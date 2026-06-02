Beneficial Ownership Reporting Update In B.V.I. – From Filing Obligations To Enforcement Risks

In a previous article for Insights,1 the new British Virgin Islands (“B.V.I.”) beneficial ownership information (“B.O.I.”) reporting regime was considered in the context of wider transparency developments affecting offshore financial centers.

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INTRODUCTION

In a previous article for Insights,1 the new British Virgin Islands (“B.V.I.”) beneficial ownership information (“B.O.I.”) reporting regime was considered in the context of wider transparency developments affecting offshore financial centers.

At that time, the Business Companies and Limited Partnerships (Beneficial Own- ership) Regulations, 2024 (as subsequently amended, the “Regulations”) recently came into force, and the B.V.I. consultation process regarding access to B.O.I. was ongoing. Moreover, the practical shape of the new regime was still being developed.

The B.V.I. now has moved from consultation and transition to implementation and enforcement. The regime is no longer merely a question of compliance and filing mechanics. It raises potential issues regarding

beneficial and legal ownership and title,

proprietary rights,

shareholder disputes,

creditor rights and secured lending,

fiduciary obligations,

registered agent duties,

privacy,

cross-border confidentiality, and

potential public law challenges to administrative decision-

This article provides an update on the B.V.I. position, focusing on points most likely to matter to international tax advisors, family offices, corporate and fiduciary service providers, trustees, private banks, fund managers, litigators, and end-clients using

B.V.I. companies or limited partnerships in cross-border structures. The focus is on companies incorporated under the B.V.I. Business Companies Act, Revised Edition 2020 (as amended, the “B.C. Act”) as the most common B.V.I. vehicle. Similar, but not identical, principles apply to B.V.I. limited partnerships.

A key feature of the new regime is the commencement of “legitimate interest” ac- cess. As of April 1, 2026, persons able to demonstrate a qualifying legitimate inter- est may apply to the B.V.I. Registrar of Corporate Affairs (the “Registrar”) for access to limited B.O.I. concerning individual U.B.O.’s with a 25% or greater ownership or control interest. This is not a public register. Access is controlled, purpose-based, and limited to prescribed information. U.B.O.’s may apply to restrict disclosure where statutory grounds exist, including serious risk of harm, minority or incapacity, special circumstances, national security, or public interest grounds. The practical significance is that privacy and transparency are no longer abstract policy issues. They now require entity-level and U.B.O.-level decisions, supported by evidence and made within relatively tight procedural timeframes.

The principal message is simple. The B.V.I. beneficial ownership regime should not be treated as an item of passive compliance filing. It is now an important part of the legal landscape for B.V.I. entities. Failure to identify and report B.O.I. correctly and within applicable deadlines may

affect good standing status,

trigger registered agent reporting and resignation obligations,

expose directors and other persons to liability, or

result in statutory restriction notices that immobilize rights attaching to shares or other interests

Individuals with legitimate concerns regarding access rights should ensure they understand the regime and their rights to object to data being disclosed by the Registrar.

This article is structured as follows:

It summarizes the current B.V.I. reporting framework and the distinction be- tween 10%+ B.O.I. reporting and 25%+ legitimate interest access, includ- ing discussion of the expanded exemption for companies held via regulated

It considers the access regime and the grounds on which B.O.’s may object to disclosure.

It examines the enforcement consequences of noncompliance, including “restriction notices” and their potential effect on proprietary, economic, and voting rights.

It considers some practical points for directors and companies, registered agents, secured creditors, transactional counterparties, and persons involved in ownership disputes.

It places these developments in the wider context of the B.V.I.’s relationship with the United Kingdom (“U.K.”) and the continuing international debate over beneficial ownership transparency. Shareholders and other stakeholders should continue to monitor developments in this area.

SUMMARY OF THE B.V. I . REGIME

The Regulations establish a centralized beneficial ownership register maintained by the Registrar as a division of the B.V.I. Financial Services Commission (“F.S.C.”). Subject to certain exemptions, the regime is relevant to B.V.I. companies and limited partnerships.

In practical terms, this regime replaces the previous reporting framework under the Beneficial Ownership Secure Search System Act, Revised Edition 2020. However, that Act remains in force at the time of writing, since it implements the B.V.I. eco- nomic substance reporting requirements. Legislative developments are anticipated.

