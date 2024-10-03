Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — October 2024

Mintz Project Analysts Francesca Barasch and Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.
- Legal Feature:
Offshore Wind Projects at Risk Despite Wins in First Circuit
- Client Feature:
This month, we are excited to feature Mantel Capture, which recently closed a $30 million Series A round that will accelerate the development of its carbon capture materials and systems to remove CO2 from flue emissions in heavy industrial sectors.
- M&A Activity:
Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space.
- Washington Update:
Our October Energy & Sustainability Washington Update covers the unveiling of the EPA and AmeriCorps' Environmental Justice Climate Corps (EJCC) Program, the 2024 Better Buildings Initiative progress report, Congressional activity related to energy issues, a DOE funding opportunity for wave energy, and opportunities under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
- Litigation Updates:
Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space.
- Compliance with the Corporate Transparency
Act:
Read about your requirements under the CTA, which may include filing a Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
- Event Highlights:
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the 2024 Cleantech Open Northeast Regional Finals Awards & Showcase and the ACT Direct Air Capture Academy Bootcamp.
- Energy Funding Matrix:
ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.
