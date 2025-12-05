Open Now: Survey On Shareholder Proposals

The John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, in coalition with several major industry organizations, seeks to gather practical insights from companies, investors, and related professionals about the scope and effectiveness of the current federal shareholder proposal rule (Rule 14a-8) through a new survey.

Recent remarks from the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at the Weinberg Center indicate that aspects of Rule 14a-8 may be reconsidered, including possible changes in how federal and state roles are defined. Recent statements from the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance suggest that this topic is likely to be an area of continued focus.

All responses will be kept confidential and reported only in aggregate form. Findings from this survey will inform a public report and related programs convened by the Weinberg Center and the University of Delaware's Institute for Public Administration through their joint venture, The Corporate Collaborative @ UD.

The survey will be open until December 24, 2025, and is designed to take less than 15-20 minutes. Take the survey.

The Weinberg Center is grateful to the coalition of partnering organizations, including Council of Institutional Investors, Manual of Ideas, Nareit, National Association of Corporate Directors, National Association of Manufacturers, Shareholder Rights Group, Society for Corporate Governance, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, and others, for their contributions to this survey.

