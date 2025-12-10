ARTICLE
10 December 2025

Broward County Leadership Survey 2025 Highlights (Video)

KR
Kaufman Rossin

Contributor

This year's survey, produced and analyzed by Kaufman Rossin with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, shows executives continuing to invest in their workforce while responding...
Richard L. Slater
How are Broward leaders navigating growth amid rising economic and talent pressures?

This year's survey, produced and analyzed by Kaufman Rossin with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, shows executives continuing to invest in their workforce while responding to affordability concerns and evolving workplace models. Watch this brief video for key insights on how businesses are adapting and what leaders expect in the year ahead.