The basic reporting obligation is that relevant B.V.I. entities must identify, collect, maintain, and file adequate, accurate, and up-to-date B.O.I. with the Registrar through the B.V.I.’s electronic “V.I.R.R.G.I.N.” platform. New entities must gener- ally file within 30 days of incorporation, registration, or continuation into the B.V.I. Changes must be reported within 30 days from the date the entity first becomes aware of the change.

The B.V.I. regime is unusual in that the reporting threshold is 10%+, not the 25%+ threshold used in many international transparency regimes. This is consistent with the B.V.I.’s longstanding approach to anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist, and proliferation financing (“A.M.L./C.F.T.”) client due diligence requirements.

A “beneficial owner” is broadly a natural person who ultimately owns or controls 10% or more of the entity or otherwise exercises control over its management. The defini- tion captures legal ownership, economic ownership, voting rights, and control. This is a noteworthy feature for international advisors and intermediaries accustomed to 25%+ reporting thresholds. An individual who is not reportable in other jurisdictions may be reportable in the B.V.I.

This does not mean that all 10%+ B.O.I. will be available to persons outside gov- ernment or law enforcement agencies. There is a fundamental distinction between reporting obligations and access rights. The Regulations require reporting of 10%+ ultimate beneficial ownership to the Registrar. However, “legitimate interest” access is limited to certain B.O.I. concerning 25%+ U.B.O.’s, as discussed below. Other

B.O.I. filed on 10%+ U.B.O.’s remains available to B.V.I. competent authorities and law enforcement agencies, and other persons with statutory access rights, but not via the general legitimate interest access regime.

EXEMPTION FROM FILING

Certain entities are exempt from the obligation to file full B.O.I., although they are required to notify the Registrar of their exempt status and provide certain prescribed information. Broadly, the exemptions are designed to avoid duplication where infor- mation is already available through regulated or equivalent systems.

Broadly, the exemptions include

listed entities,

certain regulated funds,

certain subsidiaries,

entities held through qualifying regulated trustee,

dissolved entities,

government majority-owned entities, and

entities subject to equivalent international disclosure and transparency

The precise application of these exemptions is fact-sensitive and should be checked in each case.

Notably, the trustee-related exemption has been broadened in scope since the publi- cation of the 2025 article. The original formulation focused on companies that issued shares held by a B.V.I. trustee licensed under the B.V.I. Banks and Trust Companies Act, Revised Edition 2020, provided that the relevant B.O.I. could be produced to the Registrar within 24 hours. The amended regime now broadly provides for exemption where the shares of a B.V.I. company are held by a trustee regulated outside the

B.V.I. for A.M.L./C.F.T. purposes, provided the statutory conditions are met. In each case, the exemption is not automatic. Rather, the entity must

be able to rely on the trustee’s regulated status,

ensure the trustee maintains adequate, accurate, and up-to-date O.I.,

file the prescribed information confirming its exempted status with the Reg- istrar, and

ensure that O.I. information can be provided to the Registrar within the required timeframe.

If (i) any of those conditions cease to be satisfied or(ii) the structure or trustee’s regulated status changes, the entity may lose the exemption and be required to file its B.O.I. directly.

Analysis and confirmation of available exemptions should be integrated into on- boarding and periodic entity and group compliance reviews, particularly in the event of any changes to (i) the structure, (ii) upstream control, or (iii) ownership. It should not be assumed that a fund, listed group, trust structure, or subsidiary automatically qualifies. Many exemptions are subject to conditions, including whether relevant information is maintained by a regulated person and can be made available within prescribed timeframes.

The practical risks are not limited to incorrect filing and financial penalties. If a com- pany is noncompliant, but has been operating under the assumption that it is ex- empt, broader issues may arise regarding compliance and regulatory diligence or in relation to transactions, as discussed below.

LEGITIMATE INTEREST ACCESS

Perhaps the most important development since the 2025 article is the implementa- tion of “legitimate interest” access.

The B.V.I. Government published its final policy on rights of access to the beneficial ownership register on June 23, 2025, and access requests made from April 1, 2026. The Government’s policy states that the framework grants access for purposes con- nected with preventing and combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, while protecting personal data and privacy rights under the Virgin Islands Constitution Order 2007, human rights principles, and data protection laws.

