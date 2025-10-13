ARTICLE
13 October 2025

SEC Division Of Corporation Finance Updates Guidance Related To Removal Of Delaying Amendment

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
The SEC Division of Corporation Finance has updated its October 1, 2025 guidance regarding actions in advance of a potential government shutdown, with the revised version dated October 9, 2025.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn,Lauren Visek, and Jonathan Burr
David M. Lynn’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in United States

The SEC Division of Corporation Finance has updated its October 1, 2025 guidance regarding actions in advance of a potential government shutdown, with the revised version dated October 9, 2025. The most significant substantive change relates to update guidance in response to the question of whether registrants can file an amendment to their current registration statement to remove the delaying amendment so the registration statement will go effective in 20 days. The updated guidance now clarifies that the SEC will not recommend enforcement action if a company omits information specified in Rule 430A from a registration statement that goes effective by operation of law during the shutdown, even though Rule 430A technically only applies to registration statements "declared effective" by the Commission or staff. This represents a meaningful policy accommodation for registrants navigating the shutdown period.

The core operational framework remains unchanged, with limited Division staff available only for fee calculations and emergency filing relief through CFEmergency@sec.gov while EDGAR continues to accept filings but cannot declare registration statements effective or qualify Form 1-A offering statements during the shutdown.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of Lauren Visek
Lauren Visek
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More