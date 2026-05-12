SEC Proposes Amendments To Permit Optional Semiannual Reporting By Public Companies

The SEC proposed amendments (summarized in this Fact Sheet) that would allow public companies to elect to file semiannual reports on new Form 10-S, rather than filing quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The SEC also proposed amendments to the financial statement reporting requirements of Regulation S-X and other rules and forms to facilitate the semiannual reporting option.

The proposal would amend Exchange Act Rules 13a-13 and 15d-13 to provide reporting companies with the option to shift from quarterly to semiannual reporting. Specifically, companies could elect to file two reports per year on a new Form 10-S and a Form 10-K, rather than filing a Form 10-K and three Form 10-Qs. Those companies that do not make this election would continue to file periodic reports on a quarterly cycle as is the case today. The election would be made by checking a box on specified filings, including the Form 10-K or certain registration statements, and is intended to provide companies with greater flexibility to choose the reporting cadence that best aligns with their business and investor needs.

Proposed Form 10-S would require the same narrative disclosures and financial information as Form 10-Q, but covering a fiscal six-month period rather than a fiscal quarter. The financial statements for a semiannual period would be prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reviewed by an independent auditor, but would not need to be audited. The Form 10-S would be due 40 or 45 days after the end of the reporting period, depending on a company’s filer status.

The SEC’s proposal also includes conforming changes to Regulation S-X to align financial statement requirements with an optional semiannual reporting framework. In particular, the SEC would revise “age of financial statements” requirements to ensure that financials included in registration statements are not considered stale under rules originally designed for quarterly reporting. The amendments would also simplify and consolidate these timing requirements into a single rule, reflecting a move toward a more streamlined and flexible financial reporting regime.

Stay tuned for our forthcoming client alert with a deeper dive into the proposal and key considerations for public companies.