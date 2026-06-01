Client Alert On The SEC’s Proposed Changes To The Registered Offering Framework

The SEC has proposed sweeping amendments to modernize the registered offering framework, significantly expanding Form S-3 eligibility and shelf registration access while introducing new issuer categories that would extend WKSI-style accommodations...

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We published on our client alert on the SEC’s proposed amendments to the Securities Act registration framework that are intended to modernize and streamline the registered offering process. Highlights include:

SEC proposes significant amendments to modernize and streamline the registered offering framework under the Securities Act.

The proposed amendments would significantly expand access to Form S-3, shelf registration and ATM offerings by eliminating existing public float and “baby shelf” limitations and removing the current requirement that issuers wait 12 months before becoming eligible to use Form S-3.

The proposed amendments would extend many WKSI-style communications and offering accommodations to a substantially broader range of domestic public companies through new “ELI” and “SELI” categories.

The proposed amendments would modernize Form S-1 incorporation-by-reference rules and preempt state blue sky registration and qualification requirements for registered offerings.

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