part 203 Matters

SEC investigations are often where risk crystallizes. A matter may begin quietly. A client may receive a voluntary request. An SEC examiner may ask questions during an exam. A staff member may request documents. A company may be asked to preserve materials. A witness may be contacted. An adviser, broker-dealer, issuer, platform, or executive may not know whether the matter is informal, formal, civil, administrative, or potentially criminal.

Then the posture changes. A subpoena arrives. Testimony is requested. A formal order may exist. Staff may demand documents, communications, books and records, trading data, investor materials, compliance policies, board materials, emails, texts, Slack messages, personal devices, or witness testimony. That is where Part 203 comes in.

It is the procedural framework that sits behind many of the questions clients ask immediately:

Do I have to comply with this SEC subpoena?

Is the investigation public?

Can I get a copy of my testimony transcript?

Can my lawyer attend my SEC testimony?

What rights do I have as a witness?

What happens if the SEC obtained information during an exam?

Can information from an examination become part of an enforcement investigation?

How are SEC subpoenas served?

What does it mean if the investigation is formal?

What does it mean if the proceeding is non-public?

The answers are fact-specific, but Part 203 is part of the starting point.

3. Where Part 203 Fits in the SEC Framework

Part 203 follows naturally after Parts 200, 201, and 202.

17 CFR Part 200 SEC organization, statutory authority, divisions, delegations, conduct, ethics, information, and requests

17 CFR Part 201 SEC Rules of Practice for administrative proceedings, hearings, appeals, sanctions, penalties, and Fair Funds

17 CFR Part 202 SEC informal procedures, interpretive advice, filing processing, enforcement activities, cooperation, criminal referrals, and PCAOB-related procedures

17 CFR Part 203 SEC rules relating to investigations, formal investigative proceedings, transcripts, witness rights, and subpoenas

Part 203 is particularly important because it sits close to the point where the SEC’s information-gathering power becomes real. This is the part of the framework that matters when a client is no longer just thinking about regulatory compliance in the abstract. The client is responding to the government.

4. Structure of 17 CFR Part 203

Subpart A: General Investigation Rules. Subpart A includes general rules governing the application of Part 203, information obtained in SEC investigations and examinations, and suspension and disbarment. The most important practical concept in this subpart is that information obtained by the SEC in investigations and examinations can matter beyond the immediate request. A response given in an exam may later matter in an enforcement investigation. A document produced to the SEC may become part of a broader record. A statement made casually may be compared against documents, testimony, and later explanations. That is why regulatory responses should be careful, accurate, and consistent.

Subpart B: Formal Investigative Proceedings. This is the part that becomes especially important when the SEC staff has formal investigative authority, including subpoena authority. It addresses non-public formal investigative proceedings, transcripts, witness rights, and service of subpoenas. For witnesses and respondents, this is often the moment where the matter feels different. A voluntary request is one thing. A subpoena backed by formal investigative authority is another.

5. Key Rules in 17 CFR Part 203

17 CFR § 203.1: Application of the Rules of This Part

Section 203.1 addresses the application of Part 203. In practical terms, this provision tells readers that Part 203 governs certain SEC investigation-related procedures. It is the entry point for understanding when these rules apply. For clients, the important point is that once an SEC matter involves investigation-related procedures, especially formal investigative proceedings, Part 203 may become relevant to how the matter is handled.

17 CFR § 203.2: Information Obtained in Investigations and Examinations

Section 203.2 concerns information obtained in SEC investigations and examinations. The information the SEC obtains can be sensitive, consequential, and potentially useful in later proceedings. In practice, this issue arises when clients produce documents, answer exam requests, give explanations, submit narratives, provide data, or communicate with SEC staff. The key practical point is that information given to the SEC should be treated as part of a regulatory record. It should be accurate. It should be reviewed carefully. It should be consistent with the documents. It should be provided with an understanding of the broader posture. Many enforcement issues are made worse by early, imprecise explanations.

17 CFR § 203.3: Suspension and Disbarment

Section 203.3 addresses suspension and disbarment. This provision matters for professionals who appear or practice before the Commission, including lawyers, accountants, and other professionals. The SEC has rules and processes that can affect a person’s ability to appear before it. For clients, this is most relevant in matters involving professional misconduct, accounting issues, attorney conduct, auditor conduct, false filings, or conduct that could lead to professional bars or practice limitations. This is also a reminder that SEC matters can carry consequences beyond monetary penalties. They can affect professional standing, licenses, industry access, and the ability to work in regulated roles.

17 CFR § 203.4: Applicability of Formal Investigative Proceeding Rules

Section 203.4 addresses the applicability of §§ 203.4 through 203.8. This is the gateway into the formal investigative proceeding rules. The practical point is that the more specific rules on non-public formal proceedings, transcripts, witness rights, and subpoena service apply in the formal investigative context. Formal investigations are different from informal inquiries. Formal authority can mean subpoena authority. It can mean testimony. It can mean a more serious posture.

