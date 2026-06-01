Mayer Brown Discusses Private Equity’s Next Exit Cycle

The private equity exit market shows signs of recovery with increased deal volume in early 2026, though conditions remain far from the pre-pandemic norm. Strategic buyers pursue selective opportunities while public markets reopen cautiously, forcing sophisticated sponsors to fundamentally rethink their approach to liquidity planning throughout the investment lifecycle rather than concentrating exit strategies near the end of hold periods.

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The private equity exit market has improved, but it has not reverted to the conditions many sponsors once viewed as normal.

Several sponsor-backed issuers accessed the public markets during the first quarter of 2026, while large sponsor-to-sponsor transactions also returned for scaled, high-quality assets. While market sources and data points vary, they generally report a decline in U.S. private equity exit deal value, but an increase in U.S. private equity deal volume in the first quarter of2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025. There isn’t enough data yet on Q2.

Strategic acquirers continue to pursue transactions that fit defined priorities. Capital is available, but disciplined. Public market demand has returned, but selectively.

That is shaping sponsor behavior in an important way. In prior cycles, liquidity planning was often concentrated near the end of the hold period. Today, many sophisticated firms are treating liquidity as an ongoing ownership function, developed well before a formal sale process begins.

That distinction may define the next phase of the market.

For years, exits largely followed a familiar script. A company was improved, marketed, and sold through a competitive auction, transferred to another sponsor, or taken public when markets were receptive. Those routes remain central to private equity. What has changed is the premium now placed on readiness, flexibility, and process discipline.

In many cases, the best outcome is no longer determined solely by who shows up to bid. It is often determined by how thoroughly the sponsor has prepared long before bids arrive.

The Market Has Reopened, but Standards Are Higher

There is capital available for quality businesses. Lenders are willing to support transactions with strong fundamentals. Buyers continue to pursue assets that fit strategic mandates. Public investors have shown appetite for issuers with credible growth stories and clear earnings visibility.

At the same time, buyers are more selective, financing terms remain more disciplined, and valuation support is more company-specific than market-wide.

That means average assets are not benefiting from a rising tide in the same way they might have in earlier periods. The spread between well-prepared companies and merely saleable companies can be meaningful.

Sponsors are responding accordingly.

Many firms are pursuing exits only after key initiatives are complete and the business can be presented with conviction. Others are extending holds where another year of focused execution may materially improve value. Some are pursuing structured liquidity solutions that provide distributions now while preserving future upside.

Those are not signs of hesitation. They are signs of a more sophisticated market.

Liquidity Is Becoming Part of the Ownership Model

One of the more notable changes in private equity is that leading sponsors increasingly plan for liquidity throughout the investment lifecycle rather than only at the end.

That can begin shortly after acquisition.

Management incentive programs may be designed with multiple realization paths in mind. Reporting systems may be upgraded early to withstand third-party diligence. Add-on acquisitions may be evaluated not only for strategic merit, but also for how they enhance eventual sale positioning. Customer concentration, margin profile, and recurring revenue quality may receive greater focus because they directly influence exit attractiveness.

In other words, many sponsors are no longer separating value creation from monetization strategy. They are integrating the two.

That approach can create a practical advantage. When markets improve, prepared assets can move quickly. When markets become more selective, prepared assets often remain competitive.

In this market, sponsors are not just selling companies. They are selling readiness.

The Exit Lens Is Wider Than a Traditional Sale

Another defining feature of the current market is the broader range of tools available to sponsors.

Continuation vehicles, preferred equity, minority recapitalizations, and other structured transactions are now established features of the private capital landscape. Industry data from early 2026 shows that while global private equity exit volume remained below prior-cycle highs, overall exit value increased materially because larger, higher-quality assets continued to transact.

A continuation vehicle may allow existing investors to realize proceeds while giving those who wish to continue exposure the ability to do so. Preferred equity can provide liquidity or capital without a full change of control. Minority recapitalizations can reduce concentration and return capital while preserving operational control.

Used thoughtfully, these tools can improve alignment between investor objectives and company timing.

Importantly, they are often strongest when applied to quality assets with remaining runway, not simply assets that could not be sold.

They also require careful execution. Sponsors considering GP-led or structured transactions are increasingly focused on valuation support, conflicts management, process fairness, rollover elections, tax efficiency, and clear LP communications. Those issues can materially affect both execution certainty and investor reception.

What Effective Sponsors Are Doing Differently

In my experience, firms navigating this environment most effectively tend to focus on four disciplines.

1. They Underwrite the Exit While Owning the Asset

Some sponsors treat exit planning as a final-stage exercise. Others revisit the eventual buyer universe, likely diligence focus areas, and valuation drivers throughout the hold period.

The second group often has an advantage.

When a sponsor understands early what future buyers are likely to reward or discount, management priorities can be set more effectively during ownership.

2. They Distinguish Motion From Progress

Not every improvement initiative translates into realizable value.

Sophisticated sponsors focus on changes that are likely to matter in a sale process: revenue durability, margin quality, management depth, systems credibility, market position, and scalability.

Busy ownership periods do not always equal valuable ownership periods.

3. They Run Multiple Paths Without Signaling Uncertainty

The strongest firms often evaluate multiple liquidity paths simultaneously. A traditional sale, structured recapitalization, or continued hold may each remain viable until late in the process.

That flexibility can improve outcomes. It can also strengthen negotiating leverage by avoiding dependence on a single route.

4. They Manage the LP Narrative With Specificity

Limited partners understand that market windows change. What many investors value most is clarity.

Sponsors who can explain why an asset is being sold now, held longer, or monetized through an alternative structure are often in a stronger position than those offering only broad market commentary.

In a slower realization environment, communication itself can become an asset.

What This Means for the Next Cycle

Traditional exits will remain the foundation of private equity realizations. Strategic sales, sponsor-to-sponsor transactions, and IPOs will continue to matter.

But the firms likely to outperform in the next phase of the market may not be those waiting for conditions to become universally favorable.

They may be the firms that accept a simpler reality: liquidity is no longer just the final chapter of ownership. It is part of the operating plan from the beginning.

That shift is subtle, but meaningful.

In this market, value creation does not end with a sale. Increasingly, it includes knowing how, when, and through which path to sell.

Originally published by To The CLS Blue Sky Blog

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