The B.V.I.’s position is that its approach is consistent with international standards, including (i) requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (“F.A.T.F.”) Recommen- dations, (ii) the approach broadly taken by the European Union, and (iii) the line of reasoning adopted by the European Court of Justice in the WM and Sovim SA v Luxembourg Business Registers decision (Joined Cases C 37/20 and C 601/20). The position adopted by the U.K. and its stated expectations in this regard appear to be inconsistent with the approach being taken internationally, as discussed below.

Accordingly, there is no general public right to inspect the B.V.I. beneficial ownership register. Access is limited and permitted only where the applicant can demonstrate a qualifying legitimate interest. Broadly, this means demonstrating

a specific, lawful purpose connected with the investigation, prevention, or detection of money laundering, terrorist financing, or proliferation financing;

a connection between the B.V.I. entity and a U.B.O. convicted of or facing ongoing criminal proceedings for such an offense; or

the applicant being an “obliged entity” conducting customer due diligence or other obligations under the B.V.I.’s A.M.L./C.F.T. laws.

The information disclosed through this regime is limited. It concerns individual

U.B.O.s with a 25%+ ownership or control interest and only the individual’s (i) name,

(ii) nationality, (iii) month and year of birth, and (iv) the nature and extent of the ownership or control interest.

The access regime is therefore a significant change, but it is not equivalent to a U.K.-style open public register. The B.V.I. has adopted a controlled access model, which is intended to align with developing international standards and the approach taken by other U.K. Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, while seeking to preserve data protection principles, constitutional rights to privacy and protection from disproportionate harm to U.B.O.’s and certain other individuals.

EXEMPTION FROM DISCLOSURE

U.B.O.’s may apply to limit disclosure of their B.O.I. under the legitimate interest access regime. This mechanism is separate from entity-level exemption from filing. An entity may be required to file B.O.I. even though a particular U.B.O. may have grounds to prevent disclosure of that information to a person making a legitimate interest access request.

Grounds for nondisclosure include

serious risk of harm to the B.O. or an immediate family member;

the information concerns a minor or person lacking legal capacity;

special circumstances such as (i) commercially sensitive information, (ii) proprietary business interests, (iii) confidentiality obligations, (iv) dispropor- tionate public exposure, or (v) prejudice to ongoing or pending ownership proceedings;

national security; or

public

Importantly, applications to object to access can be made in advance. A U.B.O. who waits until an access request is made and notification is received may have very little time to object. There is a tight five-day deadline to respond to an access request, which may not provide sufficient time for the U.B.O. to (i) gather evidence,

(ii) coordinate with intermediaries, (iii) obtain legal advice, and (iv) prepare a prop- er objection. The truncated period to respond makes early review essential where

B.V.I. entities are used and the information pertains to

sensitive family matters,

private wealth structures,

investments,

sanctions-adjacent structures,

politically exposed persons,

contentious structures, or

commercially confidential

For advisors and their clients, this may not be a simple matter. The same structure may involve (i) several B.V.I. entities, (ii) several registered agents, (iii) nominees,

(iv) trustees, (v) protectors, (vi) investment managers, (vii) banks, and (viii) family office personnel. Unless all parties coordinate, an exemption application is at risk of being incomplete or internally inconsistent. This is especially true where one U.B.O. holds interests through several vehicles administered by different service providers.

FROM REPORTING TO ENFORCEMENT

The B.V.I. regime is also now fully in force following the expiry of various transitional periods.

Due to practical delays in expanding V.I.R.R.G.I.N. and for registered agents up- loading filings, the F.S.C. allowed a temporary waiver of filing fees and financial penalties and a general suspension of enforcement action. That transitional grace period ended on March 31, 2026. Full enforcement is now in effect.

B.V.I. entities are frequently used in cross-border structures where the relevant (i) decision-makers, (ii) beneficial owners, (iii) banks, (iv) advisors, (v) intermediaries, (vi) documents and (vii) information are outside the B.V.I. A failure to obtain B.O.I. may not arise from deliberate concealment. It may arise from (a) unresponsive shareholders, (b) contested ownership, (c) death or incapacity, (d) sanctions restric- tions, (e) confidentiality obligations, (e) trust disputes, (f) nominee arrangements, or (g) failures in historic record-keeping. The Regulations nevertheless place the bulk of the compliance burden on the B.V.I. company and its registered agent.

