MAC Clauses In GCC Financings: Credit Protection In Turbulent Times

Firstly, whether borrowers can continue to satisfy utilization conditions to access committed liquidity; and secondly, whether a material adverse change (MAC) has occurred triggering an event of default, thereby entitling financiers to exercise their acceleration and enforcement rights.

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Recent geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region have introduced heightened volatility, creating uncertainty for businesses operating in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and across the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Against this backdrop, whilst parties to commercial contracts will need to consider whether force majeure thresholds have been breached, in the context of loan documentation, the two most pressing issues are: Firstly, whether borrowers can continue to satisfy utilization conditions to access committed liquidity; and secondly, whether a material adverse change (MAC) has occurred triggering an event of default, thereby entitling financiers to exercise their acceleration and enforcement rights.

Much of the recent practitioner commentary has focused on force majeure and impossibility under UAE law and, in the context of English law, force majeure and frustration. That analysis is important, however it does not address how loan documentation caters for adverse changes in market conditions and how, from a contractual perspective, such changes may impinge on a borrower’s ability to avail of its committed facilities to fund its liquidity requirements.

In this article, we consider how the concept of MAC is typically incorporated into loan documentation to provide credit protection for financiers, and how the relevant provisions may be interpreted in the context of macroeconomic and geopolitical turbulence.

Force Majeure and Hardship in a Financing Context

Whilst not the focus of this article, force majeure and hardship concepts remain relevant because they often contextualize MAC analysis. Where a borrower characterizes operational disruption as force majeure under its commercial contracts, financiers will naturally ask whether the same facts also affect the borrower’s business, financial condition or ability to perform its obligations under its finance documents for the purpose of establishing whether a MAC has occurred.

Under UAE law, force majeure is governed by Article 236 of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 issuing the Civil Transactions Law of the United Arab Emirates (the New CTL), which provides that where force majeure renders performance impossible, the corresponding obligation shall cease and the contract shall be automatically rescinded. The New CTL does not elaborate on the conditions that must be satisfied for force majeure to be established, however in the context of the equivalent provision of Federal Law No. 5 of 1985 (which the New CTL replaced), UAE courts have generally required that the event was unforeseeable at the time of contracting, unavoidable despite reasonable efforts and that it rendered performance objectively impossible, not merely more difficult or costly. The related doctrine of exceptional circumstances, set out at Article 224 of the New CTL, permits judicial adjustment where performance has become excessively onerous. The New CTL expands the court’s powers in this regard, including the ability to order rescission of the contract where extreme hardship persists. The threshold, however, remains high and the doctrine does not operate as a general escape from a bad bargain.

Under English law, force majeure has no implied legal status and depends entirely on the wording of the contract. The common law doctrine of frustration applies only where performance has become impossible, illegal or radically different from what was contemplated; increased cost, commercial inconvenience or financial hardship will not ordinarily suffice.

Under both legal systems, these doctrines are rarely engaged in relation to payment obligations under loan agreements, primarily because the obligation to pay money is not generally rendered impossible by external events, even where operational disruption is significant. It is notable in this regard that it is not customary, as evidenced by the Loan Market Association (LMA) suite of precedent documentation, to include force majeure as a standalone event of default. Historically, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, force majeure and hardship arguments had limited relevance to financiers’ rights, and we are not aware of any reported English case law in which force majeure was successfully relied upon to excuse a payment default under a facility agreement.

More directly relevant in the financing context is the dissonance that can arise where a borrower invokes force majeure under its commercial contracts to excuse nonperformance, whilst simultaneously maintaining to its financiers that no MAC has occurred under its loan documentation. That tension, between arguing on the one hand that circumstances are sufficiently extraordinary to excuse operational performance, whilst asserting that those same circumstances have not materially and adversely affected the borrower’s business or financial condition on the other, is a recurring feature of distress situations.

The Role of MAC Clauses in Loan Documentation

In loan agreements based on the LMA templates, material adverse effect concepts are typically used in three distinct ways:

Event of Default – The events of default clause often includes a standalone MAC event of default, which occurs upon the breach of a pre-determined threshold incorporated through the definition of “Material Adverse Effect.” This defined term is typically heavily negotiated, however common formulations refer to circumstances that have a Material Adverse Effect on factors such as the borrower group’s business, operations, property, condition (financial or otherwise) or prospects; the ability of obligors to perform their obligations under the finance documents; and the validity or enforceability of the finance documents. The operative event of default provision is also commonly negotiated, with discussion focused on: (a) whether the trigger requires an actual Material Adverse Effect to have arisen, or is satisfied by a reasonable expectation that such an effect will occur; and (b) whether that determination is made by the lenders (or a specified threshold of lenders) or is otherwise to be assessed on an objective basis. MAC Representation – Facility agreements ordinarily include a representation confirming that there has been no MAC in the group’s business or financial condition since the date of certain debtor group financial statements. Depending on the bargaining strength of the parties, the MAC representation may be designated as a repeating representation, meaning that the representation is deemed to be made on certain prescribed future dates in addition to the date of the facility agreement. As explored in further detail below, that designation is significant because it allows financiers to drawstop facilities in certain circumstances where there is a subsisting breach of that MAC representation, as well as providing a secondary route to an event of default by way of misrepresentation. MAC Qualification – The definition of “Material Adverse Effect” referred to in (1) above is also used as a tool to qualify certain representations and warranties, such that a misrepresentation will only occur where the consequence is a Material Adverse Effect. For example, a “no default” representation may provide that no default has occurred under an agreement to which the borrower is party where that default would result in a Material Adverse Effect.

