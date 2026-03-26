Securing Company Value Through Restrictive Covenants

Business owners use restrictive covenants to protect their unique market advantage and the value of their key personnel. Agreements like noncompete, non-solicitation, and confidentiality clauses safeguard trade secrets...

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Business owners use restrictive covenants to protect their unique market advantage and the value of their key personnel. Agreements like noncompete, non-solicitation, and confidentiality clauses safeguard trade secrets, client goodwill and internal stability.

Texas law strictly scrutinizes these agreements because they limit a person's ability to work. Therefore, you must precisely draft these covenants to ensure they achieve conflict avoidance and provide lasting protection for your enterprise.

Criteria for validity

The law requires you to meet three critical standards before a court will enforce any restrictive covenant. You protect your company only when you clearly satisfy all three:

Adequate exchange of value: The employer must exchange a specific and substantial benefit for the employee's promise not to compete. This benefit cannot be mere continued at-will employment or a general cash bonus. To be valid, the exchange must directly link to the business interest needing protection. Acceptable benefits include granting specialized firm training or providing access to confidential client databases.

The employer must exchange a specific and substantial benefit for the employee's promise not to compete. This benefit cannot be mere continued at-will employment or a general cash bonus. To be valid, the exchange must directly link to the business interest needing protection. Acceptable benefits include granting specialized firm training or providing access to confidential client databases. Narrow scope of prohibited activity: The restriction must carefully define the precise job duties the former employee cannot perform. The covenant should only target activities that directly exploit the firm's protected knowledge or goodwill. You must avoid prohibiting the employee from earning a livelihood in general. You must narrowly tailor the restriction to prevent only the unfair use of company knowledge.

The restriction must carefully define the precise job duties the former employee cannot perform. The covenant should only target activities that directly exploit the firm's protected knowledge or goodwill. You must avoid prohibiting the employee from earning a livelihood in general. You must narrowly tailor the restriction to prevent only the unfair use of company knowledge. Clear boundaries for time and place: The agreement must contain specific, limited boundaries for both time and location. The duration of the restriction should remain short, extending only as long as necessary for your company to stabilize its business relationships or update its sensitive information. Likewise, the geographic area must precisely match the territory where the employee actually worked or conducted sales for your firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.