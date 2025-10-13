Annual Reports And AGMs—what You Need To Know This Year 2025-2026 (Podcast)

A&O Shearman are most popular:
In this latest edition of our podcast, we delve into the essential considerations for company secretaries and their teams as they prepare for their next annual report and AGM.
The key themes covered in this podcast include:
- AGMs: current market practice and trends expected in 2026
- Annual reports: a practical guide on the impact of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, an overview of changes that will impact the directors' report and directors' remuneration report, and a discussion of developments in sustainability reporting
- Horizon scanning: developments currently in the pipeline as well as market trends that may impact UK AGMs and corporate reporting in the future
