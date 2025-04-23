How To Ensure Compliance When Raising Capital For A New Fund

Raising capital for a new investment fund requires careful planning and strict adherence to securities laws. Fund managers must navigate a complex regulatory landscape to ensure compliance with federal and state laws, protect investors, and avoid costly enforcement actions.

The process of raising capital involves structuring the fund properly, identifying qualified investors, adhering to solicitation and marketing restrictions, and complying with ongoing disclosure and reporting obligations. Missteps in any of these areas can result in regulatory scrutiny and legal consequences.

Understanding the Regulatory Framework for Raising Capital

Raising capital for a new fund is subject to several federal securities laws designed to protect investors and maintain market integrity. The primary regulations governing this process include:

The Securities Act of 1933 , which regulates how securities, including fund interests, can be offered and sold to investors.

, which regulates how securities, including fund interests, can be offered and sold to investors. The Investment Company Act of 1940 , which governs investment companies and provides exemptions that many private funds rely on.

, which governs investment companies and provides exemptions that many private funds rely on. The Investment Advisers Act of 1940 , which regulates fund managers who provide investment advice.

, which regulates fund managers who provide investment advice. The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which imposes reporting requirements on certain funds and investment managers.

Fund managers must also be aware of state-level securities laws, commonly referred to as "blue sky laws," which regulate fundraising activities within individual states. Compliance with these regulations is essential to avoid enforcement actions and ensure a smooth capital-raising process.

Choosing the Right Fund Structure

The legal structure of a fund plays a significant role in determining its compliance obligations. Most private investment funds are structured as limited partnerships (LPs) or limited liability companies (LLCs) to provide operational flexibility and limit investor liability. The fund's structure will also dictate its eligibility for exemptions under federal securities laws.

To avoid the full registration requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, most funds rely on one of two key exemptions:

Section 3(c)(1) Exemption: Limits the fund to 100 or fewer investors, who must typically be accredited investors.

Limits the fund to 100 or fewer investors, who must typically be accredited investors. Section 3(c)(7) Exemption: Allows an unlimited number of investors, but they must be qualified purchasers, meaning they meet higher investment thresholds.

Choosing the right exemption depends on the fund's target investor base and fundraising strategy. Funds targeting institutional investors or large family offices often rely on Section 3(c)(7), while smaller funds seeking high-net-worth individuals may use Section 3(c)(1).

Qualifying Investors: Accredited Investors vs. Qualified Purchasers

Investor qualification is a critical component of compliance when raising capital. Funds relying on exemptions from SEC registration must ensure that investors meet specific financial criteria.

Accredited Investors

Defined under Regulation D of the Securities Act, accredited investors include individuals with:

A net worth of at least $1 million, excluding the value of their primary residence.

An annual income of at least $200,000 ($300,000 for married couples) for the past two years, with the expectation of maintaining that level.

Certain professional certifications, such as Series 7, Series 65, or Series 82 licenses.

Qualified Purchasers

These investors meet a higher threshold under Section 3(c)(7) of the Investment Company Act. They include:

Individuals with at least $5 million in investments.

Institutions with at least $25 million in investments.

Verifying investor qualifications is essential to maintaining exemption status and avoiding regulatory violations. Fund managers should require investors to submit certification documents and conduct due diligence to confirm eligibility.

Regulation D and Private Placement Exemptions

Most private funds raise capital through Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, which allows them to sell securities without registering with the SEC. The two most commonly used exemptions under Regulation D are Rule 506(b) and Rule 506(c).

Rule 506(b): Allows a fund to raise an unlimited amount of capital but restricts participation to accredited investors and up to 35 non-accredited investors. General solicitation is prohibited, meaning fund managers cannot publicly market the offering.

Allows a fund to raise an unlimited amount of capital but restricts participation to accredited investors and up to 35 non-accredited investors. General solicitation is prohibited, meaning fund managers cannot publicly market the offering. Rule 506(c): Also allows unlimited capital raising but restricts participation to accredited investors only. Unlike 506(b), general solicitation is permitted, but fund managers must take reasonable steps to verify an investor's accredited status.

For funds looking to market their offering broadly, 506(c) is the preferred option. However, verification requirements can add complexity to the investor onboarding process. Funds using 506(b) must be careful not to publicly advertise their offering, as any violation could jeopardize the exemption.