17 CFR § 203.5: Non-Public Formal Investigative Proceedings

Section 203.5 addresses non-public formal investigative proceedings. This is a critical concept in SEC defense. SEC investigations are often non-public. That means the public may not know the investigation exists, even if the SEC staff is actively collecting documents, taking testimony, and evaluating potential violations.

For companies and individuals, confidentiality can matter in several ways:

reputation;

investor relations;

employee communications;

board reporting;

auditor communications;

financing diligence;

M&A diligence;

public company disclosure;

insurance;

indemnification;

and parallel regulator or criminal exposure.

Non-public does not mean low-stakes. It means the process is not publicly visible. A non-public SEC investigation can still be serious. It can still lead to subpoenas, testimony, Wells notices, settlement discussions, administrative proceedings, federal court actions, bars, penalties, disgorgement, or referrals.

17 CFR § 203.6: Transcripts

Section 203.6 addresses transcripts. This matters when a witness provides testimony in an SEC investigation. Testimony transcripts can become central documents in the case.

A transcript may be used to evaluate credibility. It may be compared against documents. It may be used in settlement discussions. It may be relevant in later enforcement proceedings. It may be shared or requested in parallel proceedings depending on the circumstances and applicable rules.

For witnesses, the testimony transcript is one of the most important documents in the matter. Witnesses should be prepared carefully before testimony. They should understand the documents. They should understand the scope of the testimony. They should understand the importance of accuracy. They should not guess. They should not try to advocate beyond their knowledge. They should answer carefully and truthfully.

17 CFR § 203.7: Rights of Witnesses

Section 203.7 addresses witness rights. This is one of the most important rules in Part 203 for individuals and companies dealing with SEC testimony. Witnesses in SEC investigations may have rights concerning counsel, the conduct of testimony, the scope of questioning, and other procedural protections. The specific application can depend on the context, but the basic point is clear: a witness in an SEC investigation is not simply having an informal conversation.

For clients, this is where preparation is essential. A witness should understand:

who represents them;

whether their interests align with the company;

whether separate counsel is appropriate;

what documents they may be questioned about;

whether privilege issues exist;

whether Fifth Amendment concerns exist;

whether there is parallel criminal exposure;

whether prior statements exist;

whether employment, indemnification, insurance, or advancement issues are implicated;

and how testimony could affect the broader matter.

17 CFR § 203.8: Service of Subpoenas

Section 203.8 addresses service of subpoenas. SEC subpoenas are not requests to be ignored. A subpoena is a formal demand backed by legal authority. It may require documents, testimony, or both.

For clients, the first steps after receiving an SEC subpoena usually include:

preserving relevant documents;

identifying custodians;

reviewing the scope of the subpoena;

understanding deadlines;

evaluating objections;

determining whether extensions are needed;

assessing privilege;

identifying responsive materials;

coordinating with counsel;

considering insurance or indemnification;

and evaluating the broader enforcement posture.

A subpoena is often the moment when clients realize the matter has become serious. The response should be deliberate.

6. SEC Formal Orders and Formal Investigations

Although the Part 203 table of contents does not spell out every substantive detail, the formal investigative proceeding rules are closely tied to the concept of a formal SEC investigation.

In SEC practice, a formal investigation generally means the Commission has authorized staff to use formal investigative tools, including subpoenas. The staff may then compel documents and testimony. This matters because subpoena authority changes leverage. A company or individual can negotiate scope, timing, production mechanics, confidentiality, privilege logs, and related issues, but the subpoena itself is not voluntary.

Formal investigations often involve:

document subpoenas;

testimony subpoenas;

requests for communications;

trading records;

bank records;

investor materials;

compliance policies;

board materials;

audit materials;

customer files;

marketing materials;

pitch decks;

text messages and messaging platforms;

personal email issues;

device preservation;

and witness preparation.

In some matters, formal investigations remain quiet and resolve without charges. In others, they lead to Wells notices, settlements, administrative proceedings, federal court actions, or referrals. The formal posture should be taken seriously from the beginning.

7. How I See Part 203 Come Up in Practice

I see Part 203 issues most often when a client is dealing with an SEC subpoena, testimony request, examination escalation, or uncertainty about whether a matter is informal or formal.

A company may receive a subpoena and need to understand the scope of its obligations.

An executive may be asked to testify and need to understand witness rights, preparation, privilege, and personal exposure.

An investment adviser may be in an exam that begins to feel more like an enforcement inquiry.

A broker-dealer may receive document requests that raise supervision, communications, sales practice, or AML issues.

A fintech company may be asked to produce investor materials, customer communications, product documents, code-adjacent materials, policies, or compliance records.

A digital asset company may need to respond to requests involving token sales, platform functionality, custody, wallets, trading, staking, disclosures, and investor communications.

