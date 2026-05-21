Committed Capital: Global Private Equity Insights (Podcast)

Private equity firms are sitting on near record levels of dry powder, along with a large backlog of investments awaiting an exit and increased fundraising activities. Assuming no macroeconomic or geopolitical headwinds, the PE industry’s investment cycle is poised to accelerate.

Hosted by members of Dechert’s Private Equity practice and recognized by Law.com International among the most forward-thinking podcasts in Big Law, Committed Capital explores current issues and trends affecting PE globally, featuring conversations with leaders from across the industry.

Dechert has advised private equity and other alternative asset managers for 40 years on capital solutions at every phase of the investment life cycle. We form funds, negotiate investments, advise on transactions and financings that maximize value, and structure an execute exits accomplished at the right time to deliver the best returns. With lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, our interdisciplinary global team has the reach, resources and expertise to advise our clients wherever they do business.

Latest Episode:

Sidecar: Two-Year Telehealth Runway to 2027: Three Actionable Moves for Healthcare Investors

April 1, 2026 — The U.S. Congress has extended Medicare telehealth coverage through 2027, changing the calculus for telehealth deals in several concrete ways. In this Sidecar, Healthcare Transactional Practice co-heads Markus Bolsinger and Jennifer Hutchens and associate Brooke Meadowcroft discuss the principles that will help investors act on the opportunities brought by this increased deal window while also building strategies to outlast any single policy.

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