Companies and registered agents should therefore ensure that they have adequate systems and controls in place to deal with the new requirements. In the case of reg- istered agents and other intermediaries, terms and conditions of service should be reviewed and possibly amended to be fit-for-purpose under the new regime and to ensure that information can be made available. Companies should ensure that their constitutional documents and legal arrangements allow them to obtain the required

B.O.I. or to deal with any shareholder who is recalcitrant or unable to provide the relevant information within the applicable deadlines.

The potential consequences of noncompliance are serious. They may include (A) financial penalties, (B) loss of good standing status, (C) investigation and F.S.C. enforcement action, (D) registered agent escalation and suspicious activity report- ing, (E) resignation of the registered agent, (F) strike-off, (G) dissolution, and (H) personal liability for directors, officers, and other individuals in some circumstances.

RESTRICTION NOTICES

Another noteworthy aspect of the enforcement regime is the statutory “restriction notice.” This warrants attention because it moves the regime beyond traditional compliance to interference with proprietary rights attaching to shares and other in- terests in B.V.I. companies.

Broadly, a restriction notice may be issued by the Registrar after a company fails to identify beneficial owners or report B.O.I. within a prescribed timeframe following the company serving notices on suspected beneficial owners or persons who may have relevant information. The notice may restrict rights or transactions related to a relevant 10%+ interest in shares, profits, capital, or voting rights.

For as long as a restriction notice remains in effect, and subject to an appeals mech- anism in court, the relevant interest is broadly immobilized from a B.V.I. legal and economic perspective. Transfers or agreements to transfer the interest are void and rights are not exercisable. New rights may not be issued in respect of the interest. Payments due from the entity in respect of the interest may not be made, other than in the course of proceedings in liquidation. In substance, the mechanism may operate like an asset freeze over the affected 10%+ holding.

The B.V.I. law analysis is relatively clear where shares in a B.V.I. company comprise the relevant property. Under the B.C. Act, the situs of shares in a B.V.I. company is the B.V.I. The B.V.I. Registrar and B.V.I. courts therefore have a clear jurisdictional foundation for measures affecting rights attaching to those shares.

However, in a cross-border context this mechanism raises broader queries. In many structures, the B.V.I. shares themselves are only one component of wider arrange- ments. There may be foreign law (i) security documents, (ii) options, (iii) deriva- tives, (iv)voting arrangements, (v) shareholder agreements, (vi) trust instruments, (vii) nominee declarations, (viii) custody arrangements, (ix) financing documents, or (x) insolvency proceedings involved. A restriction notice may directly affect the B.V.I. shares and the B.V.I. entity’s obligations, while foreign law obligations be- tween non-B.V.I. parties continue to exist. Such mismatches may create additional issues, such as (a) defaults, (b) valuation issues, (c) broken settlement mechanics, (d) voting deadlock, (e) derivative claims, (f) fiduciary conflicts, or (g) enforcement complications.

The Regulations contain important protections for secured creditors and other third parties. A restriction notice should not generally affect or prejudice the right of a secured creditor to enforce security over the relevant interest. Neither should it take effect if the relevant interest is subject to a pre-existing security interest granted to a third party that is not affiliated with the entity. The Registrar must consider the effect of the notice on third-party rights when exercising powers of the office and must withdraw a notice where those rights are being unfairly affected.

Such protections are valuable and consistent with the B.V.I.’s creditor-friendly rep- utation. However, they may not eliminate risks entirely. In a financing or enforce- ment scenario, a lender or security agent may still face delay, uncertainty, and the need for court directions. Security documents should be reviewed to ensure that enforcement mechanics remain effective if rights attaching to the collateral are re- stricted. It may be appropriate for due diligence and transaction documents to in- clude B.O.I.-specific provisions, including (A) representations, (B) undertakings, (C) information covenants, (D) events-of-default analysis, and (E) conditions precedent where appropriate as the various risks may not be obvious as part of the usual reli- ance on broad “compliance with laws” representations and warranties.

This is particularly relevant for acquisition and project finance, margin lending, pri- vate credit, and enforcement over shares in B.V.I. companies. A general represen- tation that the company has complied with applicable laws should provide protection but may not be sufficient in all cases. Non-B.V.I. advisors may not appreciate that a B.O.I. reporting failure can lead to statutory restrictions affecting proprietary and economic rights in shares.