A public company may need to manage SEC requests alongside disclosure obligations, auditor issues, board oversight, and market sensitivity.

In all of those situations, the important thing is to understand the posture early. A calm, disciplined response usually puts the client in a better position than a rushed, casual, or defensive one.

8. Common Mistakes

Mistake 1: Treating an SEC Subpoena Like an Ordinary Business Request

An SEC subpoena is a legal demand. It should be handled through a careful process involving preservation, review, privilege analysis, production strategy, and communication with staff.

Mistake 2: Waiting Too Long to Preserve Documents

Once a company or individual knows of an SEC investigation or subpoena, preservation becomes critical. Emails, texts, messaging apps, shared drives, personal devices, and collaboration platforms may all matter.

Mistake 3: Letting Witnesses Testify Without Serious Preparation

SEC testimony can shape the entire case. Witness preparation is not about scripting answers. It is about making sure the witness understands the process, the documents, the issues, and the importance of accuracy.

Mistake 4: Assuming a Non-Public Investigation Is Not Serious

Many SEC investigations are non-public. That does not mean they are informal or low-risk.

Mistake 5: Ignoring Individual Representation Issues

The company’s lawyer may not represent every employee, officer, founder, or director. Individual interests can diverge, especially where testimony, intent, knowledge, or personal conduct is at issue.

Mistake 6: Producing Documents Without Understanding the Story They Tell

Documents are not produced in a vacuum. They tell a story. Counsel should understand that story before production, especially when communications, investor materials, disclosures, trading records, or compliance documents are involved.

Mistake 7: Forgetting About Parallel Risk

An SEC investigation can overlap with FINRA, DOJ, CFTC, state regulators, PCAOB, bank regulators, private litigation, employment disputes, whistleblower claims, investor disputes, or M&A diligence.

9. Frequently Asked Questions

What is 17 CFR Part 203?

17 CFR Part 203 contains the SEC’s rules relating to investigations. It covers information obtained in investigations and examinations, suspension and disbarment, non-public formal investigative proceedings, transcripts, witness rights, and service of subpoenas.

What is an SEC formal investigation?

An SEC formal investigation generally means the Commission has authorized staff to use formal investigative tools, including subpoenas for documents and testimony.

Are SEC investigations public?

Many SEC investigations are non-public. A non-public investigation may still involve subpoenas, testimony, document productions, Wells notices, settlement discussions, and potential enforcement action.

What should I do if I receive an SEC subpoena?

You should preserve documents, review the subpoena carefully, identify deadlines, assess privilege, determine custodians, coordinate with counsel, and avoid informal or incomplete responses.

Can the SEC require testimony?

In a formal investigation, SEC staff may have authority to subpoena testimony. Witnesses should prepare carefully and understand their rights before testifying.

Can I get a transcript of my SEC testimony?

Part 203 includes a rule addressing transcripts. The availability and process for obtaining transcripts depends on the applicable SEC rules and the posture of the matter.

What rights does a witness have in an SEC investigation?

Part 203 includes a rule addressing rights of witnesses. Witnesses may have rights related to counsel and the conduct of testimony, but the specific issues should be evaluated carefully with counsel.

What does it mean if an SEC investigation is non-public?

A non-public SEC investigation is not publicly visible, but it may still be formal and serious. Non-public investigations can lead to enforcement actions, settlements, penalties, bars, and other consequences.

Can information from an SEC exam be used in an enforcement investigation?

Information provided to the SEC in examinations and investigations can become important in later enforcement analysis. Responses to exam requests should be accurate, consistent, and carefully reviewed.

Do individuals need separate counsel in SEC investigations?

Sometimes. Separate counsel may be appropriate if an individual’s interests differ from the company’s interests or if the individual faces potential personal exposure.

10. How I Help Clients

I represent and advise clients in SEC investigations, FINRA investigations, regulatory examinations, subpoenas, testimony preparation, internal investigations, enforcement defense, broker-dealer issues, investment adviser matters, digital assets, fintech, private funds, capital formation, and financial regulatory response.

In matters involving Part 203, that work may include:

responding to SEC subpoenas;

negotiating subpoena scope and timing;

managing document preservation and collection;

reviewing documents before production;

preparing witnesses for SEC testimony;

advising individuals on witness rights and separate counsel issues;

representing companies and individuals in non-public SEC investigations;

coordinating responses to SEC examinations that may involve enforcement risk;

conducting internal investigations before or during SEC inquiries;

evaluating parallel FINRA, DOJ, CFTC, state regulator, or private litigation exposure;

advising on Wells process risk;

helping clients understand whether a matter is informal, formal, civil, administrative, or potentially criminal; and

developing strategy for regulatory response, settlement, remediation, and defense.

The main point is practical: SEC investigations are built through documents, testimony, and process. The earlier those pieces are handled carefully, the better positioned the client usually is.