In The Client's Chair: What Global Companies Expect From Outside Counsel Today

When three senior in-house counsel from Starbucks, Microsoft, and T-Mobile sat down with moderator Dustin O'Quinn of Ballard Spahr during WLG | summit Seattle '25, they delivered a clear message. The world in which their companies operate is increasingly complex, fast- moving, and unforgiving, and they expect outside counsel to meet that reality with partnership, judgment, and practical insight.

From the outset, the panelists spoke candidly about what they, as clients, need most from outside counsel. They already have a deep understanding of their businesses and industries. What they often lack is an external perspective. They want lawyers who bring visibility into the workings of regulators, political dynamics, comparable matters in other jurisdictions, and the broader environment surrounding an issue. Brittany Johnson of Starbucks noted that in-house teams often lack the time to track how similar matters have played out across the market, whereas outside counsel typically do. When firms share those insights proactively, without waiting for a request, it becomes an immediate differentiator.

For Rima Alaily of Microsoft, the distinction between good and great outside counsel often comes down to strategic imagination. The lawyers she relies on most are those who help reframe the problem rather than simply executing obvious steps. In some situations, the most effective approach is not the expected regulatory filing or lengthy investigation. It is identifying a different solution that removes or minimizes the issue entirely. Strategic counsel enables clients to think smarter, faster, and more effectively.

T-Mobile's Kellen Hade underscored the importance of business awareness. Legal matters rarely exist in isolation. They pull executives, engineers, and operational teams away from their day jobs. Outside counsel who recognize that reality and manage matters with that sensitivity stand out immediately. "Litigation is a distraction from my client's day job," he said. The best firms understand that and tailor their approach accordingly.

AI Has Changed the Relationship and Raised Expectations

The panelists agreed that AI has introduced new opportunities and new challenges. Corporate clients are already using tools like ChatGPT and Copilot to analyze contracts, draft summaries, or test arguments before involving a lawyer. Alaily explained that outside counsel who understand how these tools work, including where they fall short, are better positioned to help in-house teams set expectations internally and explain why AI-generated output may not be appropriate.

AI is also changing what clients expect from law firms. Alaily noted that she wants to see firms adopting AI in their own processes to improve efficiency and reduce turnaround time on routine work. She added that firms should initiate conversations about responsible AI use rather than waiting for clients to raise the topic. Many companies have updated their outside counsel guidelines to address AI, yet few firms have proactively engaged in how both sides should work together in this new environment.

Coordination Is Not Optional

One of the strongest themes of the conversation was the importance of coordination when work spans borders. Johnson shared an example of a multi-firm engagement outside of WLG where coordination fell short. Johnson explained frustration when coordination for multi-firm engagement falls short. The issue is rarely quality of legal work. It is the absence of someone taking ownership of connecting the pieces, which leaves the administrative burden on the client. This is the opposite of what she expects from her external teams.

The panelists noted that this is precisely where strong networks can excel. Clients want a single point of leadership, a clear sense of who is guiding the work, and confidence that communication and accountability are aligned across jurisdictions. They also made clear that coordination is not an unnecessary cost. It is a service that drives consistency, efficiency, and predictability.

On major cross-border matters, the coordinating firm becomes the central point of accountability. This structure makes the engagement more effective. It is the model clients hope to see from the firms and networks they rely on most.

Networks and Global Firms Compete on the Same Terrain

The panelists expressed real appreciation for networks like WLG, particularly for the access they provide to trusted local insight and long- standing relationships. Those qualities are often exactly what global companies need when they operate in markets that move quickly or vary significantly by jurisdiction.

The perception challenge, they observed, is not about capability. It is about demonstrating the same level of clarity, cohesion, and coordination that large global firms promote in their marketing. When networks demonstrate how they organize themselves and work together, they often outperform the single-firm model in terms of responsiveness, ownership, and local depth.

The panelists also observed that lawyers who are part of a global network often bring a stronger personal stake in the client relationship

because they understand the importance of working collaboratively across firms. That level of ownership can be a real advantage. When a network operates with cohesion and clear leadership, it creates an experience that feels unified and seamless, which is what clients value most.

Choosing Counsel Who Stay Steady Under Pressure

Perhaps the most candid exchange came when panelists discussed how they choose outside counsel. Beyond expertise, which they assume, they want lawyers they can trust when the pressure hits. They described late nights, tight deadlines, regulatory scrutiny, and high-stakes internal dynamics where there is no room for ego or unnecessary friction. In those moments, they gravitate toward counsel who stay steady, collaborative, and focused on solutions. As one panelist put it, "We do not have time for drama." It was a pointed reminder that clients value not only skill but also the temperament and teamwork required to navigate difficult situations smoothly.

Responsiveness, honesty, and steady communication matter as much as legal analysis. No surprises in invoices. No unexpected developments. No gaps that put pressure back on the in-house team. The lawyers who anticipate issues and eliminate friction are the ones who earn repeat work.

A Practical Companion for Outside Counsel

The panelists did more than describe what great outside counsel look like in practice. They pointed to concrete behaviors that make a measurable difference in their day-to-day work. Hade shared a concise guide titled "Seven Things Great Outside Counsel Do," which distills many of the themes raised during the discussion into practical habits. The guidance emphasizes responsiveness, clarity, business awareness, ownership of expertise, and fostering long-term relationships.

What They Value Most

Across industries and matters, the panelists returned to a central idea. Great outside counsel makes their clients look good. They provide context that the client does not have time to gather. They connect dots across markets and jurisdictions. They manage the process before the client has to. They identify risks and opportunities early. And they coordinate seamlessly across borders so the client can stay focused on the business rather than the administrative weight of the matter.

As one panelist put it, "Be strategic. Be human. And help us manage the world we operate in." That mindset distinguishes the lawyers that clients call first and trust most.

