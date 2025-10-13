ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Annual Reports And AGMs—what You Need To Know This Year 2025-2026 (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
In this latest edition of our podcast, we delve into the essential considerations for company secretaries and their teams as they prepare for their next annual report and AGM.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Kate Astley,Victoria Rankmore,Tom Leatherby
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
A&O Shearman are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Insurance topic(s)

The key themes covered in this podcast include:

  • AGMs: current market practice and trends expected in 2026
  • Annual reports: a practical guide on the impact of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, an overview of changes that will impact the directors' report and directors' remuneration report, and a discussion of developments in sustainability reporting
  • Horizon scanning: developments currently in the pipeline as well as market trends that may impact UK AGMs and corporate reporting in the future

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kate Astley
Kate Astley
Photo of Victoria Rankmore
Victoria Rankmore
Photo of Danae Wheeler
Danae Wheeler
Person photo placeholder
Tom Leatherby
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
