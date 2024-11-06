Energy & Sustainability Connections Newsletter — November 2024

A Note from the Editors

Energy & Sustainability Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature:

How Project 2025 Could Upend Federal ESG Policies.

Read here >>



This month, we are excited to feature a recap of Mintz's 2024 Energy Transition Summit, which brought together distinguished speakers from the policy, financing, and technology sectors, to share insights and collaboratively address some of the climate industry's most pressing challenges.

Read here >>



Read about the latest M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space.

Read here >>



Our November Energy & Sustainability Washington Update highlights some of the new energy-related programs and announcements from DOD, DOE, and other agencies, as well as other relevant news in the energy and sustainability sector. Next month, we will discuss the results of the presidential and congressional elections and what they could mean for the direction of federal energy policy, building off the views in our August newsletter.

Read here >>



Read the latest litigation news in the energy and sustainability space.

Read here >>



FERC's Landmark Interconnection and Transmission Reforms: What Are They, and Will They Survive?

Read here >>



Read about your requirements under the CTA, which may include filing a Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOIR) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Read here >>



Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the Local Energy Solutions Conference, New Hampshire's premier energy event, and the AEG/ACT Northeast Clean Transportation Summit, which will focus on fleet electrification.

Learn more here >>



ML Strategies and Mintz have developed a matrix of federal grant, loan, and financing programs to help you leverage federal dollars in your clean and renewable energy efforts.

Learn more here >>



We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.



Energy and Sustainability Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

Mintz Project Analysts Francesca Barasch and Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

