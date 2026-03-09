Preferred Equity: Another Option In The Private Capital Liquidity Toolkit

Preferred equity has become an increasingly common component of private capital structures across a wide range of transaction types. Although often described as "hybrid capital,"...

This is the first in a three-part series on preferred equity. It examines the core features and principal use cases for preferred equity in the private capital landscape. Subsequent installments will address comparison to alternatives and key legal risks, followed by tax considerations.

Executive Summary

Preferred equity has become an increasingly common component of private capital structures across a wide range of transaction types. Although often described as “hybrid capital,” preferred equity is more precisely defined as equity enhanced through contractual priority and structured economic rights. It is an equity instrument typically designed to deliver defined return mechanics like debt, but often without the full covenant and enforcement framework associated with traditional debt. Preferred equity does, however, benefit from priority in distributions relative to common equity and negotiated governance protections.

This combination of flexibility and structural protection has made preferred equity a recurring financing tool at multiple levels of private capital structures, including the portfolio company, holding company, and fund level. Understanding preferred equity requires an examination of both its core legal and economic features and the strategic objectives of market participants that use it.

What to Know About Preferred Equity's Features

Position in the Capital Structure

Preferred equity typically occupies an intermediate position within the capital stack. It ranks senior to common equity with respect to distributions and liquidation proceeds, but remains junior to secured and unsecured indebtedness. As a result, preferred equity generally provides priority economics without creditor status.

This positioning has practical implications:

Because preferred equity is not debt, it does not automatically benefit from collateral, acceleration rights, or other creditor remedies.

Preferred equity protections are contractual and must be negotiated.

The seniority of preferred equity to common equity means that preferred equity investors often receive defined economic outcomes before residual value is available to common equity holders.

Preferred equity's place structurally—whether at the operating company, holding company, or fund level—can significantly affect the practical value of those contractual rights. Structural location influences cash flow priority, interaction with existing financing arrangements, and the degree of governance influence available to preferred equity investors.

Core Economic and Legal Features

Preferred equity is not characterized by a standardized set of features. Rather, it is characterized by a combination of negotiated contractual rights that distinguish it from common equity. Key features include the following:

Preferred return and distribution/dividend mechanics: Preferred equity typically provides for a stated return, frequently structured as a dividend or preferred return payable in cash, paid-in-kind, or both. These return mechanisms are designed to produce more predictable yield than common equity while preserving equity classification.

Liquidation preference and return of capital: Preferred equity typically includes a liquidation preference that entitles investors to recover invested capital, often together with accrued or negotiated return amounts, before common equity participates in remaining value. This priority is a central component of the preferred equity investor's downside protection.

Distribution priority and cash flow controls: The effectiveness of preferred equity's seniority depends on how distributions are governed. Preferred instruments commonly include restrictions on distributions to common equity and detailed waterfall provisions designed to preserve the preferred equity investor's priority economics. These mechanisms are often critical in complex private equity structures where value moves through multiple tiers within the structure.

Redemption and structured exit features: Unlike common equity, preferred equity frequently incorporates defined exit mechanics. These may include:

Issuer call rights following a non-call period (i.e., the issuer may, following a non-call period, and upon specified terms and conditions, repurchase issued and outstanding preferred equity);

Time- or event-based mandatory redemption provisions (i.e., a requirement that the issuer redeem the preferred equity investor upon specified terms and conditions); and/or

Yield protection mechanisms such as redemption premiums (i.e., in the scenario described above, the redemption price includes a premium on the invested capital amount and associated preferred return).

Governance and protective provisions: Preferred equity investors may require consent rights over specified actions, including:

Incurrence of indebtedness;

Material transactions;

Affiliate transactions;

Amendments to governing documents; and/or

Distributions to common equity.

In addition, preferred equity investors often negotiate information rights and, in some cases, board representation or observer rights. Because preferred equity lacks the creditor remedies that debt instruments possess, these contractual protections are the primary mechanism for safeguarding the investment.

What to Know About Structural Implementation

Preferred equity may at times be issued at multiple levels within a private equity structure, each serving different objectives.

At the portfolio company level: Preferred equity is often used to support acquisitions, growth initiatives, or recapitalizations. Integration with existing operating company debt and governance arrangements is typically a central consideration for preferred equity investors who are investing at this level.

At the holding company level: Preferred equity may be used to create structural priority over common equity without sitting directly within the operating borrower group. This approach can provide flexibility where operating company credit arrangements are restrictive.

At the fund level: Preferred equity may establish priority distribution rights across a portfolio of assets, rather than a single company. These structures are frequently associated with liquidity management and portfolio-level financing strategies.

Preferred equity can also combine with net asset value (NAV) financing in “back leverage” structures, where the NAV provider finances and takes security over a portion of the preferred stake, blending different costs of capital.

What to Know About Use Cases

Preferred equity serves multiple constituencies: private equity sponsors and issuers seeking flexible capital, institutional investors pursuing structured equity exposure, and participants in fund-level financing environments.

For sponsors and issuers: Preferred equity provides capital where incremental leverage is unavailable or undesirable, allows issuers to raise capital without immediately repricing or diluting common equity, and offers structured economic obligations without comprehensive debt covenant packages. For sponsors managing complex portfolios or uncertain exit timelines, this flexibility can be a material advantage.

For institutional investors: For institutional investors, including private credit funds, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices, preferred equity offers a means of obtaining negotiated yield combined with contractual priority over common equity. The preferred equity investor receives enhanced equity with a priority right to cash flows over common equity, often with negotiated hurdle rates of return, but their entitlements are ranked behind creditors in the event of a security enforcement or liquidation. In exchange for priority relative to common equity holders, preferred equity often participates in limited or no economic upside in the underlying asset pool after certain return thresholds have been met.

For fund-level financing participants: Preferred equity may be issued to establish priority claims on portfolio-level distributions, often in connection with liquidity generation or capital structure optimization across multiple assets. Preferred equity may also form part of layered financing arrangements in which contractual priority, distribution waterfalls, and other structural features are coordinated with broader portfolio financing tools, such as NAV facilities. Some products seen in the market seek to combine the most attractive features of debt and equity, including “off to the side” NAV financing secured not over a whole portfolio, but rather over a preferred interest at the level of a portfolio aggregator.

Next Steps

In many ways, preferred equity is nothing new—preferred equity and contractual waterfalls are well established. What continues to be notable in the current environment is how preferred equity facilitates delivery of third-party financing at the desired entry point in a fund's capital structure, and how it can be structured alongside credit arrangements to fine-tune cash flows and cost of capital. With valuation uncertainty, interest rate volatility, and fewer exits generating a need to find alternative sources of capital, market participants in the private capital landscape have expanded their focus on intermediate capital solutions, with an increased willingness to consider both debt and equity alternatives.

As preferred equity continues to expand across private capital markets, issuers and investors should carefully evaluate how structural placement and contractual design affect economic outcomes. The second installment in this series will examine how preferred equity compares to senior debt, mezzanine debt, and common equity, as well as the principal legal risks that inform structuring and negotiation.