Avoiding Solicitation and Marketing Violations

One of the most significant compliance risks in raising capital is improper solicitation. SEC rules strictly regulate how fund managers can market their offerings to potential investors.

For funds relying on Rule 506(b), all communications about the fund must be private and limited to investors with whom the fund has a pre-existing relationship. Public marketing, including advertisements, social media posts, and general announcements, is not allowed.

Funds using Rule 506(c) may engage in general solicitation, but all investors must be accredited, and the fund must verify their status before accepting capital. Acceptable verification methods include:

Reviewing W-2s, tax returns, or brokerage statements.

Obtaining written confirmation from a CPA, attorney, or registered investment adviser.

Using a third-party verification service.

To avoid compliance violations, fund managers should work closely with legal counsel to develop a marketing strategy that aligns with SEC rules. This includes reviewing all investor communications, pitch materials, and online content to ensure compliance.

Managing Disclosure and Investor Communications

Clear and accurate disclosure is essential to maintaining compliance when raising capital. Fund managers must provide potential investors with the necessary information to make informed decisions while avoiding misleading statements.

Key documents typically provided to investors include:

Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) : Details the fund's structure, investment strategy, risks, fees, and potential conflicts of interest.

: Details the fund's structure, investment strategy, risks, fees, and potential conflicts of interest. Subscription Agreements : Outline the terms of the investment and include investor eligibility certifications.

: Outline the terms of the investment and include investor eligibility certifications. Operating Agreements or Limited Partnership Agreements: Define the fund's governance, management structure, and investor rights.

The SEC closely monitors fund disclosures to prevent fraud and misrepresentation. Any misleading or incomplete statements can lead to enforcement actions, fines, and reputational damage.

State Blue Sky Laws and Notice Filings

In addition to federal regulations, fund managers must comply with state-level securities laws, known as blue sky laws. While Regulation D offerings are exempt from state registration, most states require notice filings when securities are sold to residents of that state.

Filing requirements vary by state but often include:

Submitting Form D to state securities regulators.

Paying state filing fees.

Providing investor information to state authorities.

Failure to comply with blue sky laws can result in penalties and restrictions on fundraising activities. Fund managers should consult with legal professionals to ensure compliance with state regulations.

Compliance Best Practices for Raising Capital

Fund managers can mitigate regulatory risks and maintain compliance by following best practices throughout the fundraising process. A proactive approach helps prevent violations, ensures investor confidence, and creates a strong foundation for fund operations.

Develop a Comprehensive Compliance Program

Establish clear policies covering investor qualification, solicitation, disclosure, and recordkeeping. Compliance programs should be tailored to the fund's specific structure and fundraising strategy. Regularly updating policies to reflect regulatory changes ensures ongoing adherence to SEC and state securities laws. Conducting periodic internal audits can help identify potential issues before they lead to regulatory scrutiny.

Train Fund Personnel on Securities Laws

Ensure all team members, including marketing staff and investor relations professionals, understand SEC regulations, marketing restrictions, and disclosure obligations. Training should cover topics such as accredited investor verification, advertising limitations, and proper investor communication protocols. Ongoing compliance training, including annual refreshers, helps prevent unintentional violations and ensures that employees stay informed about regulatory developments.

Use Third-Party Verification Services

For funds using Rule 506(c), leveraging third-party verification services can streamline the investor onboarding process and reduce compliance risks. These services provide independent confirmation of an investor's accredited status, ensuring that proper documentation is maintained. Relying on professional verification services also reduces administrative burdens on fund managers while providing a clear compliance record in the event of an SEC review.

Maintain Thorough Records

Keeping detailed records of investor communications, marketing materials, compliance procedures, and fund documentation is critical for demonstrating adherence to securities laws. Fund managers should document all steps taken to verify investor eligibility, maintain logs of investor inquiries, and ensure that marketing efforts comply with regulatory restrictions. Well-organized records provide protection in the event of an SEC audit or investor dispute.

Engage Legal and Compliance Professionals

Working with experienced securities attorneys ensures that fundraising efforts align with all legal requirements. Legal counsel can review fund documents, oversee marketing strategies, and provide guidance on regulatory changes. Attorneys can also assist with SEC filings, blue sky law compliance, and investor disputes. Having a legal team involved throughout the fundraising process helps mitigate risk and ensures that the fund remains in full compliance with applicable laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.