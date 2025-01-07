Corporate Transparency Act Updates: Fifth Circuit Vacates The Stay And Preliminary Injunction Reinstated

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 130 lawyers in Cincinnati, Ohio. We deliver sophisticated legal solutions to individuals and businesses of all sizes — from start-up companies to Fortune 50 corporations. While the firm has primarily built its reputation in the tri-state area, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, our unwavering client-first approach has helped us establish a national and international presence.
As previously reported, on December 3, 2024, the U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued a
nationwide preliminary injunction on the enforcement of the
Corporate Transparency Act (the "CTA") and its reporting
obligations. On December 23, 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Fifth Circuit granted a stay of the preliminary injunction.
Following the Fifth Circuit's stay, the Financial Crimes
Enforcement Network ("FinCEN") released a statement
granting an extension to the CTA year-end reporting deadline to
January 13, 2025.
However, on December 26, 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Fifth Circuit vacated their stay of the preliminary injunction in
light of the expedited ruling expected on the merits of the
preliminary injunction.
FinCEN has not yet issued a statement but it is anticipated that
they will comply with the injunction as they did last time while
allowing reporting companies to voluntarily submit reports. In
light of ongoing uncertainty, KMK recommends that entities continue
preparing their CTA reports and be prepared to file on short notice
if the preliminary injunction is one again stayed or
overturned.
