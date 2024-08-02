Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — August 2024

Mintz Project Analysts Francesca Barasch and Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.
A Note from the Editors
Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:
- Legal Feature:
Crossing Borders: Key Considerations for International VC Investments.
- Client Feature:
This month, we are excited to feature our client Pascal, a technology company that has pioneered low-pressure solid refrigerants for use in heat pumps, air conditioners, refrigerators, and freezers. Pascal recently announced the close of an $8 million seed round led by Engine Ventures.
- M&A Spotlight:
Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space.
- Washington Update:
Our August Energy & Sustainability Washington Update covers the new bipartisan Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024, the introduction of the DOE's AI Act to advance American leadership and Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence for Science, Security, and Technology (FASST) initiative, a funding opportunity for solar and battery storage in Puerto Rico, and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act opportunities.
- Litigation Updates:
Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space.
- Regulatory Updates:
Read the latest regulatory news in the energy and sustainability space.
- Event Highlights:
Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the EnergyBar networking event and the Women's Energy Network panel discussion on Hydrogen's Role in the Clean Energy Transition.
- Energy Funding Matrix:
ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.
We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.
Energy and Sustainability Team — Built For This Moment
At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.
