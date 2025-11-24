ARTICLE
24 November 2025

Navigating Investigations In Private And Family-Owned Enterprises (Video)

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
In the latest episode of the National Association of Corporate Director's (NACD's) BoardVision: Live From the Summit, Investigation Risk in Private Companies, Dan Torpey joins Julie Lyle to unpack the distinct challenges...
Dan Torpey
In the latest episode of the National Association of Corporate Director's (NACD's) BoardVision: Live From the Summit, Investigation Risk in Private Companies, Dan Torpey joins Julie Lyle to unpack the distinct challenges faced by private companies, family-owned businesses, and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) during investigations. Together, they explore the nuanced risks, inherent biases, and governance best practices that boards can adopt to enhance oversight and response. Their insights offer actionable guidance for directors navigating complex investigative landscapes.

Dan Torpey
