Why Might You Choose A Series LLC For Your Business?

A series LLC can help Texas business owners run different parts of their business under one main LLC while keeping assets and debts separated. It has a parent LLC with multiple individual series under it...

Our skilled attorneys advise clients in Texas and worldwide on business law, commercial transactions, real estate, estate planning and probate matters. We are committed to providing high-quality service, tempered by a sensitivity to each client's business concerns and budget. We back this commitment with sound legal judgment and keen business sensibilities that have been honed by decades of experience serving our clients.

Article Insights

Stephenson Fournier’s articles from Stephenson Fournier are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

A series LLC can help Texas business owners run different parts of their business under one main LLC while keeping assets and debts separated. It has a parent LLC with multiple individual series under it, and each series can operate like its own mini-LLC that holds a specific property, product line or project. Why might you choose this structure?

1) You want to isolate liability between business lines

Many businesses run multiple activities that carry different risks. A series LLC can help keep problems in one series from spreading to the others. If a lawsuit hits one series, the owner may reduce the chance that it reaches the assets of the other series as long as the business follows the legal and recordkeeping rules.

2) You want to separate assets without forming different LLCs

Some owners would otherwise form several LLCs to separate assets. A series LLC can reduce that need by letting you create multiple series under one umbrella. This can help when you want separation but prefer fewer formation filings, fewer separate company structures to manage and simpler internal organization.

3) You manage multiple real estate properties

Real estate investors often like series LLCs because they can place each property into its own series. That structure can make it easier to track income and expenses by property, separate liabilities by property and add new properties by forming new series.

4) You have multiple brands

A series LLC can work well when you run different brands that operate independently.

This might happen if your parent company owns several e-commerce stores or if each sub-business signs its own vendor agreements and holds its own inventory. Using a series LLC can help keep contracts, debts and disputes tied to the correct brand.

5) You want more operational flexibility

Series LLCs can allow you to expand by launching new series instead of forming entirely new legal entities each time you start something new. This can help you expand by opening new locations, creating pilot projects, running seasonal ventures or creating joint ventures tied to a specific deal.

Is a series LLC right for your company? Consider getting legal guidance before you decide

While a series LLC can benefit many businesses, they can also come with downsides. Not every state recognizes series LLCs. You must keep strict separation between each series with clear contracts, separate records and careful tracking of assets and debts or you risk losing the liability protection you wanted. Some banks, insurers and vendors may not understand the structure, which can slow down account openings, financing, insurance coverage and contract negotiations.

Legal support can help you decide whether a series LLC fits your goals, set up the parent LLC and each series correctly and build the recordkeeping and contract practices that protect the liability separation. An attorney can also flag issues that come up when you operate or hold assets outside Texas and coordinate with your tax advisor so the structure works in the real world, not just on paper.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.