MAC as an Event of Default

English courts have approached MAC events of default cautiously. The leading authority remains the decision of Blair J in Grupo Hotelero Urvasco SA v Carey Value Added SL [2013] EWHC 1039 (Comm), which held that the assessment of a borrower’s financial condition starts with its financial information and, to be material, a change must significantly affect the borrower’s ability to perform its obligations (and in particular to repay the loan) and must not be merely temporary. The court also confirmed that a lender cannot invoke a MAC on the basis of circumstances of which it was aware at the time the facility was entered into, and that the burden of establishing a MAC sits with the lender. Where the relevant provisions are framed by reference to the lender’s opinion rather than an objective standard (a formulation common in the GCC market), the question is whether the lender’s assessment was genuinely and rationally held. Whilst this may provide a more flexible basis for invoking a MAC, in practice lenders remain cautious about doing so absent compelling supporting evidence.

Whilst Grupo Hotelero Urvasco provides helpful guidance on how MAC provisions are likely to be interpreted by the courts, it is important to highlight the narrow formulation adopted in that particular loan documentation, insofar as the MAC clause required only an assessment of the borrower’s financial condition. Accordingly, whether a MAC-based acceleration is reasonable is heavily fact-specific and dependent on the drafting of the applicable MAC provision—in particular, whether the Material Adverse Effect definition extends to considerations beyond financial condition. In any event, financiers should approach MAC-based acceleration with caution, noting that any action carries material litigation and reputational risk. It is also rare for a genuinely distressed credit to breach only the MAC event of default; payment defaults, financial covenant breaches or information undertaking defaults are likely to also subsist and may provide a clearer and more objectively defensible basis for acceleration or enforcement action. Indeed, where a force majeure event has occurred under a business’s key commercial contracts, the related loss of revenue is likely to result in an expectation of poor financial covenant performance and an increased propensity for payment default.

MAC as a Drawstop

Arguably the most valuable credit protection afforded by MAC clauses is recourse by way of a drawstop. As a further condition precedent to each utilization, most facility documentation requires that: (a) no default (or, in the context of revolving credit facility rollover utilizations, no event of default) is continuing; and (b) the repeating representations are true in all material respects.

Accordingly, if the MAC event of default has been breached or, alternatively, if the MAC representation is repeating and is no longer true and accurate, lenders are not obligated to comply with a utilization request and may refuse to advance available but undrawn commitments. In the context of rollover loans to be made in respect of outstanding loans under revolving credit facilities, these circumstances can have particularly severe consequences for borrowers as any such rollover will be drawstopped and, instead, the relevant loan will need to be repaid in full.

From a lender’s perspective, drawstops allow prospective risk management without the more aggressive step of accelerating existing loans (albeit that is the commercial effect of a rollover loan drawstop). For borrowers, the same mechanics can transform an otherwise manageable adverse development into an immediate liquidity issue. A lender considering refusal of a utilization request should nonetheless proceed carefully: If the MAC determination proves incorrect, the refusal may itself constitute an actionable breach of the commitment to lend.

Practical Considerations

MAC clauses in GCC financings are most commonly governed by English law, even where borrowers and assets are located in the UAE. Whether a MAC has occurred will therefore generally be assessed under English law principles, whilst the commercial consequences are felt locally. Current regional tensions may affect that analysis through their impact on transport and logistics, insurance costs, supply chains, sanctions diligence and operations in exposed sectors. However, for the reasons outlined above, those factors need to be connected to the relevant borrower, facility and the definition of “Material Adverse Effect,” rather than assessed in the abstract. Market-wide disruption will not generally support MAC-based acceleration on its own, however for the reasons outlined above, it may be directly relevant to a borrower’s short-term liquidity position, compliance with financial covenants, financial projections and the accuracy of repeating representations at the time of drawdown. The required analysis is credit-specific and often focused on short-term funding risk rather than long-term business prospects.

Foreseeability is also relevant. Many GCC facilities were entered into against a backdrop of known geopolitical tension. The question in each case is whether recent developments represent a deterioration materially different in nature from the environment that existed at signing, rather than merely an intensification of a risk that was already known or priced in.

The other practical application of a perceived MAC breach is commercial leverage. Financiers may cite a potential MAC breach as a means of bringing the borrower to the negotiating table or otherwise to elicit more detailed information as to its continuing creditworthiness. In practice, the value of a MAC clause often lies less in its formal invocation as an event of default or drawstop and more in its ability to create commercial pressure: By signaling that circumstances may fall within the parameters of a MAC, lenders can prompt enhanced disclosure, including updated financials, liquidity forecasts and business plans, and use that dialogue to reassess the credit’s risk profile. This, in turn, may provide a platform for renegotiation, whether in the form of covenant resets, pricing adjustments, additional security or tighter undertakings, all without the lender needing to take the more disruptive step of formally declaring an event of default.

Conclusion

Force majeure and hardship continue to play a limited role in financing arrangements. Payment obligations under loan agreements are rarely excused by external events, however disruptive those events may be to a borrower’s commercial operations. MAC provisions remain important, not primarily as a basis for enforcement, but as a mechanism through which lenders can control further exposure and open dialogue with borrowers. Prior stress events confirm this pattern. During COVID-19, standalone MAC litigation remained rare, and the predominant market response was a wave of covenant waivers, financial covenant resets and amendments, rather than enforcement action. Russia-related sanctions followed a similar pattern, with the immediate focus on illegality and sanctions compliance rather than MAC-based acceleration. The current regional situation appears consistent with those historical trends; the practical significance of MAC lies in funding discipline rather than default enforcement. An understanding of how repeating representations, utilization conditions and rollover mechanics interact is therefore essential for both borrowers and lenders negotiating and operating loan facilities in periods of heightened uncertainty.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.