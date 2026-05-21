Committed Capital: Global Private Equity Insights (Podcast)

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Private equity firms are sitting on near record levels of dry powder, along with a large backlog of investments awaiting an exit and increased fundraising activities. Assuming no macroeconomic or geopolitical headwinds, the PE industry’s investment cycle is poised to accelerate.
Hosted by members of Dechert’s Private Equity practice and recognized by Law.com International among the most forward-thinking podcasts in Big Law, Committed Capital explores current issues and trends affecting PE globally, featuring conversations with leaders from across the industry.
Dechert has advised private equity and other alternative asset managers for 40 years on capital solutions at every phase of the investment life cycle. We form funds, negotiate investments, advise on transactions and financings that maximize value, and structure an execute exits accomplished at the right time to deliver the best returns. With lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, our interdisciplinary global team has the reach, resources and expertise to advise our clients wherever they do business.
Latest Episode:
Sidecar: Two-Year Telehealth Runway to 2027: Three Actionable Moves for Healthcare Investors
April 1, 2026 — The U.S. Congress has extended Medicare telehealth coverage through 2027, changing the calculus for telehealth deals in several concrete ways. In this Sidecar, Healthcare Transactional Practice co-heads Markus Bolsinger and Jennifer Hutchens and associate Brooke Meadowcroft discuss the principles that will help investors act on the opportunities brought by this increased deal window while also building strategies to outlast any single policy.
Key Takeaways:
- Timing is Everything: A landmark federal extension of U.S. Medicare telehealth coverage has opened an almost two-year window through 2027. We break down why savvy investors are already moving on it, what every sponsor in this space needs to be thinking about before it closes, and why it matters well beyond Medicare itself. As the nation's largest payer, where Medicare goes, commercial insurers tend to follow.
- Look Beyond the Surface: The Medicare telehealth revenue opportunity is real, but so are the risks hiding underneath it. We break down what separates a great deal from a costly mistake in today's U.S. digital health market, from reimbursement concentration to an active government enforcement environment, and how much scrutiny it actually takes to tell the difference.
- Durability Wins: Not every company riding the Medicare telehealth tailwind is built to last. We break down what separates the businesses worth backing for the long term from those simply in the right place at the right time, and why smart deal structuring is what protects returns when the next coverage debate arrives.
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