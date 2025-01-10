Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — January 2025

A Note from the Editors
Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:
- Legal Feature
// Year in Review: The Most Popular IP Posts of 2024
As 2025 begins and intellectual property (IP) strategies are being developed for the new year, it is a good time to reflect on what IP issues were prominent in 2024. According to many readers, hot IP topics included artificial intelligence (AI), US double patenting, and US patent term adjustment (PTA). Read here >>
- Energy & Sustainability Profile:
This month, we feature a profile on Mitchell Hauser of Strategic Ventures, LLC, a venture advisory firm that supports companies in the clean tech, energy, and sustainability space through all stages of development, funding, and operations. Hauser has dedicated his career to helping companies to grow and scale effectively.
Read here >>
- M&A Activity:
Read about Honeycomb Credit's acquisition of Raise Green, an equity crowdfunding platform designed to help businesses raise capital for green infrastructure and clean energy projects.
Learn more here >>
- Washington Update:
Building on last month's insights, the January Washington Update highlights key congressional energy committee leadership changes for the incoming 119th Congress and examines legislative opportunities with potential bipartisan support, such as critical mineral initiatives and cross-border carbon tariffs. It also provides important updates from the closing days of the 118th Congress and the Biden administration, including the DOE's highly anticipated LNG export study. Additionally, the update showcases funding opportunities, including the Department of Defense Office of Strategic Capital's first solicitation for critical defense technologies, accepting applications starting January 6.
Read here >>
- Litigation Updates:
In this month's litigation update by Jacob Hupart, Member and Co-chair of the Mintz ESG practice, we discuss developments concerning the recent mandatory climate disclosure regime enacted by California and a recent decision by the Montana Supreme Court proclaiming the significance of climate change in the context of the preservation of the constitutional rights of Montana residents.
Read here >>
- Looking Ahead— January 2025:
// The 'Third Inning' of the Energy Transition
In the latest episode of the Mintz on Air: Predictions and Practical Policies Podcast, ESG Co-chair Jen Rubin moderates a forward-looking discussion on what businesses can expect for ESG, clean tech, and energy regulation under the second Trump administration. Jen is joined by Mintz Energy & Sustainability Chair Tom Burton, ESG Co-chair Jacob Hupart, Environmental Law Chair Jeff Porter, and Member Steven Shparber, who share key insights and practical advice for navigating potential changes. Listen to the recording here >>
// 2024 Post-Election Analysis: Energy & Sustainability
In this 2024 post-election analysis, John Lushetsky, Neal Martin, and Myria Garcia of ML Strategies weigh in on what to expect from day one of the Trump administration, discussing considerations in Congress, agency leadership, the fate of the IRA, energy project reform, the potential for bipartisan support, and more. Read here >>
// Impacts of a New US Administration
- Event Highlights:
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the ML Strategies and Mintz Webinar: New Energy Policy and Developments with the 119th Congress and Incoming Administration, the Projects & Money Summit, and the Venture Debt and Treasury 101 event with Dynamo Energy Hub and HSBC Innovation Banking.
Learn more here >>
- Energy Funding Matrix:
ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.
Learn more here >>
