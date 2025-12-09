ARTICLE
9 December 2025

Texas District Court Issues Preliminary Injunction On Corporate Transparency Act Filings

HM
Honigman

Contributor

Honigman logo

Honigman is a business law firm that operates with an eye towards responsiveness and innovation in all that we do. Founded in Detroit in 1948, we’ve expanded to include offices across Michigan, to Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Our sophisticated attorneys counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 legal practice areas. We’re proud to have recruited the best and brightest legal minds from across the United States – including from the U.S. Department of Justice, Am Law 50 firms, and leading global organizations – to help further strengthen our practice group expertise.

We’re proud of our promise to diversity, equity and inclusion; living that commitment every day with our clients and the community.

Explore Firm Details
Yesterday, a federal district court in Texas issued a nationwide preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act's ("CTA") reporting requirements.
United States Texas Corporate/Commercial Law
Brandy Bruyere and Angela Gamalski
Brandy Bruyere’s articles from Honigman are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & BioTech and Retail & Leisure industries
Honigman are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Energy and Natural Resources and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

Yesterday, a federal district court in Texas issued a nationwide preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the Corporate Transparency Act's ("CTA") reporting requirements. This applies to all reporting companies that were facing a deadline to report on or before January 1, 2025. We recommend that companies with CTA reporting obligations weigh whether to voluntarily comply with the CTA during the period of the preliminary injunction. In any event, reporting companies should be prepared to comply if there is an appeal and the Fifth Circuit terminates the preliminary injunction.

We will be monitoring this case and other pending cases, such as in the Western District of Michigan and Eastern District of Virginia, as well as guidance that may come from FinCEN relative to this preliminary injunction or those companies who have already filed.

UPDATE: Please see our most recent CTA alert issued on December 24, 2024 here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Brandy Bruyere
Brandy Bruyere
Photo of Angela Gamalski
Angela Gamalski
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More