Fortunately, these provisions appear to have been intended to provide an “up-front” incentive to provide complete B.O.I. at the time of first registration in the BVI or by the end of the recently expired transitional period that followed commencement of the new regime in the case of pre-existing entities, rather than as a continuing ob- ligation requirement under the new regime. The practical impact may therefore be limited provided that companies ensure they have arrangements in place to obtain B.O.I. on request. From an advisory and policy perspective, it is hoped that this mechanism is not adopted in other contexts in future

OWNERSHIP DISPUTES

The B.O.I. regime and obligations for companies may also interact with ownership and shareholder disputes or proceedings.

A B.V.I. company must maintain a register of members (i.e., a share register) and file a copy with the Registrar. The register is not public unless the company elects otherwise, but it is accessible to the Registrar, government authorities, and law en- forcement. Entry in the register of members is prima facie evidence of legal title to shares under the B.C. Act. It is therefore critical – particularly in disputes – to know where the original register is maintained and by whom.

However, the share register is not determinative of beneficial or economic own- ership. A company must also collect and maintain accurate B.O.I. on its 10%+ U.B.O.’s. Where ownership is indirect, contested, held through trusts, or mediated through nominees or intermediaries, identifying the correct U.B.O. may be complex.

The Regulations provide limited protection where there is a bona fide legal dispute regarding ownership of an interest that is being adjudicated by a court or tribunal and that is known to the Registrar. In such circumstances, no change should be recorded on the B.O.I. register in respect of that interest until the court or tribunal resolves the matter or orders the register to be updated. However, this protection is relatively narrow. If no proceedings have been commenced, or the Registrar has not been notified of the issue, the protection may not apply and not only the company but also the registered agent may be put in a difficult position, as discussed more fully below.

The B.C. Act and Regulations also provide routes to rectification of the register of members and the B.O.I. register, respectively. These are discretionary remedies requiring an application to the court. They may be unsuitable where the dispute involves complex equitable interests, competing trust claims, or issues requiring a full trial. Depending on the facts, other shareholder remedies may also be relevant to deal with the issue, including (i) compliance orders, (ii) derivative actions, (iii) per- sonal or representative actions, (iv) unfair prejudice remedies, (v) court-convened meetings, or (vi) a just and equitable winding up.

For advisors, the key point is that B.O.I. noncompliance may be both a symptom and an accelerant of corporate disputes. A deadlocked board or recalcitrant shareholder may create a B.O.I. filing problem. That filing problem may then trigger registered agent escalation, regulatory notification, threat of resignation, or restriction notices. The compliance issue can quickly become a control issue.

THE ROLE OF THE REGISTERED AGENT

Registered agents (“R.A.’s”) are central to this regime. Every B.V.I. company must have an R.A. in the B.V.I. R.A.’s are licensed and regulated by the F.S.C. and are subject to extensive obligations under the B.C. Act, the Regulations, B.V.I. financial services and A.M.L./C.F.T legislation ,and guidance issued by B.V.I. authorities.

The B.O.I. regime has been designed as far as possible to align with pre-existing A.M.L./C.F.T. requirements and information reported previously, to minimize disrup- tion and duplicative or additional reporting.

B.O.I. filings are made by the R.A. through V.I.R.R.G.I.N. Where an R.A. receives relevant documents or information under the Regulations, it must generally file or provide them to the Registrar forthwith, meaning immediately. This is often done through automated or semi-automated electronic systems.

Importantly, if an R.A. knows or has reasonable grounds to suspect that a company for which it acts is in contravention of the Regulations, it must notify the Registrar. It cannot rely on the absence of clear client instructions as a reason not to notify. This is a mandatory obligation, and well-designed R.A. systems should allow comparison of B.O.I. against other information held by the R.A. before filings are made.

This has significant practical consequences. If B.O.I. provided by a company is in- consistent with the R.A.’s client due diligence records, appears incomplete, or con- flicts with information already in the R.A.’s possession, the R.A. may have further compliance and reporting obligations. Depending on the facts, the issue may also trigger suspicious activity reporting to the B.V.I. Financial Investigation Agency and obligations to terminate the business relationship under A.M.L./C.F.T. laws.

