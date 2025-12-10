One Year Postponement Of EUDR Almost Certain! (Update)

As expected, the trilogue proceedings regarding the changes to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) ended quickly. The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union (Council) agreed to changes:

Large operators and traders will have to apply the EUDR from December 30, 2026;

Due diligence statements will only have to be submitted by companies that place a relevant product on the EU market first, thereby exempting all operators and traders that subsequently commercialize these products;

Micro and small primary operators will only have to submit a one-off simplified declaration; and

Printed products are removed from the scope of the EUDR (this change was not yet known to the public).

The EU Commission has been asked to present a report on the EUDR's impact and the administrative burden it causes by April 30, 2026. Further, the Member States authorities enforcing the EUDR are required to share information they have about significant technical errors or disruptions arising in the information system.

The European Parliament will formally vote on these changes during the plenary session taking place December 15 to 18, 2025. The Council's formal approval is expected to take place shortly. In order to become effective, the regulation containing these changes still needs to be published in the Official Journal.

