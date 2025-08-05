ARTICLE
5 August 2025

DC Circuit Encourages Expansion Of Regional Zones For Transmission

CC
Crain Caton & James

Contributor

Crain Caton & James logo

Crain Caton & James provides legal counseling and client-focused solutions locally and around the world. Our attorneys are recognized for their contributions to the legal community, their practical expertise, and their legal scholarship by contributing to standard legal texts and presenting papers and speeches to lay and legal audiences. No mobile information will be shared with third parties/affiliates for marketing/promotional purposes. All other categories exclude text messaging originator opt-in data and consent; this information will not be shared with any third parties.

Explore Firm Details
To encourage competition, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unbundled electricity transmission from generation and distribution.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
James E. Smith

To encourage competition, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) unbundled electricity transmission from generation and distribution. To promote grid efficiency with this structure, FERC promoted regional transmission zones, which coordinate the operations of individual utilities within each grid.

Rate Setting after Expansion
The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit considered FERC's approval of an existing zone's expansion, a circumstance "likely to happen frequently in the future."

This expansion brought transmission and substation assets formerly owned by a city into the zone. FERC approved new rates in a revised tariff, which spread the cost of these added assets to the entire zone's customers.

Zonal Approach Encouraged
Some current zone customers objected, arguing it was unfair to have these assets included in determining their electric rates. They argued that these assets had served, and will continue to serve, only the city's customers. FERC rejected that argument and approved using the costs of these assets to set the rates for all the zone's customers; an appeal followed.

The DC Circuit held that FERC had the authority to allow the zone to spread the costs to all the zone's customers, because adding the assets brought "integration, reliability, and power transfer benefits" throughout the zone. FERC is not required to insist on a "customer-by-customer" analysis to establish rates. Rather, analyzing "costs and benefits at the zonal level" from expansions with these zonal benefits helps promote transmission zones and grid efficiency.

To see the DC Circuit's opinion https://media.cadc.uscourts.gov/opinions/docs/2025/07/23-1133-2124880.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James E. Smith
James E. Smith
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More