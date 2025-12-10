ARTICLE
10 December 2025

Navigating A Complex Market

The Industrial & Manufacturing sector is poised for strong M&A activity in 2025, with more than 20% of respondents in Dykema's latest M&A Outlook Survey identifying it as a focus.
The Industrial & Manufacturing sector is poised for strong M&A activity in 2025, with more than 20% of respondents in Dykema's latestM&A Outlook Surveyidentifying it as a focus. However, dealmakers are navigating challenges, including tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and economic uncertainty, factors that are reshaping how deals are evaluated and executed.

Click here for a closer look at the trends shaping Industrial & Manufacturing M&A. Report Link.

Click here to view the full M&A report:Report Link.

