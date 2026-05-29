When Stockholders Come Knocking: Defending Against Section 220 Demands In Delaware

If you’re on the management team of a Delaware corporation or serve as general counsel to one, it’s only a matter of time before a stockholder shows up with a books and records demand under Section 220...

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If you’re on the management team of a Delaware corporation or serve as general counsel to one, it’s only a matter of time before a stockholder shows up with a books and records demand under Section 220 of the Delaware General Corporation Law (“DGCL”). What used to be a relatively obscure procedural tool has become one of the most frequently deployed weapons in the stockholder pressure playbook. Here’s what companies need to understand about how these demands are being used, and what you can do to defend against them effectively.

Section 220 as a Pressure Tool

Section 220 gives any stockholder of a Delaware corporation the right to inspect the company’s books and records, provided they state a “proper purpose” reasonably related to their interest as a stockholder. On paper, it sounds benign. In practice, it has become a pressure tool that stockholders and their counsel deploy not only to tee up litigation, but increasingly to extract concessions from companies without ever filing a complaint.

The mechanics make it ideal for leverage. A Section 220 demand is cheap to send, quick to enforce and creates an immediate operational headache for the target company. The Court of Chancery resolves these disputes on an expedited basis, which means the company is on a short clock from the moment the demand arrives. And because courts have strongly encouraged stockholders to use Section 220 before filing fiduciary duty complaints, there’s a built-in judicial blessing that makes these demands almost impossible to dismiss as bad faith, even when the stockholder’s real objective has nothing to do with informed decision-making.

The result is a tool that gives stockholders outsized bargaining power relative to the cost of deploying it. Many demands never lead to lawsuits at all. Instead, they function as a negotiating lever, a way to force the company to the table, extract a settlement, secure a board seat, improve buyout terms or obtain other concessions that the stockholder couldn’t achieve through ordinary corporate channels.

The Most Common Uses

Understanding how stockholders weaponize Section 220 is the first step toward mounting an effective defense. Here are the patterns companies see most frequently.

The first is the post-transaction shakedown. Within weeks after a merger closes or a recapitalization goes through or a down round dilutes minority holders, a demand letter arrives seeking every board minute, every financial advisor presentation and every email between directors and management related to the deal. The stockholder doesn’t need to allege fraud or even specify what they think went wrong. They just need a “credible basis” to suspect possible mismanagement, which is a notoriously low bar. Often, the implicit message is clear: give us a better price, additional consideration or some other concession, and this demand and the lawsuit it implies goes away.

The second use is the governance pressure campaign. Activist stockholders or disgruntled former insiders use Section 220 to demand stockholder lists and related communications, ostensibly to communicate with other investors about governance concerns. The real objective may be to force a board seat, block a transaction, extract a premium buyback of their shares or simply create enough noise that the board capitulates on an unrelated issue. The demand itself is the leverage; the inspection is almost beside the point.

The third involves a serial demander. Some stockholders or, more accurately, the law firms representing them, make a practice of sending Section 220 demands to multiple companies simultaneously. Not all of these lead to lawsuits. Many are designed to generate quick settlements: the company would rather pay a modest nuisance fee or grant a concession than deal with the cost and distraction of an inspection fight. For these repeat players, the demand itself is a low-cost bet that could pay off whether or not litigation ever follows.

New Ammunition for Companies: The 2024 Amendments

In 2024, Delaware refined Section 220 in ways that matter for how companies respond to demands. I blogged about it then here. The amendments clarified what counts as “books and records,” reinforced the court’s ability to limit inspections to materials that are truly necessary and essential, and codified guardrails around confidentiality and use of produced documents. Companies may condition production on reasonable confidentiality and use restrictions, and they can require that any documents produced be deemed incorporated by reference in a later complaint, discouraging selective quotation or cherry‑picking.

The amendments also reaffirm the protection for attorney‑client privileged communications. While that protection existed under Delaware law, amended Section 220 now provides a clearer basis for withholding privileged material when stockholders seek broad categories of board and management communications.

Why Companies Still Can’t Just Say No

The instinct to refuse a Section 220 demand is understandable, especially when it looks like a pretext for litigation or a naked pressure tactic. But blanket refusals are almost always a mistake. If you refuse and the stockholder goes to court, the Court of Chancery will likely order production anyway, possibly on a broader scope than if you had negotiated, and award the stockholder their attorneys’ fees on top of it. You’ll have spent money fighting and ended up in a worse position than if you’d engaged early.

