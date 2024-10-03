ARTICLE
3 October 2024

Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — October 2024

Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Mintz Project Analysts Francesca Barasch and Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

A Note from the Editors

Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

  • Legal Feature:
    Offshore Wind Projects at Risk Despite Wins in First Circuit
    Read here >>
  • Client Feature:
    This month, we are excited to feature Mantel Capture, which recently closed a $30 million Series A round that will accelerate the development of its carbon capture materials and systems to remove CO2 from flue emissions in heavy industrial sectors.
    Read here >>
  • M&A Activity:
    Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space.
    Read here >>
  • Washington Update:
    Our October Energy & Sustainability Washington Update covers the unveiling of the EPA and AmeriCorps' Environmental Justice Climate Corps (EJCC) Program, the 2024 Better Buildings Initiative progress report, Congressional activity related to energy issues, a DOE funding opportunity for wave energy, and opportunities under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act.
    Read here >>
  • Litigation Updates:
    Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space.
    Read here >>
  • Compliance with the Corporate Transparency Act:
    Read about your requirements under the CTA, which may include filing a Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
    Read here >>
  • Event Highlights:
    Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the 2024 Cleantech Open Northeast Regional Finals Awards & Showcase and the ACT Direct Air Capture Academy Bootcamp.
    Learn more here >>
  • Energy Funding Matrix:
    ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.
    Learn more here >>

We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/.

Energy and Sustainability Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