If an R.A. terminates its business relationship, it must resign as registered agent. That requires at least 60 days’ notice of intention to resign. If the company cannot find a replacement R.A. – which may be difficult if B.O.I. cannot be obtained – the company may be struck off and dissolved.

In practice, therefore, the R.A.’s position may become significant and potentially a commercial lever to resolve any lingering B.O.I. reporting issues.

International advisors and clients using B.V.I. entities should not assume that R.A.’s are administrative filing agents only. They are regulated persons with their own com- pliance obligations and statutory and regulatory duties may override client prefer- ences.

DIRECTORS’ DUTIES

The B.O.I. obligations formally apply to the company but generally responsibility for day-to-day management and compliance with laws falls on the board of directors. Directors of B.V.I. companies must act in the best interests of the company, exercise powers for a proper purpose and in accordance with the B.C. Act and the company’s memorandum and articles of association, and exercise reasonable care, skill, and diligence. Compliance with statutory filing and reporting obligations under the B.C. Act and Regulations is therefore part of the directors’ duties.

If a company fails to maintain B.O.I., fails to investigate ownership, ignores notices, allows deadlines to pass, or permits inconsistent information to be filed, directors may face claims that they failed to act with reasonable care or failed to cause the company to comply with the B.C. Act and applicable law. In some circumstances, directors, officers, or other individuals may also incur personal liability for offences committed by the company. A defense may be available where the person took all reasonable steps or exercised all reasonable diligence, but that will depend on the evidence.

This underscores the practical importance of record-keeping and appropriate del- egation and oversight. Directors should ensure that the company keeps contem- poraneous records of all steps taken to (i) identify U.B.O.’s, (ii) obtain information, (iii) contact shareholders or intermediaries, (iv) instruct the R.A., (v) consider legal advice or professional assistance, (vi) apply for extensions, or (vii) notify the Regis- trar. In difficult cases or in case of F.S.C. investigation, the “paper trail” may become important.

CONFIDENTIALITY, PRIVILEGE, AND CROSS- BORDER STRUCTURES

The Regulations contain protections for legal professional privilege and for persons who may be prohibited by applicable law from disclosing information. Again, the protections are limited and may not deal fully with foreign law issues that may arise. They also do not relieve the B.V.I. entity of its obligation to maintain adequate, accurate, and up-to-date B.O.I or protect the entity from penalties or other conse- quences where B.O.I. cannot be obtained.

This creates a familiar problem for persons accustomed to dealing with B.V.I. and other “offshore” entities. A person in the ownership or service-provider chain may be subject to foreign (i) confidentiality, (ii) bank secrecy, (iii) trust law, (iv) data pro- tection, (v) sanctions, (vi) litigation, or (vii) privilege constraints. The B.V.I. company may nevertheless need the information to comply with B.V.I. law. If the person can- not disclose information, the company may be noncompliant. If the person disclos- es, the person may risk breaching another obligation.

Rather than waiting for issues to arise around the time of a filing deadline, B.V.I. structures and legal arrangements should include contractual mechanisms permit- ting B.O.I. disclosure to the company, the R.A., the Registrar, competent authorities, and other persons where required by law. Nominee, trustee, custodian, shareholder, subscription, and administration documents should be checked to ensure that they remain fit for purpose. New structures and documents should include such provi- sions from inception.

THE U. K. RELATIONSHIP AND WIDER POLITICAL CONTEXT

The B.V.I. beneficial ownership regime sits within a wider, evolving constitutional and political relationship between the B.V.I. and the U.K. The B.V.I. is a U.K. Overseas Territory, but it has its own constitution, elected government, legislature, courts, and financial services framework. Since David Cameron’s government decided to intro- duce fully-public registers in the U.K. to be seen to be at the forefront of international standard-setting but out-of-phase with the international market position, beneficial ownership transparency has become one of the recurring pressure points in that relationship.

The U.K. Parliament and Government have, for several years, pressed Overseas Territories to increase transparency in relation to beneficial ownership. The B.V.I. and other Overseas Territories have responded by adopting or developing con- trolled access models based on legitimate interest, rather than fully public registers. Debate continues. Civil society groups and some U.K. parliamentarians continue to argue for more public access, while the B.V.I. emphasizes constitutional rights, privacy, proportionality, and the risk of harm to legitimate users of B.V.I. entities and particularly point to the fact that fully-public registers are not the international standard or required by the European Union or the F.A.T.F. Since the 2025 article, the B.V.I. has also undertaken significant steps to enhance the effectiveness of its A.M.L./C.F.T. regime in parallel with the development of the B.O.I. reporting frame- work. The role of the R.A. in the B.V.I. system as an additional compliance and verification layer between entities and the central register should also be recognized – the U.K. system does not have that feature.

