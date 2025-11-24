Navigating Investigations In Private And Family-Owned Enterprises (Video)

self

In the latest episode of the National Association of Corporate Director's (NACD's) BoardVision: Live From the Summit, Investigation Risk in Private Companies, Dan Torpey joins Julie Lyle to unpack the distinct challenges faced by private companies, family-owned businesses, and employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) during investigations. Together, they explore the nuanced risks, inherent biases, and governance best practices that boards can adopt to enhance oversight and response. Their insights offer actionable guidance for directors navigating complex investigative landscapes.