That said, “can’t just say no” is very different from “just roll over.” With the 2024 statutory restrictions around scope, confidentiality and use restrictions, plus the defenses that have always been available, companies now have a stronger toolkit than ever to narrow, limit and push back on overreaching demands.

How to Defend Effectively

The strongest defense starts long before any demand arrives. Companies that maintain good corporate hygiene with clean board minutes, well-documented decision-making processes and appropriate use of special committees for conflicted transactions are inherently harder targets. When the books and records actually reflect a thoughtful, fair process, producing them can be the fastest way to make a problem go away.

When a demand does land, start with the basics: scrutinize it for procedural defects. The demand must be in writing, under oath, directed to the company’s registered office in Delaware, and it must state a proper purpose with reasonable particularity. A surprising number of demands fail one or more of these requirements, and a procedurally deficient demand can be refused outright.

From there, evaluate whether the categories requested are truly necessary and essential to the stated purpose, and be prepared to propose reasonable confidentiality and use restrictions, including an incorporation by reference condition, as part of any negotiated production.

Next, challenge the stated purpose. Not every reason a stockholder gives qualifies as “proper.” A purpose designed solely to harass the company, aid a competitor or advance a personal vendetta is not proper, and the company can refuse on that basis. Similarly, if the stockholder’s real purpose is different from the stated one – for example, if they claim to be investigating mismanagement but are actually gathering ammunition for unrelated commercial litigation – the demand is vulnerable to challenge.

Even when the purpose is proper, companies should aggressively contest scope. Stockholders are entitled only to documents that are “necessary and essential” to their stated purpose, not everything that might be interesting or tangentially relevant. Push back on demands for all emails, all communications, or open-ended categories that go far beyond what’s needed. Courts will narrow overbroad requests, and companies that propose reasonable alternative productions often get credit for good faith.

Don’t forget privilege. The 2024 amendments reinforce that attorney-client privileged communications fall outside the scope of inspectable books and records. When a stockholder demands sweeping categories of emails or board communications, the company can withhold privileged materials with greater confidence and less risk of a court ordering production over a privilege objection.

Confidentiality protections are another critical tool. Companies should insist on a confidentiality agreement or protective order before producing sensitive business documents. This won’t block production, but it can prevent the stockholder from leaking board materials to the press, sharing them with competitors, or using them for purposes beyond the stated inspection objective.

Finally, consider the timing strategically. The company has five business days to respond to a demand before the stockholder can seek to have the court compel inspection, but that doesn’t mean you have to produce documents in five business days. A well-crafted response that engages with the demand, identifies legitimate objections, and proposes a reasonable production timeline can buy valuable time without triggering a court action.

The Bigger Picture: Prevention Over Reaction

The best defense against weaponized Section 220 demands is a boardroom that doesn’t give stockholders ammunition in the first place. That means running fair processes, disclosing material conflicts, getting independent valuations when insiders are on both sides of a transaction, and documenting the reasoning behind major decisions.

It also means thinking carefully about your cap table. Venture-backed companies with complex cap tables such as those containing multiple classes of preferred stock, participating liquidation preferences or ratchet provisions are natural targets for Section 220 demands because the potential for divergent interests is baked into the structure. Boards that recognize this dynamic and actively address it through transparency and process protections will face fewer demands and be better positioned to defend against the ones that come.

Bottom Line

Section 220 demands aren’t going away. But the balance of power has shifted. The 2024 amendments acknowledge the potential for abuse and give companies firmer statutory footing to limit inspections and manage downstream litigation risk (for example, via incorporation by reference conditions). Combined with the defenses that have always been available like procedural challenges, purpose challenges, scope limitations and confidentiality protections, companies are better positioned than they’ve been in years.

That said, Section 220 inspection rights remain statutory and non-waivable in a company’s charter or by-laws (although perhaps waivable by contract). The goal should be to manage them intelligently, so that legitimate requests get handled efficiently, abusive ones get shut down early and the company doesn’t get bullied into concessions simply because a demand letter landed on the general counsel’s desk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.