This remains an area to monitor. Although constitutional reform and the longer-term political relationship between the B.V.I. and the U.K. are beyond the scope of this ar- ticle, beneficial ownership transparency may remain part of that wider constitutional conversation, particularly where U.K. policy objectives intersect with B.V.I. autono- my and constitutional law, data protection privacy rights, and the jurisdiction’s finan- cial services model when viewed in the context of international market standards.

PR ACTICAL IMPLICATIONS FOR INTERNATIONAL ADVISORS

To summarize some key practical points:

Beneficial ownership compliance should be part of any compliance, legal, and regulatory or tax diligence on any B.V.I. company or limited partnership. It is potentially relevant to all manner of structure and transaction, including (i) acquisitions, (ii) financings, (iii) restructurings, (iv) equity subscriptions, (v) family office reorganizations, (vi) trust planning, (vii) sanctions reviews, (viii) contentious matters, and (ix) insolvency proceedings.

Advisors should consider legal ownership, beneficial ownership, economic ownership, voting control, and management control. The B.V.I. regime can capture control that is not obvious from the register of members.

Advisors should not assume that a 25%+ threshold applies. For B.V.I. filing purposes, the relevant threshold is generally 10%+. The 25%+ threshold is relevant to legitimate interest access, not to the entity’s underlying reporting

Sensitive U.B.O.’s should consider whether an exemption from disclosure is appropriate before any access request is Waiting until notification may leave inadequate time to prepare a proper objection or result in a failure for the information to reach the U.B.O. where the holding is complex or involves intermediaries.

A.’s should be regarded as regulated gatekeepers, not passive adminis- trators. If B.O.I. is incomplete, inconsistent, or disputed, the R.A. may be required to notify the Registrar, consider regulatory reporting, suspend ser- vices, terminate the relationship, and resign.

Depending on the circumstances, it may be appropriate for transaction docu- ments and the company’s constitutional documents to address O.I. compli- ance expressly. This may include (a) warranties, (b) covenants, (c) conditions precedent, (c) information undertakings, (e) events of default, (f) indemnities, and (g) closing deliverables or (h) the ability to deal with non-cooperative shareholders or other persons who fail to provide B.O.I. or related compli- ance information. Appropriate provisions may include suspension rights, redemption or transfer mechanisms, indemnities, information covenants, di- rector removal rights, and dispute resolution procedures. Any such provisions must be carefully drafted to comply with B.V.I. law and the company’s existing rights structure.

If ownership is disputed, legal advice should be taken early. A purported “fix” to the register of members or B.O.I. register or a “fudged” filing made without proper authority and without a formal rectification order may create greater liability than the original filing problem.

CONCLUSION

The B.V.I. beneficial ownership regime has evolved into a centralized reporting re- gime with significant consequences for noncompliance. Advisors and clients should be aware of several important new features, particularly legitimate interest- access rights enjoyed by certain third parties.

The system remains more balanced and nuanced than a public register. Access is controlled, legitimate interest must be demonstrated, and disclosure is limited. At the same time, the B.V.I. internal reporting threshold is robust, the Registrar’s pow- ers are significant, and R.A.’s have important legal and regulatory functions.

For legitimate users of B.V.I. entities, the regime is manageable. But compliance requires more than a one-time filing. B.O.I. should now be treated as core corpo- rate information, like the register of members, constitutional documents, director records, and other items required to ensure continued good standing. In complex structures, the ability to identify and evidence beneficial ownership should be built into the structure from inception.

For international tax advisors, the B.V.I. development may be viewed as part of a broader trend towards transparency. Transparency regimes are increasingly linked to (i) A.M.L./C.F.T. effectiveness, (ii) tax cooperation, (iii) sanctions, (iv) cross-border enforcement, and (v) reputational risk. The B.V.I. remains a leading incorporation jurisdiction, and continues to develop its requirements in line with international stan- dards and requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.